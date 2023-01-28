Read full article on original website
Related
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Troubled teen living in hospital due to lack of accommodation
A teenager with behavioural difficulties and mental health problems is "living" in a hospital children's ward because no suitable accommodation can be found, a judge has been told. A ruling from a family court hearing in Derby said there was no medical need for the child to be in hospital.
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
Residents slam council for painting 'Britain's smallest cycle lane' by Aldi
Furious residents have slammed cash-strapped Birmingham City Council for painting what could be 'Britain's shortest cycle lane', which measures just 7ft along.
werenotinkansasanymore.com
Ultimate 2 week trip to Ireland and Scotland itinerary! (photos!)
Planning a vacation to England Ireland Scotland? you can’t go wrong with this epic itinerary that includes some of the most popular sites in each of these these three fabulous European countries!. The original plan: visit the Republic of Ireland. As I puzzled over maps I noted that at...
BBC
Infected blood scandal: Inquiry hears Belfast Trust apology
Belfast Health Trust has apologised to people infected and affected by contaminated blood products. At the public inquiry into the UK-wide infected blood scandal, the trust said it it recognised the harm, hurt and distress that had been caused. Up to 30,000 people were given contaminated blood in the 1970s...
BBC
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
musictimes.com
Rod Stewart Makes Massive Move For 'Dying' Fans, Asserted This is NOT For Attention [Details]
Sir Rod Stewart revealed today on a television phone-in show that he has abandoned his long-time support for the Conservatives and is demanding Labour be given 'a chance' to govern the country. The rock and pop icon made an unannounced appearance at a Sky News debate on the NHS crisis,...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Partner describes perpetual hell over missing mum
A woman who vanished while walking her dog has "two little girls that need their mummy home", her partner has said as a major search continues. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road, in St Michael's on Wyre, at about 09:15 GMT on Friday.
BBC
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
Largest knitted hat in UK made to raise funds for charity
Needles were put to the ultimate test as knitters came together to make the largest knitted hat in the UK for charity.This week marks the 20th anniversary of the Big Knit, which sees people knit mini hats for the tops of Innocent smoothie bottles to help Age UK provide services and support to older people.To celebrate the occasion, knitters from across the country gathered in Nottingham on Monday to knit the biggest bobble hat in the UK – which was roughly 23ft tall and 20ft wide, 817 kilos and made up of 545 knitted squares.Adam Rostom who sparked the Big Knit...
BBC
Woman in care failed for most of her life by authorities - report
A woman who has been in the care of the state for most of her life has been "failed at every turn by her legal parent", a report has revealed. The 21-year-old woman is currently in a mental health hospital in England but wants to return to Northern Ireland. A...
BBC
Retired vicar banned over 'virulently antisemitic' posts
A Church of England priest who shared "virulently antisemitic" material has been barred from ministry for 12 years. The Reverend Dr Stephen Sizer, 69, was found by a church tribunal to have engaged in conduct "unbecoming to the office and work of a clerk in Holy Orders". The Archbishop of...
BBC
Birmingham gospel choir inspired to win BBC Songs of Praise contest
A group of music students say they are hoping to impress judges and win the BBC Songs of Praise Gospel Choir of the Year contest. The BIMM Birmingham Gospel Choir is one of five choirs that will be trying to land the title on Sunday. The group was formed about...
BBC
Teacher strikes: 'Deciding to close our school has been horrible'
In the Sixth Form study room, Tia is twizzling a pink fluffy pen around in her hand. She is nervous about her mock IT exam next week. "This is my one practice, and then I've got the real one," she says. On Wednesday, she will be among the only pupils...
Memories of the BBC’s innovative Open Door series
Your interesting feature on the BBC’s Open Door series (Black teachers, trans women, cleaners and cons: how the BBC’s Open Door allowed ‘real people’ to let rip, 24 January) reported that the producers gave participants “complete editorial control”. In at least one case, however, they were overruled at a senior management or political level shortly before broadcast.
Brockley residents raise £100,000 to save patch of ancient London woodland
Gorne Wood is a rare surviving fragment of an old forest and provides habitat for wildlife such as slow worms and endangered hedgehogs
BBC
The News at Ten presenter on his own depression and TV news
BBC News at Ten broadcaster, Huw Edwards, joins Nikki Fox and Emma Tracey in the BBC Access All studio to talk about his own experience of depression and much more. And after three years of shielding, thousands of immunosuppressed people are campaigning for the approval of a treatment which would protect them against Covid-19, where vaccines have failed.
Loch living: a beautiful home on the banks of the Tay
A design journalist and her family had always relished their trips to Scotland, but when a field by Loch Tay went up for sale, their dreams became reality
BBC
MV Princess Victoria disaster's 70th anniversary marked
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. It was 70 years ago that the waters which divide Scotland and Northern Ireland witnessed one of Britain's worst maritime disasters. The Stranraer-Larne ferry MV Princess Victoria sank on 31 January 1953, with the loss of more than 130 lives. Memorial services will...
Comments / 0