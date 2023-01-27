Read full article on original website
FULT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.38, changing hands as high as $16.57 per share. Fulton Financial Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FULT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
SBRA Breaks Above 9% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $13.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
TFSL Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.13), with the stock changing hands as low as $14.06 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cutoff yield for T-Bills in 6.50%-6.93% band
MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 290 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.50%, 6.89% and 6.93%, respectively,...
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
Up 26% YTD, Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM) Could Head Even Higher
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) stock has roared out to a 26% gain so far in 2023, just a few weeks into the new year, and I believe that shares could continue to head a lot higher. I'm bullish on Taiwan Semiconductor even after this strong year-to-date rally, thanks to the stock's attractive valuation, the company's crucial role in the global economy, and the fact that sentiment towards the semiconductor sector seems to be improving rapidly.
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Insperity, Kforce and Cross Country Healthcare
Chicago, IL – February 1, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Insperity, Inc. NSP, Kforce, Inc. KFRC and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2047085/3-stocks-to-watch-from-the-promising-staffing-services-industry. The Zacks Staffing industry stands to benefit from a gradually recovering economy, which encourages additional hiring and wage increase. Further, reduced expenses...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.99MM shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 19.32MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.92% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Compared to Estimates, Amgen (AMGN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Amgen (AMGN) reported $6.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $4.09 for the same period compares to $4.36 a year ago. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.74 billion. With the...
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
5 Stocks With High ROE to Buy as Equity Markets Hold Promise
The U.S. equity markets inched up in the past few trading sessions, buoyed by better-than-expected economic growth and healthy earnings performance from hitherto reported companies. The fourth-quarter GDP rose at a 2.9% annualized rate compared with broad-based expectations of 2.8% growth. Consumer spending was up 2.1% in the October-December period, marginally down from 2.3% on a sequential basis as inflationary pressures remain an overhang. The personal consumption expenditure price index increased 3.2%, down from 4.8% recorded in the third quarter. The employment cost index showed compensation increased 1% in the fourth quarter, slightly down from broad-based expectations of a 1.1% rise.
Unum (UNM) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2022, Unum (UNM) reported revenue of $3 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 billion. With...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Prothena Corp (PRTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.49MM shares of Prothena Corp plc (PRTA). This represents 6.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.87MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Many traders are attracted to low-priced stocks because they come with the allure of 2x, 3x or greater short-term gains. For fundamentalists, the challenge is finding such companies that have established businesses, products and customers. Often, low-priced stocks are unproven and carry an extraordinary risk. Almost always, they are micro caps.
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Invitae (NVTA) from Neutral to Sell
On January 31, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Invitae from Neutral to Sell. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invitae is $2.90. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.88% from its latest reported closing price of $2.48.
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed the most recent trading day at $13.83, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%. Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 12.11% over...
BlackRock Increases Position in DXC Technology (DXC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.79MM shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 15.44MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Unusual Stock Options Volume for Murphy Oil Confirms Institutional Optimism
Amid institutional bullishness for the hydrocarbon energy market, oil and natural gas exploration and production firm Murphy Oil (US:MUR) has so far gained over 7% on a year-to-date basis. For the Jan. 30 session, MUR stock represented one of the highlights of Fintel’s screener for unusual stock options volume, with optimistic traders making their presence felt.
Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 3.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.01MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease...
