Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
Unusual Sink Inside Arizona Home For Sale Has People's Heads Turning
This sink is truly a work of art.
Washington Examiner
Huge hit to home prices in west in 2023, Goldman warns: Phoenix, SF, Seattle
Houses in several overheated cities in the western United States will see massive price declines in 2023, researchers at Goldman Sachs predict. In a report released this week, the bank's economists noted a stark regional divide in expectations for home prices, with cities west of the Mississippi facing steep price corrections in the face of elevated mortgage interest rates.
newsnationnow.com
Water bills triple for Rio Verde residents
(NewsNation) — The tap is running dry for residents in the Rio Verde Foothills outside of Scottsdale, Arizona after having their water supply cut off. An average family’s water bill has spiked to $660 a month from $220, according to The New York Times. It is unclear how long water trucks will be able to keep drawing thousands of gallons from backup sources.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge
PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
The 4 best cities to buy a house in 2023
If you’re in the market for a house, you might want to wait a while – the prices of homes in at least four U.S. markets are expected to drop dramatically.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Small-scale subdivision planned in Mesa
A seven-home subdivision called Lemon Lane is to be constructed at the site of a 100-year-old citrus grove south of McLellan Road and east of Val Vista Drive in Mesa. The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 25 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to recommend that the City Council approve a preliminary plat for the 10-acre development and rezoning the property to single residence-35 with a planned area development overlay. Board Chair Jeffrey Crockett and Vice Chair Benjamin Ayers were absent.
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix among 5 markets with biggest home price decrease
The housing market decelerated throughout 2022 creating more opportunities for homebuyers, in stark reversal of the frenzied seller's market of the previous year, according to the RE/MAX® National Housing Report for December 2022. The year's most telling stats were punctuated in December: Home sales were down 38% from a year ago while the number of homes for sale was up 69% in the report's 53 metro areas. And Phoenix was in the mix, ranking No. 5 for the biggest year-over-year home price decrease and No. 2 for biggest increase in listings.
arizonasuntimes.com
Packed Crowd Attends Kari Lake Rally Exposing Voter Disenfranchisement in Maricopa County
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – At a standing-room-only event Sunday, Kari Lake signaled she is not giving up her legal battle to install her as the rightful Arizona governor instead of Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake held a Save Arizona rally at Orange Tree Golf Club in Scottsdale with over a thousand in attendance, assuring her supporters she intended to fight until the “victorious end.” The mainstream media recently ran stories claiming Lake was switching her focus to running against Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ).
roselawgroupreporter.com
Circle K breaks ground on location near Queen Creek’s Schnepf Farms
There’s a big change coming to Schnepf Farms. A Circle K gas station and mini mart is being constructed just outside of Schnepf Farms. The Circle K broke ground on Jan. 20 on the northwest corner of East Rittenhouse and East Riggs Road. Schnepf Farms is at 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona
Best Places to Visit in Mesa: The charming city of Mesa is home to unique museums, stunning desert landscapes, two rivers, and a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Being the third biggest city in Arizona, Mesa offers something for everyone. From hiking the Sonoran Desert, appreciating art at its...
AZFamily
More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
queencreektribune.com
QC shooting prompts parents’ gun campaign
A year and four months have passed but the death of his 15-year-old son Christian still gnaws at Bruce Petillo’s heart. “We are devastated,” the Gilbert dad said. “You never come to terms with it. “The fact that this was a preventable accident makes it worse.”. It...
programminginsider.com
5 Amazing Facts to Know About Phoenix
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Arizona’s capital city, Phoenix, is situated in the state’s center region. The fifth-largest city in the United States may be known for its year-round sunshine, desert beauty, world-class resorts, and golf, but it also provides upscale urban scapes, southwest culture, and plenty of outdoor activity.
KTAR.com
Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley
PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Nancy and Tony Smith share their ‘leap of faith’ behind becoming part of Maricopa, Pinal
CASA GRANDE — For Nancy and Tony Smith, the past 20 years in Maricopa have been an unexpected and incredible opportunity. Nancy is Maricopa’s current mayor; Tony is the president and CEO of Pinal Partnership. “We call Maricopa the city of firsts,” said Nancy. “It’s not just (about)...
Comments / 0