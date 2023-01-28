Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
drgnews.com
Central South Dakota riders place well at Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase over the weekend
The Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase was held yesterday (Jan. 29, 2023) inside The Monument’s Summit Arena in Rapid City. Top four finishers in each event are listed below. Bareback Score. 1 Kashton Ford Sturgis 74. 2 Devon Moore Clear Lake 69. 3 Lucas Yellowhawk Blunt 57. 4...
kotatv.com
Saddle Bronc riders take over Rodeo Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Day two of Rodeo Rapid City did not disappoint as some of the best saddle bronc riders in the world took center stage. Ben Burns has highlights from the night.
newscenter1.tv
Check out the competition for fastest Sheep Shearer during Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D.–With Monday being All American Sheep Day the National Sheep Shearing Championships took place alongside the National Sheep Dog Trials. Sheep shearers from across the country gathered at the Kjerstad Event Center to see who could trim a sheep the fastest. Beginners, intermediates and professionals competed for the fastest shearer title. In two categories; machine shearing and blade shearing.
KEVN
Friday Night Frenzy, January 27, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central boys basketball team made South Dakota Mines their temporary residence on Friday Night against the Huron Tigers. Plus, the Pierre girls had no problem shooting behind the three-point line in their victory against O’Gorman. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
kbhbradio.com
Saturday, January 28, South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard
UNDATED – Here is your Saturday, January 28, South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard:. James Valley Christian 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 44. Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60. Takini 89, Flandreau Indian 54. Tri-Valley 68, Sisseton 31. Vermillion 32, Redfield 31. Warner 55, Sully Buttes 51. Wolsey-Wessington...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dangerously cold temps linger in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another round of Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through this morning. In the tri-state area, we’ll see the advisories expire around 10 a.m., but we’ll keep the advisories and warnings until noon up north and out west. Feels-like temperatures could get close to -30° for some of us, so bundle up this morning!
8 Words That Mean Something Really Different In South Dakota
If you've lived in South Dakota for a bit you know these words. If you aren't from here you might be a bit confused. South Dakota has some pretty cool stuff that people elsewhere don't get exposed to until they visit our fine state. Fun things like Chislic, Kuchen, Al's...
Check Out The Top 10 Most Common Last Names In Wyoming
We all know that Wyoming is a melting pot of people, from all different parts of the world and all different walks of life. When you dive a little deeper into the people that make up Wyoming, you may (or may not be) surprised that many of the top 10 surnames are the same as many other states in the U.S.
Here’s The 7 Strangest Street Names In South Dakota
We've all driven on Main Street. We've all motored down Elm Street and Oak Street. We've all traveled on the 'number' streets and avenues and boulevards. There are plenty of common names in the villages. towns and cities across the nation. But if you've crisscrossed South Dakota, have you ever landed on Goose Pass Road?
Large Stretches Of I-80 and I-25 In Wyoming Closed By Winter Storm
Large parts of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed in Wyoming this morning due to crashes and winter storm travel conditions. You can access the WYDOT road and travel conditions here. As of 7 a.m., Interstate 25 was closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland and from Exit 92 through the rest...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
In Case You Missed It: 1/23-1/29
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week brought both good and bad times to North Dakota, and a few major changes to KX’s digital content. This week marks the beginning of our weekly articles, and over the next few days, you can expect to see many more digital original articles on topics ranging from history to […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
KEVN
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s called ranch riding. Judges look at how a horse can walk, trot, and lope. Often the horses are shown by adults with years of experience. But this year, it was 11-year-old Lane Jones who rode in on a champion. This was Lanes’ and...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller updates, Student battles illness, roof damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, Jan. 30, here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We’re hearing from a South Dakota lawmaker since she was stripped of her duties in the state senate over allegations of inappropriate behavior.
newscenter1.tv
Is your fishing spot freezing over in the South Dakota wind? Give thermal tip-ups a try!
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — We’ve already talked about ice fishing with tip-ups, but some varieties may suit cold temperatures better than others. Thermal tip-ups are one option to help keep your fishing spot clear of ice on chilly days. “Where these really shine is when you have a...
cowboystatedaily.com
$10 Million ‘World-Class’ Shooting Complex Could Make Wyoming An International Destination
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has missed the mark by not having a world-class shooting complex that could draw tourism and boost the state to international status among firearms and archery enthusiasts, say proponents of a bill to launch the project. The shooting sports are...
ktwb.com
It’s wind chill advisory cold outside
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
more955.com
Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota
A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple northeast Nebraska counties remain in winter storm warnings
WAYNE, Neb. -- Several counties in the northeast Nebraska area are in winter storm warnings. According to the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings have been issued for 13 counties in northeast Nebraska. The counties involved are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, Rock, Thurston,...
Comments / 0