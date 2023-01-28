Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Is No Longer a Public Health Emergency
It's time to rethink the data we're using to measure the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic
buckinghamshirelive.com
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research
Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about
For infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the job is never done.While the immediate dangers of the coronavirus appear to be over three years on from the respiratory disease bursting out of Wuhan, China, and bringing the entire world to a standstill, epidemiologists must remain vigilant for the next virus that has the theoretical potential to explode into a public health emergency.The organisation has kept a list of “priority pathogens” since 2017, which compiles the diseases that pose the greatest potential threat to humanity and which we are, at present, most in need of more research...
MedicalXpress
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
Jersey government account omits 'women' in post encouraging cervical screenings
The Jersey island government completely left women out of a post encouraging residents get a free cervical screening, prompting mockery on Twitter.
New booster falls short on US protection against COVID: CDC report
Americans who got their COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine are not fully protected against getting sick, according to a new report. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report that said the updated boosters were just 48% effective at preventing symptomatic infection from the XBB variant of the disease. The World Health Organization has a 50% threshold to deem a vaccine effective — meaning the bivalent shots fall just below their benchmark when targeting the dominant XBB strain. However, the CDC noted that the main function of the vaccine is to prevent hospitalization and death, rather than transmission and minor illness from the...
Study Reveals The Dark Side Of Daily Marijuana Smoking: How It Affects Decision-Making And Concentration
This article was originally published in January 2022. What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress.
Marconews.com
What causes SIDS? Study suggests genetics may be at play in sudden infant death syndrome.
The cause of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, continues to be a medical mystery but a new study suggests genetics may play a role. Over the course of 39 years, researchers found siblings of infants who died of SIDS had a four-fold higher risk of dying suddenly compared to the general population, according to the report published in JAMA Network Open.
KULR8
Preeclampsia in Pregnancy a Bad Sign for Women's Future Heart Health
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study finds troubling information about a link between the pregnancy complication preeclampsia and future heart attack, even in younger women. Danish researchers found a fourfold higher risk of heart attack and stroke within just seven years after delivery. Risks continued to...
Hearing aids linked to lower instances of dementia in older adults, study finds
Older adults with more severe hearing loss are more likely to have dementia, according to a study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, but instances of dementia were lower among study participants who used hearing aids. What did we learn?. Previous studies have also observed...
Moderna says RSV vaccine is effective in older adults
(The Hill) – Moderna’s vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was 83 percent effective at preventing lower respiratory tract disease in adults aged 60 and older in a large clinical trial, the company announced on Tuesday. Based on the results, Moderna said it intends to submit the vaccine for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval […]
MedicalXpress
Fear of public places is common in adults with epilepsy, says study
About 5.1 million people in the U.S. have a history of epilepsy, which causes repeated seizures. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder. While current research has shown an increase in anxiety and depression among people with epilepsy, little is known about this population and agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder that involves the fear of being in a public place or in a situation that might cause panic or embarrassment.
MedicalXpress
Smoking throughout pregnancy is tied to five-fold-plus risk of sudden unexpected infant death
A Rutgers University analysis of infants born to non-Hispanic Black and white mothers in the United States has found infants exposed to maternal smoking throughout pregnancy were more than five times as likely as infants of never-smokers to suffer a sudden unexpected infant death (SUID). While a smaller percentage of...
COVID during pregnancy dramatically increases the risk of complications and maternal death, large new study finds
Their babies could potentially experience adverse outcomes too.
Daily Northwestern
Pregnant smokers reduce smoking subconsciously, according to NU study
Pregnant smokers reduced their smoking by an average of one cigarette per day before knowing they were pregnant, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in October. The study is the first to examine the impact of pregnancy on a person’s smoking behavior, as opposed to most studies that explore...
fox56news.com
Meta-study highlights COVID dangers during pregnancy
A new scientific review published Monday found that a COVID-19 infection at any time during a pregnancy increases the risk of maternal mortality, severe maternal morbidities and adverse newborn outcomes. The research, which was led by George Washington University professor Emily Smith, synthesized data from 12 different studies on the...
BBC
New US childhood obesity guidelines criticised by families
In the US, new guidelines on how paediatricians should treat childhood obesity have been met with some criticism. The American Academy of Paediatrics has recommended intensive therapy for children as young as six and weight loss drugs and surgery for those in their early teens. But some fear this approach...
MedicalXpress
90% reduction in COVID-19 deaths after booster dose: Hong Kong study
A booster (third) dose of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was associated with a 90% reduction in death in people with multiple health conditions compared to 2 doses, according to a new study from Hong Kong published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "We found a substantially reduced risk of COVID-19–related death...
2minutemedicine.com
BNT162b2 booster is safe and reduces COVID-19 transmission in older adults
1. The omicron BA.1-adapted BNT162b2 vaccine candidates elicited significant neutralizing antibodies against the omicron strains as well as the ancestral strains while maintaining similar safety to the original vaccine. 2. The BA.1-adapted vaccine also induced neutralizing responses against the novel BA.4, BA.5, and BA.2.75 strains. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
verywellhealth.com
What to Know About Epilepsy and Pregnancy
Epilepsy is a chronic seizure condition that can affect a person’s pregnancy and postpartum recovery. It does not appear to affect fertility or the ability to become pregnant. Epilepsy is one of the most common medical conditions among people of reproductive age. It’s estimated that more than 1.1 million...
