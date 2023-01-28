Read full article on original website
conceptcarz.com
Lotus founder Colin Chapman's personal 1972 Lotus Elan +2 s130/5 joins seven other celebrity Lotus Elans at the Silverstone Auction
Lotus founder Colin Chapman's personal 1972 Lotus Elan +2 s130/5 joins seven other celebrity Lotus Elans at the Silverstone Auction on February 25th at Stoneleigh Park – estimate £60,000 -£70,000. The late Lotus founder, Colin Chapman's own 1972 Lotus Elan +2 S130/5, joins the line-up of seven...
Top Speed
This Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Is As Sexy As Swanky American Choppers
Even though Harley-Davidson bid farewell to its Evo-powered Sportsters last year, their popularity has anything but decreased. They are still the go-to Harley for custom motorcycle projects worldwide, especially when customers want reliability with svelte looks. So when Australia’s Zen Motorcycles were approached to build a 70s-style chopper with a modern engine, the Sportster was undeniably the way to go. And the eventual result is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster which looks as swanky as American choppers of yore.
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Tries To Hit Top Speed On Autobahn
The Alfa Romeo Giulia is a four-door that arguably oozes with style. However, the Italian sedan isn't just about the looks; its Quadrifoglio version comes with power figures to back up that sporty styling – and this Autobahn top-speed run, courtesy of AutoTopNL, is a testament to that. The...
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini has had just two V-12 designs in 6 decades
Believe it or not, just two V-12 engine designs have powered 60 years of Lamborghini supercars. Having recently built its last non-hybrid V-12 road car, the automaker is taking a look back at these two epochal engines. The first engine was introduced in 1963 in Lamborghini's first production car—the 350...
Porsche 992 Sport Classic Looks Stunning In Rubystone Red
Porsche is an exclusive brand that builds some of the world's most sought-after sports cars, making this Porsche 911 Sport Classic even more special. This is the first 992 Sport Classic to be finished in Rubystone Red (sternrubin, 82N), and it's a stunner. The Rubystone Red color originated in the 1990s with the 964 Carrera RS, another classic Porsche. The color was brought to life in the new car by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the specialized wing of Porsche design responsible for creating unique vehicles for discerning clients, and this one certainly stands out.
hypebeast.com
RM Sotheby’s To Auction 2003 Ferrari Enzo
RM Sotheby’s is no stranger to offering up some of the world’s finest exotic sportscars and hypercars. Now, the house is set to auction a 2003 Ferrari Enzo. To this day, the Enzo model, which was birthed in 2003, remains one of the premier models from the automaker. Appearing in classic black, the 2003 Ferrari Enzo is constructed from carbon fiber and aluminum. Additionally, the model’s design was inspired by grand prix cars and features a rakish nose, ground-effect aerodynamics, and a small active spoiler. Giving the car its power is a 5,998-cc V-12 engine that produces 651 horsepower.
MotorTrend Magazine
That Time When HOT ROD’s XR-6 Won America's Most Beautiful Roadster
You know what they say about beauty and the eye of the beholder. To my eye, the angular, asymmetrical XR-6 isn't a beautiful hot rod, but the judges at the Grand National Roadster Show thought differently, and awarded the HOT ROD project car the America's Most Beautiful Roadster trophy in 1963.
