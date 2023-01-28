Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
cryptonewsbtc.org
‘Grave Mistake’—Joe Biden Reveals Game-Changing Crypto ‘Roadmap’ After $2 Trillion Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon And Solana Price Crash
ethereum and different cryptocurrencies suffered a “robust yr” in 2022, in keeping with Biden administration officers—promoting a devastating Federal Reserve blow. The bitcoin worth has crashed from nearly $70,000 per bitcoin in late 2021 to round $23,000 as we speak, serving to to wipe $2 trillion from the mixed crypto market. Bitcoin has surged again to date in 2023, including 40% (topping Goldman Sach’s 2023 asset ranking) and boosting the value of different main cash ethereum, BNB.
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
u.today
John Deaton Has 'Zero Doubt' in Ripple’s Victory, Trillions of SHIB to Be Burned with Shibarium, Litecoin Sees Enormous Whale Activity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Ripple will win now, 'zero doubt,' CryptoLaw founder says, but there's a catch. Yesterday, CryptoLaw founder John Deaton commented on the ongoing case of Grayscale against the SEC concerning the conversion of GBTC into a Bitcoin ETF. Deaton tweeted that, in his opinion, Grayscale’s win is "more than possible," with the company’s chances to score a victory before the DC Circuit being 50/50, and before the U.S. Supreme Court, 75-80%. In a subsequent tweet, the lawyer suddenly switched to discussing the infamous Ripple-SEC legal battle, saying that if the case would go as far as to the U.S. Supreme Court, he has “zero doubts” that the Court will rule in favor of the fintech giant.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchange Binance To Launch Prepaid Card In This South American Country
Per a Reuters report, crypto exchange Binance will launch a popular product in Brazil, one of the most dynamic regions for the nascent asset class. The crypto exchange will roll out prepaid cards for its users in the country. According to the report, Binance is trying to deploy initiatives to...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
The Couple That Stole $3.6 Billion worth of Bitcoin
In March 2022, the US Government seized $3.6 Billion in stolen Bitcoin from this couple:. Yes.. really, this couple. Here’s a quick background on Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan:
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
cryptopotato.com
New York Bitcoin Mining Facility Slapped With $10,000 Per Day Fine
US Bitcoin could be forced to pay a $540,000 fine if it doesn’t shut down its operations before the end of January. US Bitcoin Corp – a North American Bitcoin mining firm – has been ordered to cease operations by a State Supreme Court Justice, or face penalties of $10,000 per day.
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
NASDAQ
Twitter Prepping For Payments, Could Include Bitcoin And Crypto: FT
Twitter is prepping for payments, and bitcoin might be in the mix. According to a Financial Times report, Elon is open to adding BTC and crypto to its Twitter payments vision. While the “super app” vision would prioritize fiat, its future will likely include the alternative payment method.
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Among the Most Decentralized Crypto Assets, Says Cyber Capital’s Top Strategist
A top executive of investment firm Cyber Capital says dog-themed meme tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are among the most decentralized digital assets on the market. Justin Bons, the company’s chief investment officer, tells his Twitter followers that out of the top 50 crypto assets, just 32 are...
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
NEWSBTC
Cardano’s (ADA) first native stablecoin will launch next week, Binance (BNB) Moved $346M for the Defunct Exchange Bitzlato, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) brings in massive 500% profits to investors
The cryptocurrency industry is constantly changing and evolving, with new technologies and protocols emerging. In this article, we’ll take a look at three major cryptocurrencies: Binance (BNB), Cardano (ADA), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). The latter has taken centre stage as it has become one of the most profitable alternative investments in the market.
dailycoin.com
Signature Bank Limits Crypto Deposits: Is It a Big Deal?
Crypto-friendly Signature Bank will stop handling transactions under $100K US dollars for its Binance clients from February 1st, 2023. Binance quotes the bank’s statement, declaring that similar moves will be applied for all of the bank’s partner cryptocurrency exchanges. None of them have confirmed the fact yet, the bank included.
u.today
Breaking: Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges as Twitter Plans to Add Support for Crypto Payments
According to a recent report by the Financial Times, Twitter is seeking regulatory licenses in order to allow payments on its platform. This is part of CEO Elon Musk's plan to diversify revenue streams and launch an "everything app." While Twitter will initially support only fiat payments, it also plans...
As crypto cratered, Gemini talked to customers about FDIC insurance
As the cryptocurrency market imploded last year, Gemini Earn customers repeatedly asked the company if their assets were safe. Some of Gemini’s responses, reviewed by Axios, emphasized connections to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Why it matters: Customers say that led them to believe their accounts were insured by...
Mark Cuban Says This Could Cause the Next Crypto Implosion
The Dallas Mavericks owner is suspicious about some cryptocurrencies' trading volumes.
Comments / 0