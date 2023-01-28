Read full article on original website
KBUR
Man suspected of torture and kidnapping of woman in Oregon using dating apps to evade police
Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
VICTIM IN CRITICAL CONDITION AS GRANTS PASS POLICE SEARCH FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT – UPDATE
UPDATE – January 29, 2023 – Grants Pass, Ore – Benjamin Obadiah Foster, an extremely dangerous suspect wanted for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Assault, remains on the run. Detectives and Fugitive Apprehension Teams are continuing to follow investigative leads. It is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged trespass incident on Friday. An RPD report said at about 1:50 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Southeast Cobb Street, after a caller said there was a verbal disturbance. The 32-year old jumped the fence of a residence where he was not authorized to be at.
kqennewsradio.com
DANGEROUS SUSPECT WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, STILL ON THE RUN
A man described by law enforcement as an “extremely dangerous suspect” wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault, remains on the run. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department said detectives and fugitive apprehension teams are continuing to follow investigative leads as they work to locate 36-year old Benjamin Foster.
kqennewsradio.com
COOS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING SUSPECT IN ALLEGED RAPE
Deputies with the Coos County Sheriff’s office are seeking the suspect in an alleged rape. Public Information Officer Sergeant Adam Slater said Friday night at 6:30 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the Presbyterian Church on North 8th Street in Lakeside to take a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred. Slater said during the investigation it was discovered the victim had been forcibly raped and held against her will in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/30 – Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect, Medford Police Respond to Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected...
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants Pass
An ex-convict from Las Vegas, Nevada who was charged and convicted of torturing his ex-girlfriend in 2019 is now on the run in Oregon after allegedly torturing a woman in a small town called Wolf Creek about 20 miles north of Grants Pass.
kqennewsradio.com
ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE, VEHICLE RECOVERED IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect is still at large, but his vehicle was located in Josephine County on Thursday. Grants Pass Police Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley said law enforcement officers followed a tip that led them to a remote area of Sunny Valley, 16 miles northwest of Grants Pass. Hattersley said Benjamin Foster’s Nissan Sentra was recovered, but he was able to elude capture. An Oregon State Police SWAT team and other law enforcement partners assisted GPPD in searching for the suspect. Hattersley said earlier said that Foster could be in Douglas County.
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
kqennewsradio.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
KTVL
Three suspects arrested after bank robbery in Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested late Wednesday morning after a bank robbery in Cave Junction. According to police, two men in white sweatshirts and masks fled from Washington Federal Bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money from a teller. When...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT OF SCRAP METAL
Roseburg Police cited a man following the alleged theft of scrap metal on Thursday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. officers responded to a business in the 1400 block of Dee Street after a call regarding the theft came in. The 40-year old suspect was contacted at his home. He was cited for third-degree theft and was released on the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
16 YEAR-OLD LEADS DEPUTIES ON HIGH-SPEED CHASE
A 16-year old male led deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on a high- speed chase which started late Tuesday night. Information released Thursday from DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m. a sedan passed a deputy while traveling northbound at 88 miles per hour on Interstate 5 2 miles north of the Winchester interchange. A pursuit was initiated. The driver took the south Sutherlin exit, failing to stop at stop signs and driving into the oncoming lane.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER TREATED AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
One driver was treated at a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a crash near the 1400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The investigation concluded that a female driver turned out of a parking lot in front of a second vehicle as that driver was turning into the parking lot from Garden Valley.
kqennewsradio.com
FATHER CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON
A father was cited for recklessly endangering another person, following an incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 a.m. officers were sent to contact Department of Human Services employees regarding a juvenile that ingested marijuana and tested positive for THC at a doctor’s appointment. The...
kpic
Have you seen me? Police ask for help finding missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a man missing since December. According to officials, 44-year-old Kevin Chatelain is a white male, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kevin is known to stay on public lands or "up in...
KTVL
Crews respond to commercial structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — UPDATE:. Medford Fire Department says roadways are reopened and the fire is knocked down at 560 Arnold Lane. Fire Investigators are working with Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Medford Police to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation is still ongoing. There were...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG LOW HITS TEENS IN JANUARY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2017
It was 19 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport Monday morning. Data from National Weather Service in Medford said the last time Roseburg was in the teens in January, was on January 5th, 2017. The two prior times before that was in January of 2013 and January of 2011. News...
winstonwarrior.org
Trash Talk: Douglas County Landfill’s Nearing Expiration Date
Have you ever thought about how limited our space is in landfills? Our landfill is small compared to other landfills in the area. Created in 1996, it is 26 acres and is about 200 feet deep. There are ten transfer sites and one landfill in Douglas County. Our nation of...
Mail Tribune owner’s push to reshape local news cost Medford its daily newspaper
Damian Mann, longtime reporter for the Medford Mail Tribune, remembers the moment he realized there might be no place for him in the media world envisioned by the newspaper’s new owner, Steven Saslow. A local television station had asked Mann to appear on camera to discuss a recent story.
