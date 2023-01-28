ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newscenter1.tv

Check out the competition for fastest Sheep Shearer during Black Hills Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D.–With Monday being All American Sheep Day the National Sheep Shearing Championships took place alongside the National Sheep Dog Trials. Sheep shearers from across the country gathered at the Kjerstad Event Center to see who could trim a sheep the fastest. Beginners, intermediates and professionals competed for the fastest shearer title. In two categories; machine shearing and blade shearing.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Friday Night Frenzy, January 27, Part 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central boys basketball team made South Dakota Mines their temporary residence on Friday Night against the Huron Tigers. Plus, the Pierre girls had no problem shooting behind the three-point line in their victory against O’Gorman. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Saturday, January 28, South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard

UNDATED – Here is your Saturday, January 28, South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard:. James Valley Christian 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 44. Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60. Takini 89, Flandreau Indian 54. Tri-Valley 68, Sisseton 31. Vermillion 32, Redfield 31. Warner 55, Sully Buttes 51. Wolsey-Wessington...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Dangerously cold temps linger in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another round of Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through this morning. In the tri-state area, we’ll see the advisories expire around 10 a.m., but we’ll keep the advisories and warnings until noon up north and out west. Feels-like temperatures could get close to -30° for some of us, so bundle up this morning!
MISSOURI STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Check Out The Top 10 Most Common Last Names In Wyoming

We all know that Wyoming is a melting pot of people, from all different parts of the world and all different walks of life. When you dive a little deeper into the people that make up Wyoming, you may (or may not be) surprised that many of the top 10 surnames are the same as many other states in the U.S.
WYOMING STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

Here’s The 7 Strangest Street Names In South Dakota

We've all driven on Main Street. We've all motored down Elm Street and Oak Street. We've all traveled on the 'number' streets and avenues and boulevards. There are plenty of common names in the villages. towns and cities across the nation. But if you've crisscrossed South Dakota, have you ever landed on Goose Pass Road?
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 1/23-1/29

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week brought both good and bad times to North Dakota, and a few major changes to KX’s digital content. This week marks the beginning of our weekly articles, and over the next few days, you can expect to see many more digital original articles on topics ranging from history to […]
BISMARCK, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s called ranch riding. Judges look at how a horse can walk, trot, and lope. Often the horses are shown by adults with years of experience. But this year, it was 11-year-old Lane Jones who rode in on a champion. This was Lanes’ and...
KELOLAND TV

Frye-Mueller updates, Student battles illness, roof damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, Jan. 30, here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We’re hearing from a South Dakota lawmaker since she was stripped of her duties in the state senate over allegations of inappropriate behavior.
IOWA STATE
ktwb.com

It’s wind chill advisory cold outside

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
more955.com

Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota

A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
MITCHELL, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple northeast Nebraska counties remain in winter storm warnings

WAYNE, Neb. -- Several counties in the northeast Nebraska area are in winter storm warnings. According to the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings have been issued for 13 counties in northeast Nebraska. The counties involved are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, Rock, Thurston,...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy