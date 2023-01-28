ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park

A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
IDAHO STATE
mendofever.com

Community Input Is Sought on Plans to Install Electric Vehicle Charging Station Locations from Redwood Valley to Hopland

The following is a press release issued by Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is partnering with ChargePoint, a recipient of a “Rural Electric Vehicle” grant from the California Energy Commission, in soliciting community input on preferred electric vehicle (EV) charging sites to be installed in the greater Ukiah/Redwood Valley/Hopland area.
HOPLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy