Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'Star Trek: Picard' Final Season Trailer Reveals Two New Characters
Star Trek: Picard debuted its official trailer for the third and final season on Sunday, revealing two new characters who will be joining in on Jean-Luc Picard's adventures. The trailer, which played on CBS and Paramount+ during Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, introduced Outlander's Ed Speleers and 12 Monkeys' Todd Stashwick into the Star Trek universe.
Collider
First 'One Piece' Poster Reveals Release Window for Live-Action Adaptation
The Straw Hats are set, and ready to sail as Netflix confirms that the live-action series for popular manga series One Piece will debut this year. Netflix shared the exciting news with the first poster for the series on Twitter. Although, the streamer hasn’t revealed the debut month for the series, fans should expect to set sail with Luffy and the gang soon.
CNET
All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List
Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
Collider
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Ayakashi Triangle Uncensored Version Release Date, Release Schedule, How many Episodes and Where to watch Uncensored Version
Winter 2023 anime season has begin and for a certain section of the anime community, Ayakashi Triangle might be their most anticipated anime of this year. For those who won’t don’t know Ayakashi Triangle is an adaptation of Kentaro Yubuki’s genderbend, ecchi manga which began serialization in June 2022 in Weekly Shonen Jump and was moved to Jump+ digital service allowing fewer restrictions for the author.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
wegotthiscovered.com
Don’t expect ‘Wednesday’s Percy Hynes White to return as his Marvel character in the MCU
Wednesday season two has a major question mark hanging over it right now, following shocking sexual assault allegations being leveled at one of its stars. The Netflix hit has been faced with all sorts of controversy since it arrived last November, but the intense online backlash against actor Percy Hynes White in the wake of the aforementioned accusations is easily the biggest hurdle the Addams Family reboot has yet encountered.
How a 1967 ‘Star Trek’ episode inspired Dean Devlin’s Syfy series ‘The Ark’
There’s a strong personal thread connecting Dean Devlin both to the original “Star Trek” and to his new Syfy series, “The Ark” — his late mother, actress Pilar Seurat, who guest-starred in a 1967 episode of “Star Trek” on NBC. “She was in the ‘Wolf in the Fold’ episode and she plays a psychic princess [Sybo] on this planet who gets killed by Scotty [James Doohan] when he’s possessed by the soul of Jack the Ripper,” Devlin, 60, told The Post. “She actually came home with the stunt man’s phaser — it was rubber and kind of beat up, it was...
The 15 Best Episodes of ‘Stranger Things’
Once upon a time, in the summer of 2016, Netflix debuted a sci-fi/horror ’80s homage from Shawn Levy and the Duffer brothers. Little was known about “Stranger Things” ahead of its premiere, and then the eight-episode season gripped the nation and world. Beyond the endearing nostalgia, the series boasted an intriguing, layered mystery and a dynamite cast comprised mainly of breakthrough child actors. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin became household names and forces of talent; Winona Ryder wowed audiences with her performance as Joyce Byers, and David Harbour became one of TV’s preeminent dads....
Looks Like We Might Be Getting Another Friday The 13th Movie Alongside Bryan Fuller's TV Prequel
The director and producer behind the original Friday the 13th is working on a reboot movie.
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who brought to life a number of fan-favorite TV characters has sadly passed away today. Wersching most recently appeared as the villainous Borg Queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a role that saw her return to the Star Trek franchise in a much bigger capacity a decade after initially making her Star Trek debut in a guest role in Star Trek: Enterprise. Wersching also had roles in popular TV shows such as 24, Bosch, and The Vampire Diaries. Away from TV, Wersching was a big part of the fast-rising The Last of Us franchise. She lent her voice and performed motion capture for the beloved role of non-player character Tess who was recently brought to live action on the HBO series by Anna Torv. Wersching was 45 years old at the time of her death.
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: An Updated Cast List For The Sci-Fi Franchise’s Next Movie
Let’s go over the actors who have tapped for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the next installment in the simian-centric sci-fi franchise.
CNET
The 5 Best Horror Movies on Hulu, Ranked
Need the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story Let...
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Readers finally learned who the mysterious Avenger Prime is in the pages of Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" is a crossover event between Jason Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever titles, marking the end of his multi-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The current-day Avengers are teaming up with heroes from across the multiverse to battle Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. One of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles last year teased this epic story, while also introducing a figure called Avenger Prime who watches over Avengers Tower at the God Quarry. Marvel teased the revealing of Avenger Prime's identity, and now the time has come to find out who he really is.
Collider
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2023
Love is in the air with the approach of Valentine’s Day. However, while expectations would be for Netflix to flood subscribers with romantic comedies, the new batch of original movies is surprisingly well-balanced. Yes, there’s something new coming to watch with your loved one under cozy blankets. Still, for February 2023, Netflix will deliver biopics, documentaries, thrillers, comedies, and touching dramas. There’s literally something for everybody, including some new international releases. Fortunately, there’s not too much coming to the streamer in the original movie front, so we can keep catching up on the best films of 2022 and watching all those Academy Award-nominated movies we missed last year. While we start to make our bets for 2023’s Oscar results, here are the best original movies coming to Netflix in February 2023.
The Ending Of The Original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Series Explained
Most kids who watched "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" when it first aired probably didn't care about the production side of things, but there's been a lot written about how this now-iconic show came about through an ingenious cost-cutting measure. On the surface, it appears to be an English-language series about American teenagers protecting their hometown from the evil space sorceress Rita Repulsa. However, whenever our teens "morph" and go off to fight a monster, viewers are actually seeing re-dubbed footage from "Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger," a Japanese tokusatsu show that is, in its native country, just a small part of the much larger "Super Sentai" franchise.
bleedingcool.com
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Official Trailer: Our Thoughts & Takeaways
Star Trek: Picard embarks on its "final voyage" on its own terms this time, as we break down what the official Season 3 trailer had to offer. As we approach the home stretch before the premiere of the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, we get a more significant picture as far as how The Next Generation crew factors in. As per the tradition of most trailers, we get the tease of a ship, presumably the U.S.S. Titan-A being chased before it cuts to Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) telling his former first officer Captain Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), "We fight or we die" as if simpler words weren't spoken.
Collider
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan Derails a Men's Confidence Seminar With One Word
Men sometimes need a confidence boost. Just don't go to Andrew Dismukes for help. Described as Jimmy Neutron if he did street magic, Dismukes plays a man hosting a seminar that is meant to give men the confidence boost they need in life. That is until Michael B. Jordan comes in with a water delivery. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and the episode was funny in general and played a lot on Jordan's charisma and looks.
Collider
The 10 Best Harrison Ford Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Harrison Ford is largely known for playing iconic franchise characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones as well as starring in hit films such as Witness, The Fugitive and Blade Runner. Ford continues to captivate audiences with his most recent role as Jacob Dutton in the newest Yellowstone spin-off series,1923 alongside Oscar-winner, Helen Mirren.
Comments / 0