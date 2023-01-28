Porsche is an exclusive brand that builds some of the world's most sought-after sports cars, making this Porsche 911 Sport Classic even more special. This is the first 992 Sport Classic to be finished in Rubystone Red (sternrubin, 82N), and it's a stunner. The Rubystone Red color originated in the 1990s with the 964 Carrera RS, another classic Porsche. The color was brought to life in the new car by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the specialized wing of Porsche design responsible for creating unique vehicles for discerning clients, and this one certainly stands out.

25 DAYS AGO