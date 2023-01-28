MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is looking into what some are considering a potential child abduction attempt in McKinleyville. On Sunday, HCSO deputies responded to a home on Nelson Way in McKinleyville, where residents reported their daughter was followed and approached by a suspicious man in a green car while she was walking in the neighborhood. The girl reportedly screamed and ran away from the man, after which her parents contacted authorities.

MCKINLEYVILLE, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO