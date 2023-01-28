ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield family wants answers: 'Just come forward and say that it was you.'

By Leslie Santibanez-Molina, Eyewitness News
Bakersfield Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
KGET

Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

Tulare County Sheriff to provide update on Goshen massacre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is expected to provide an update Monday afternoon on the mass killing that left six people dead in Goshen. The mass killing in Goshen happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 16 at a home on Harvest Avenue. Six people were shot and killed including […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

School employee suspected of molesting teen girl

Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Tulare Sheriff: Gov. Newsom lift the ban on the death penalty

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference on Monday to announce that the reward for the killers of the massacre that took place earlier this month in Goshen has been increased to $20,100. The $100 was donated by a woman from Maine. She...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP conduct 'Blitz' retail operation, recover over $8k at TJ Maxx, Marshalls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol conducted a retail "Blitz" operation at two Ming Avenue retail locations over the weekend, recovering $8,403.99 worth of items. From Saturday, Jan. 28-Jan. 29, detectives and investigators with CHP's Organized Retail Crime Taskforce conducted the operation at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, located...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Trial date set for couple accused of killing West boys

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Trezell and Jacqueline West, the couple accused of killing adopted children Orrin and Orson West, are set to go on trial on March 1, 2023. The date was confirmed during their readiness hearing on Monday, January 30. Trezell and Jacqueline West are charged with two...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County

Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
Bakersfield Californian

Attorneys ready for murder trial of Bakersfield woman accused of striking, killing siblings

Attorneys said Friday they are ready to proceed with the murder trial of a Bakersfield woman accused of driving while intoxicated and killing a brother and sister. Lisa Core, 47, was charged with two second-degree murder counts and two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the deaths of JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9. Core has also pleaded not guilty to driving with her license suspended or revoked for DUI and failing to show proof of insurance at the scene of the accident.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Distractify

Sheriff Donny Youngblood Oversaw One of the Most Corrupt Police Forces in the U.S. — Where Is He Now?

When police informant Jorge Ramirez was murdered during a sting operation by the very people he was trying to help, authorities didn't waste time lying about his involvement. Ramirez's family never believed they were being told the whole truth by the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, Calif. where Ramirez lived and subsequently died in September 2013.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2nd claim filed in deadly apartment explosion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person has filed a claim against Kern County in connection with the June 30 explosion that killed a man at a Bakersfield apartment complex. A Ventura-based attorney filed a claim Monday on behalf of Patricia Allen, who lived at Park 20th Apartments and alleges she suffered “dizziness, nausea, headaches, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

