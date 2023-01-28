Read full article on original website
California storms create 10 ‘ephemeral' waterfalls in Yosemite National Park
"It's so awe-inspiring just to be here and see the amount of waterfalls."
Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park
A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
Hiker dies after 700-foot slide down icy California mountain
The tragedy is the second death on the mountain in the past two weeks.
The California national park workers embedded deep in the remote Sierra for months
"They're really excited to meet us and learn what we're doing."
Fairfield Sun Times
High avalanche warnings in place in west central Montana, Gallatin National Forest
MISSOULA, Mont. - There are high avalanche warnings across parts of Montana Friday. High avalanche warning is in place in the following areas of west central Montana:. Seeley Lake - until Jan. 28 at 6:09 a.m. Rattlesnake - until Jan. 28 at 6:09 a.m. Bitterroot - until Jan. 28 at...
Good News Network
Near-Record Snowfall in California Mountains Might Reverse State’s Historic Drought
Europe isn’t the only place that’s experiencing unusual winter weather. California’s snowfall in the mountains this year is nearly double the seasonal average, giving the drought-stricken state hope for a moist 2023. Last Tuesday, the state performed its first formal snow survey up in the Sierra Nevadas....
mendofever.com
Community Input Is Sought on Plans to Install Electric Vehicle Charging Station Locations from Redwood Valley to Hopland
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is partnering with ChargePoint, a recipient of a “Rural Electric Vehicle” grant from the California Energy Commission, in soliciting community input on preferred electric vehicle (EV) charging sites to be installed in the greater Ukiah/Redwood Valley/Hopland area.
travelawaits.com
Amazing Yosemite National Park Phenomenon Happens Next Month — But You’ll Need A Reservation
There aren’t too many places where visitors can see what appears to be a waterfall made of liquid fire, but that’s exactly what is expected to happen at Yosemite National Park next month. Water only flows over Yosemite’s Horsetail Fall waterfall on the eastern edge of El Capitan...
