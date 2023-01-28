Read full article on original website
Related
Six Nations: Italy’s Garbisi recovers from knee injury
ROME (AP) — Italy has been boosted by the return of Montpellier flyhalf Paolo Garbisi for the start of the Six Nations. Garbisi was absent from the enlarged training squad last week as he recovered from a knee injury and was expected to miss at least the opening two rounds.
BBC
Women's World Cup 2023: Co-hosts Australia's opener moved to 83,500 stadium over ticket demands
Co-hosts Australia's first game in the 2023 Women's World Cup has been moved to a bigger venue in a bid to meet the demand for tickets. Australia's Group B opener against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, 20 July has been switched to the 83,500 capacity Stadium Australia in Sydney.
swimswam.com
Peaty & Hopkin Among Brits Training On Australia’s Gold Coast
British Olympic champion Adam Peaty is spending time down under, taking on a training camp on the Gold Coast before his next meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. With the 2023 Long Course World Championships set for July, nations around the world are already beginning their journeys toward qualification.
Rugby-Flyhalf Garbisi named in Italy squad for Six Nations opener
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italy have named flyhalf Paolo Garbisi in their squad for their first two Six Nations matches against France and England after he recovered from a knee problem that had threatened his participation in the tournament.
Lionel Messi says he regrets his actions during heated World Cup match against Netherlands
Lionel Messi has expressed regret over his behaviour during and after Argentina's quarterfinal against the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar.
Yardbarker
Messi shares just why he has not yet re-watched Argentina’s 2022 World Cup Final win over France
It has been well over a month since the Argentina national team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup following its thrilling final win over France. Plenty of Argentinians have since re-watched the final a multitude of times, but Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has not yet done so once. During...
Citrus County Chronicle
McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move
TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie was left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend’s match amid a potential move to the English Premier League. McKennie has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch.
BBC
Premier League: Masters winner Chris Dobey earns tournament place
Chris Dobey has been rewarded for his Masters victory on Sunday with a Premier League place. The world number 21 previously featured as a Challenger in 2019 and 2020, but will now compete full-time in the event over the next four months. The 32-year-old from Northumberland beat Rob Cross 11-7...
sportszion.com
Lionel Messi’s Argentina to defend their Copa America title in United States
The United States will host the 2024 Copa América and will likely participate in the tournament, as six teams from the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have been invited to compete. The South American soccer governing body, Conmebol, made the announcement on Friday, citing...
judoinside.com
Obidkhon Nomonov wins final in Almada U73kg against Smagulov
Uzbek judoka Obidkhon Nomonov gave himself a hell of a present by taking the gold at the Grand Prix in Portugal. In the final, Obidkhon Nomonov was facing Zhansay Smagulov (KAZ) in their category U73kg. It took less than 15 seconds for Nomonov to score a first waza-ari after a dynamic start from the Uzbek athlete. The best defence being to attack, this is exactly what Nomonov did. He kept attacking, to score ippon just before the final gong and take the gold.
A month after Argentina's World Cup win, the Under-20 side fail in attempt to even qualify
Just over a month since Argentina's senior side won the World Cup, the Under-20 squad floundered in their attempt to try and replicate that success.
Valencia sacks coach Gennaro Gattuso for poor results
MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Valencia sacked coach Gennaro Gattuso on Monday following the team’s poor results. Valencia said in a statement it reached a mutual agreement with Gattuso to end their contract. The announcement came after a 1-0 loss at Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday....
BBC
Kaine Dimech: Cornwall bring in Malta second row
Cornwall RLFC have signed Malta international second row Kaine Dimech for the 2023 League One season. The 27-year-old moves to the club after impressing during a trial and is the second Maltese player to join after compatriot Louis Singleton. The Kent-born player has spent time in London Broncos' academy and...
MATCHDAY: Newcastle aims for cup final; Inter vs. Atalanta
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Newcastle is looking to reach its first domestic cup final this century when the Saudi-owned team takes a 1-0 lead over Southampton into the second leg of the League Cup semifinals. Joelinton scored the only goal of the first leg last week. Newcastle hasn’t won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955 and has only played in the League Cup final once — in 1976 when the team lost to Manchester City. Newcastle’s last cup final appearance was in 1999 when it lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Elsewhere, there is an FA Cup replay between second-tier rivals Birmingham and Blackburn in the fourth round.
BBC
FA Cup: Josh Laurent reclaims Stoke's lead with 'magnificent goal'
Watch as Josh Laurent scores a "magnificent" goal to put Stoke back in front against Stevenage in the FA Cup. MATCH REPORT: Stoke beat Stevenage to reach FA Cup fifth round. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
Soccer-Talking points from European soccer
(Reuters) - Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues:. PIOLI UNDER PRESSURE AS MILAN SET UNWANTED RECORDS. It has been a rough start to 2023 for Stefano Pioli and AC Milan, with only one win in seven games.
Palmeiras takes Supercopa do Brasil over Flamengo in clash of South America's top sides
The top sides in Brazil (and in South America) played a thrilling match on Saturday, with Palmeiras beating Flamengo for the Supercopa do Brasil.
Comments / 0