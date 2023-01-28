ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Creams and gels don’t really solve puffiness. Try a simple cold massage instead

By Sali Hughes
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgj5F_0kUJBRyE00
Photograph: Kellie French/The Guardian

Globes or little massage sticks that you keep in the freezer work magic on a bloated face – and can get quite addictive

The degree of my facial puffiness seems commensurate with my age. The older I get, the greater my natural morning bloat. I’ve tried stacks of gels, masks and lotions, all designed to de-puff – and indeed, my intention this week was to recommend a couple of them here. But I can’t in all honesty, because although some can occasionally help, I still believe one gets better and more satisfying results from a massage tool, which has the additional benefit of never running out.

You’ll have seen some, I’m sure. “Cryoglobes” are all the rage. These are glass orbs filled with gel that you keep in pairs in the freezer, ready for a basic facial self-massage. The idea is that the combination of light pressure (believed to encourage the drainage of fluids) and low temperature will reduce the puffiness common to morning – or morning after – eyes and cheeks.

cryoglobes for £35, £300 and everything between, and I can’t identify much difference in quality or effect – they’re all good. Where I do see a difference is between these and the metal “cryosticks”, designed to do the same thing in the same way, but more closely resembling a pair of truncated golf drivers (again, you can spend fortunes, but mine were £20-odd on Amazon).

My cryosticks live permanently alongside the peas and potato waffles and I find myself reaching for them more and more. One in each hand, I press the cold, rounded edges outwards from the centre of my face, behind the ears, down to my neck, then inwards from the outer corners of my eyes, towards the tear ducts. Their de-puffing effect really is noticeable.

The temperature is shocking at first, but I find I quickly acclimatise and start feeling refreshed. The effects are all temporary and so this is best done daily, but it quickly becomes a pleasure rather than a chore, and for those who are not usually at their best in the morning (I sympathise, being 90% owl myself), the effects can be therapeutic as well as cosmetic, to the point where cryosticks become harmlessly addictive.

All this said, I wouldn’t spend a bean without seeing first if your puffiness responds to simple massage with something cold. Ada Ooi, a brilliant facialist and expert in gua sha massage (a traditional Chinese therapy that involves stroking and pressing the skin with a smooth-edged tool or object), suggests using the cleaned lid of a jam jar.

You can also throw a couple of soup spoons in the fridge and try those. Both are still, for me, a better bet than anything sold in a tube.

Model: Grace Acladna at Body London. Photographer’s assistant: Bruce Horak. Hair and makeup: Sarah Cherry

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Barrett Strong obituary

Of all the dozens of worldwide hits released by the Motown family of labels, few had a more profound impact than Money (That’s What I Want), sung by the 19-year-old Barrett Strong and released in 1959. “The best things in life are free,” Strong sang, over a pounding piano, “but you can give them to the birds and bees – I need money.” In the background, a female chorus responded with matching fervour: “That’s what I want.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth

When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
MANHATTAN, NY
StyleCaster

Reviewers Say This $20 Retinol Hand Cream Makes Their Skin Look Decades Younger—’Smoother After 1 Use’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Top secret information coming your way: Amazon has an anti-aging hand cream capable of shedding years off your skin, per shoppers. Considering our hands are one of the first areas to display signs of aging, the fact that one simple formula can reverse some of the damage may be a huge relief to many, especially those experiencing anything from crepiness to dark spots.  The Skincare LdeL Cosmetics Anti-Aging Hand Cream is more than just a moisturizing treatment for dry skin; it...
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Neck Wrinkles For Women Over 50

Don’t just stop your skincare routine at your jawline. As we age, our necks also reveal signs of aging and repeated UV exposure, so if more youthful-looking skin is a priority for you, including your neck into your skincare routine is a wise way to prevent wrinkles and help minimize the fine lines you may have.
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
The Guardian

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge ‘shaken up’ by alleged racist abuse

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was allegedly targeted by racist abuse from a supporter during his side’s FA Cup draw at Blackburn. A visibly upset Etheridge was seen speaking to referee Keith Stroud after teammate Jordan James had equalised in stoppage time for the Blues to secure a 2-2 draw and send the fourth-round tie back to St Andrew’s for a replay.
KRON4

Best tea tree oil shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Tea tree oil, known for its range of health and beauty benefits, is particularly loved for its cleansing, antiseptic and moisturizing qualities. These make it a popular choice for specialty shampoos designed to cleanse, clarify and hydrate your scalp and hair.
The Guardian

The Guardian

562K+
Followers
129K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy