ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Southwest Airlines Develops Software Fix to Prevent Future Travel Meltdowns

By Steve Huff
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaUxg_0kUJBnRK00

Following its disastrous Christmas travel season, which saw the cancellation of 16,700 flights, Southwest Airlines is testing new software fixes — and facing an inquiry from the Dept. of Transportation (DOT) for "unrealistic scheduling of flights."

CNN reports that the airline's existing software system will remain in place. However, changes stemming from Southwest's review include a new command center team, telephone system improvements, and overall improved preparedness for inclement weather.

In a Thursday call with investors , the Portland Press Herald reports that Southwest CEO Bob Jordan defended the company's systems and operating plans, saying, "Based on what we know at this point, our processes and technology generally worked as designed."

Southwest also announced Thursday that it had a third-quarter 2022 loss of $220 million in revenue. At the same time, Jordan assured investors that issues dogging the airline throughout the holidays won't "ever happen again."

Southwest had many cancellations over the holidays partly because their system requires crew members to call in instead of updating their availability electronically. On Thursday, the company's COO, Andrew Watterston, called that "a problem" and then elaborated, "It wasn't the problem for the situation. It was a symptom of the problem."

According to Jordan, switching to electronic notification will necessitate changes in pilot and flight attendant labor contracts. CNN says Southwest is currently negotiating to replace existing contracts covering various issues, including pay and benefits.

Despite tech failures, the Press Herald notes that Bob Jordan said Southwest would shell out $1.3 billion for its upcoming upgrades this year. The "recent disruptions," Jordan said, "will likely accelerate some of our plans to enhance our processes and technology."

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News

Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. But Southwest was hit especially hard, canceling 15,000 flights, or more than 60% of its planned flights, at one point scrapping nearly 2,500 each day.
OREGON STATE
travelnoire.com

Southwest Airlines Pilot: 'Crew Members Are Sitting In Hotels And Airports With Nowhere To Go'

More Southwest Airlines employees are breaking their silence as the turbulent meltdown continues. In a heartbreaking and now-viral post, a Southwest Airlines pilot is shedding light on how employees are struggling to get home. “Crews are stranded in the airports with the passengers,” the pilot says. “[We’re] volunteering to take...
Joel Eisenberg

New T.J. Maxx Location Targeted For March Opening

The store had previously been announced as opening in the “first quarter” of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and BrownwoodNews.com.
BROWNWOOD, TX
The Independent

Airline, hotel elite status: Harder to get (or keep) in 2023

For the past couple of years, hotel and airline loyalty programs have extended elite status in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2023, that’s coming to an end. A tsunami of downgrades will wipe out some travelers’ elite status because pandemic-era offers are expiring and loyalty programs are upping the qualification requirements.On Jan. 1, 2023, United Airlines raised requirements for Premier status tiers. Come March 2023, it’ll be tougher to earn American Airlines Gold elite status. Major hotels, including Marriott and IHG, promised to extend elite status through February 2023, meaning automatic extensions are at their end.“The cliff is...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

86K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy