Read full article on original website
Related
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
How to start a cleaning business, from a millennial founder who booked $150,000 in revenue last year
Kaylie Hill has 1.1 million followers on TikTok who watch her clean homes and learning organizational tips.
I launched my brand with $40 in 2016 and hit $4 million in revenue last year. Here's how to start a business with little or no money.
Tori Dunlap, the founder of the financial-advice platform Her First $100K, shared her advice for building a business with no or little money.
Google called on cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in ChatGPT fightback after issuing a 'code red', report says
The cofounders stepped down from executive roles at Alphabet in 2019 but have always had a keen interest in AI, The New York Times reported.
fullycrypto.com
Web 3.0 Woundup – 29/01/23
This week’s Web 3.0 woundup sees another NFT founder getting tricked into losing his collection, Porsche crashing and burning, and Amazon joining the NFT party with a blockchain game. Moonbirds Founder Tricked into Huge Loss. Moonbirds creator Kevin Rose this week revealed how he had lost over $1 million...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Stripe responds to report that it seeks to raise $2B with a terse ‘no comment’
Well, it’s Friday again. And as the Equity pod team noted today, “You could be Wasted and not even know it.” — Christine and Haje. The search for more money: Mary Ann follows up on yesterday’s story about Stripe setting a deadline to go public with some additional information that Stripe had reportedly tried raising additional capital at a decreased valuation. Look for more on this developing story in Mary Ann’s Interchange newsletter, which comes out on Sundays. If you don’t already get it in your inbox, click here.
aiexpress.io
Top AI startup news of the week: generative AI is blowing up
From ChatGPT “alternate options” to the ability of huge language fashions (LLMs) for every little thing from protein design to note-taking, AI startup information round generative AI was blowing up world wide this week. 1. Andi launches ChatGPT search different. Andi, a Y Combinator-backed startup primarily based in...
TechCrunch
Aptos wants to shake up the blockchain space by creating more economic value, co-founder says
Welcome back to Chain Reaction, a podcast diving deep into stories, backgrounds and the latest news with the biggest names in crypto. For this week’s episode, I sat down with Mo Shaikh, co-founder and CEO of the layer-1 blockchain Aptos. Shaikh is a three-time founder with over a decade of experience in financial services as well as blockchain technology and crypto. He also worked on blockchain strategic partnerships for Novi, Meta’s wallet, and was the strategy director at ConsenSys.
financemagnates.com
Ripple Promotes Monica Long as President
Ripple has promoted its long-time employee Monica Long as its new President. She has been working with the blockchain -based payments company for the last ten years. The promotion came when the blockchain company expanded in liquidity, settlement, and custody areas. Ripple Elevates Monica Long. "From the moment I first...
BMW of North America Taps Stripe to Power Online Payments
BMW of North America has selected Stripe as its primary payments infrastructure. The financial infrastructure platform will facilitate the automaker’s U.S. vehicle preorders and online purchases of extended warranties, maintenance and digital services, Stripe said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “Our primary focus at BMW is to...
Here's What's Brewing in the Minds of Startup Investors
Are you a startup entrepreneur looking for investment opportunities? Learn what's on the minds of potential investors and increase your chances of success!
ffnews.com
Thai Insurtech Startup Eazy Digital Raises $850k in Oversubscribed Seed Round
Eazy Digital, a Thai insurtech startup that provides digital platforms for insurance companies, has raised US$850,000 in an oversubscribed seed funding round. The round was led by Wavemaker Partners, with participation from Seedstars International Ventures, Wing Vasiksiri, and Sasin Bangkok Venture Club. Eazy Digital is a platform that helps insurance...
csengineermag.com
CEMEX VENTURES ANNOUNCES THE 50 MOST DISRUPTIVE CONTECH STARTUPS OF 2023
CEMEX Ventures, CEMEX’s corporate venture capital and open innovation unit, launches its annual TOP 50 list of construction technology startups. Its fourth annual edition features the 50 most promising Contech startups that will redefine the industry this year. The startup solutions included in the list are classified according to CEMEX Ventures’ four strategic focus areas: Green Construction, Enhanced Productivity, Construction Supply Chain, and Future of Construction.
financefeeds.com
Broadridge report finds 27% of firms’ overall IT budget goes to digital transformation
“A new chapter in digital transformation is emerging. In our work with clients across the financial services industry we see leading firms are already reaping the benefits from digitalization and the use of technologies such as AI and blockchain/DLT, as they adapt to economic headwinds and new competitive dynamics”. A...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Processing Services (GPS) Appoints Former Visa Exec Jim McCarthy to Lead Product Development
Global Processing Services (GPS), a global payments technology platform, announced the appointment of Jim McCarthy as Executive Vice President – Global Head of Sales and Product, and Kevin Fox as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Jim will “lead GPS’ global commercial and...
theblock.co
Haun Ventures backs ZK-startup Sovereign Labs in $7.4 million raise
Sovereign Labs raises $7.4 million to make it easier for developers to create new ZK-rollups. The seed round is led by Haun Ventures. Other investors include 1kx and Robot Ventures. Sovereign Labs raised $7.4 million in a round led by Haun Ventures to enable developers to easily deploy zero-knowledge (ZK)...
salestechstar.com
CSP Control Center Launches New Enhanced Billing Engine to Streamline Microsoft New Commerce Experience and More.
CSP Control Center a.k.a C3 is at forefront of technology innovation, empowering hundreds of Microsoft partners, and Managed service providers globally in creating an enhanced customer experience and streamlining selling, billing, provisioning, and invoicing cloud services. Spektra Systems is thrilled to announce the launch of new enhanced CSP Control Center billing engine...
Traders Magazine
ON THE MOVE: StoneX Digital Adds Matthew Ardizzone; Serena Chan to Capco
StoneX Digital, a division of StoneX Group, has hired Matthew Ardizzone as Managing Director, Digital Assets, based in New York. He will report to Brian Mulcahy, Chief Operating Officer, StoneX Digital. Ardizzone has over 20 years of senior management experience in global markets sales and trading, and FinTech solutions. He joins StoneX from Atomyze, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to joining Atomyze, he founded Marlu Capital Partners, an advisory and consulting firm specializing in digital assets and blockchain technology for the capital markets sector.
salestechstar.com
Compass UOL: Retailers Look to Data to Dunk Inventory and Lift Profits
A play to engineer years of customer data into quick decisions. Retail executives are willing to change years of industry practice to adapt to emerging digital ways, and that is why they are listening to Brooklyn Nets player development coach and NBA champion Tiago Splitter talk about using data for faster decisions.
Comments / 0