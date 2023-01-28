Bakersfield family wants answers: 'Just come forward and say that it was you.'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
A local look at Tyre Nichols' death and what needs to change
The police body camera footage of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Memphis man who was beaten during his arrest, was released on Fri, Jan 27. The protests were peaceful nationwide.
Tulare County Sheriff to provide update on Goshen massacre
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is expected to provide an update Monday afternoon on the mass killing that left six people dead in Goshen. The mass killing in Goshen happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 16 at a home on Harvest Avenue. Six people were shot and killed including […]
School employee suspected of molesting teen girl
Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
Bakersfield Now
Tulare Sheriff: Gov. Newsom lift the ban on the death penalty
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference on Monday to announce that the reward for the killers of the massacre that took place earlier this month in Goshen has been increased to $20,100. The $100 was donated by a woman from Maine. She...
New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
YAHOO!
A history of violence: Street gangs, cartels strong in Tulare County
A small memorial of candles and flowers sit under a portion of yellow crime scene tape circling the Goshen home where six people were gunned down this month. A teddy bear lays nearby with a cross. The Parraz family was massacred nearly two weeks ago. The victims included a 16-year-old...
Bakersfield Now
CHP conduct 'Blitz' retail operation, recover over $8k at TJ Maxx, Marshalls
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol conducted a retail "Blitz" operation at two Ming Avenue retail locations over the weekend, recovering $8,403.99 worth of items. From Saturday, Jan. 28-Jan. 29, detectives and investigators with CHP's Organized Retail Crime Taskforce conducted the operation at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, located...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man sentenced to close to 4 years in prison for unlawfully possessing firearm
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The United States Department of Justice said 25-year-old Katterin McCray of Bakersfield was sentenced Monday, January 30, 2023, to three years and 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. A release stated that according to court documents, on January...
Bakersfield Now
Trial date set for couple accused of killing West boys
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Trezell and Jacqueline West, the couple accused of killing adopted children Orrin and Orson West, are set to go on trial on March 1, 2023. The date was confirmed during their readiness hearing on Monday, January 30. Trezell and Jacqueline West are charged with two...
Arvin Police Department responds to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
More leaders from the community in Kern are speaking out against the actions of the former officers in Memphis involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.
Thomas Jefferson Middle School employee arrested, suspected of molesting teen
An employee of Wasco Union Elementary School District was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies following a child molestation investigation.
The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
Bakersfield Californian
Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County
Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
Bakersfield Now
Mother says son with severe milk allergy was given milk for third time at school
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A mother on the defense after her son who is severely allergic to milk, is served milk at school for a third time. She wants to make sure this does not happen to any child again. "I don't want it to happen again and I...
Bakersfield Californian
Attorneys ready for murder trial of Bakersfield woman accused of striking, killing siblings
Attorneys said Friday they are ready to proceed with the murder trial of a Bakersfield woman accused of driving while intoxicated and killing a brother and sister. Lisa Core, 47, was charged with two second-degree murder counts and two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the deaths of JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9. Core has also pleaded not guilty to driving with her license suspended or revoked for DUI and failing to show proof of insurance at the scene of the accident.
Inside ‘cop informant’ Jorge Ramirez’s death in a police shootout and how it ‘exposed Bakersfield force corruption’
WHEN Jorge Ramirez was killed during a 2013 police shootout, it made his family "question everything they knew" about their small California town. The dad-of-five, 34, was gunned down in a hotel parking lot by Bakersfield officers while working as an off-the-books cop informant, according to local reports at the time.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood Oversaw One of the Most Corrupt Police Forces in the U.S. — Where Is He Now?
When police informant Jorge Ramirez was murdered during a sting operation by the very people he was trying to help, authorities didn't waste time lying about his involvement. Ramirez's family never believed they were being told the whole truth by the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, Calif. where Ramirez lived and subsequently died in September 2013.
2nd claim filed in deadly apartment explosion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person has filed a claim against Kern County in connection with the June 30 explosion that killed a man at a Bakersfield apartment complex. A Ventura-based attorney filed a claim Monday on behalf of Patricia Allen, who lived at Park 20th Apartments and alleges she suffered “dizziness, nausea, headaches, […]
Lassen County News
One of the longest-serving condemned persons in California dies of natural causes
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Malcom Robbins, one of the longest-serving condemned persons in California, died on Jan. 27, 2023 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. He was discovered unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 6:33 a.m. with a manner of...
Comments / 1