Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
AZFamily
Downtown Chandler’s Recreo re-branding to Mexican cantina
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Recreo restaurant in Chandler is rebranding to Recreo Cantina, bringing new Mexican dishes and cocktails to the community. The Cantina is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is reintroducing itself at 28 S. San Marcos Pl. with a brand new drink and food menu, as well as interior changes to the restaurant itself! Patrons will be able to enjoy the outdoor patio decorated with twinkling lights, outdoor furniture, and a bar swing set for adults. There will also be live entertainment featuring local musicians.
citysuntimes.com
Celebrate 35 years of cheers at 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival Feb. 4-April 2
Here Ye, Here Ye ... Take a unique trip back in time to the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, where over 200 artisans will be featured in a unique open-air marketplace fair in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains in Pinal County. One of the largest events of its kind...
Phoenix New Times
Restaurant Guide: Where to Eat Around the Super Bowl
For football fans, State Farm Stadium, and Glendale as a whole, the biggest day of the year is just around the corner. But even as the excitement builds, you've still got to eat. Here are some excellent options for restaurants close to the stadium. Some are just steps from the...
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in Town
Metro Phoenix has an abundance of restaurants. Whether you’re hungry for Mexican, Italian, Cuban, or just want a good old-fashioned burger and fries, there’s an option out there for you. However, despite the ever-growing assortment of dining opportunities in a fast-growing metro area, there is one thing the Valley doesn’t have that many other cities of similar sizes do: celebrity chef restaurants. The majority of name-brand chef restaurants around greater Phoenix are smaller spin-offs, such as the Bobby Flay restaurant coming to the airport, and Guy Fieri’s joint at Chase Field. The lack of celebrity chef-based establishments is going to change in the near future though, as one of the biggest names in food television will be opening not one, but two restaurants in Phoenix.
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
Phoenix New Times
Seven Things to Do This Weekend Around Phoenix
Congratulations — you made it to the weekend. Make the most of the next few days with a food truck extravaganza, a concert featuring local bands, a geek convention, and more. Local and Live. Live music, cold beers, and fresh air. Sounds like a perfect Friday night, right? SanTan...
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale’s Annual Western Week rides into town Jan. 28-Feb. 5
The city of Scottsdale’s annual Western Week, featuring a series of signature events that tip their hat to the city’s Western roots and Native American heritage, returns to Old Town from Jan. 28 through Feb. 5. Throughout the week, residents and visitors can enjoy several events, educational engagements,...
KTAR.com
Country music, dancing event at Glendale arena to raise funds for autism support
PHOENIX — People can help set a world record while dancing to country music and support the local autism community at the same time during an event in March at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. Tickets are on sale now and start at $35 for Country Fun for a...
KTAR.com
Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley
PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
queencreektribune.com
That’s agritainment: Circle K’s new look in QC
Circle K convenience stores are common all over the state but the one coming soon to Queen Creek will be like none of them. “What you have is a Circle K that is not a rectangular box,” said Mark Schnepf, owner of Schnepf Farms, who sold Circle K the land on Schnepf Farms to build the new store.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
Phoenix New Times
The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix
The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
tourcounsel.com
Arizona Mills | Shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona
Arizona Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona within the Phoenix metropolitan area and it is one of the tourist destinations in Phoenix, Arizona and it was owned by the Mills Corporation (which owned 25%) and Taubman Centers. However, Taubman has since sold the remaining 75% stake to Simon, who purchased it in 2007 from the Mills Corporation.
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
Unusual Sink Inside Arizona Home For Sale Has People's Heads Turning
This sink is truly a work of art.
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona
Best Places to Visit in Mesa: The charming city of Mesa is home to unique museums, stunning desert landscapes, two rivers, and a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Being the third biggest city in Arizona, Mesa offers something for everyone. From hiking the Sonoran Desert, appreciating art at its...
Phoenix New Times
The Edge: An Oral History of Phoenix’s Iconic Alt-Rock Radio Station
Joe Maier’s collection of KEDJ memorabilia might be small, but its definitely heartfelt. Inside his Tempe home, the photographer, blogger, and local music booster who goes by Every Show Joe has various swag from the now-defunct alt-rock station known as The Edge. The collection includes a bottle opener, ticket stubs, and various CD comps.
themesatribune.com
Mesa music teacher studied with guitar greats
As a teacher at Music Makers Workshop in Ahwatukee, Dr. Steve Kinigstein helps his students master the strings of guitars and ukeles. As a composer and professional musician, Kinigstein by his own account is an explorer traversing an endless universe of sounds and melodies. “My favorite thing about being a...
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
