Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Related
Noozhawk
San Marcos Soccer’s Favi Rosales, Lily Simolon of Bishop Diego Basketball Named Athletes of Week
Favi Rosales of the Channel League-champion San Marcos boys soccer team and Bishop Diego basketball’s Lily Simolon were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. Rosales scored a late game-winning goal for a 2-1...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Overpower Santa Barbara, Stay in Playoff Hunt
San Marcos’ defensive pressure and up-tempo attack overwhelmed Santa Barbara High for a 70-18 Channel League girls basketball win on Saturday at J.R. Richards Gym. The Royals bolted out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter and led 40-9 at halftime. “Everyone on the team contributed to the...
Noozhawk
Mark Patton: Son Also Rises to Court His Own Success for UCSB Basketball
One of the greatest shooters in California prep basketball history nearly followed his father’s cleat-steps into football. And then someone took a shot at him. “I played slot receiver in the seventh and eighth grades … and I liked it,” Cole Anderson said. “I was pretty good, too.
Noozhawk
Prep Hoops: Santa Ynez Boys Win, Carpinteria Loses; Santa Ynez Girls lose
Santa Ynez’s Jackson Ollenburger scored 26 points to lead the Pirates in a 70-39 win at Paso Robles in an Ocean League game Friday. Caleb Cassidy had a double-double with 15 points and 20 rebounds, and Landon Lassahn added 13 points and eight rebounds. The Pirates are now 6-3...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Water Polo Places 4th at Newport Elite Eight
The San Marcos girls water polo team finished fourth in the Newport Elite Eight Tournament on Saturday. The Royals lost to No. 2 seed Foothill in the semifinals, 13-9, and fell to Laguna Beach, 8-7, in the third-place game. Foothill beat The Bishop’s School of La Jolla, 13-7, for the...
Noozhawk
SoCal Invite: Dos Pueblos Girls Drop Two Games
The Dos Pueblos girls dropped two games in the second day of the SoCal Invite Friday, 11-2 to Santa Margarita and 10-8 to Yucaipa. Against Santa Margarita, Emma Gilbert scored six of the Chargers’ eight goals, and Ava Bennett had the other two. “Hana Abel did a great job...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Boys Fall to Channel League Leader Oxnard, 74-18
The Dos Pueblos boys lost a lopsided game at home against Channel League leader Oxnard, 74-18. “Oxnard jumped out on us hard, and we struggled to get out of their traps,” Charger coach Joe Zamora said. “They converted on the offensive end while we had a hard time getting open looks. They are a very good team that will go far in the playoffs this year.”
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Boys Lose TVL Showdown with League-Leader St. Bonaventure
Bishop Diego couldn’t overcome a 25-11 first quarter deficit and lost a Tri-Valley League showdown against St. Bonaventure at home Friday, 67-47. The Cardinals tried to make a couple of runs, but couldn’t manage to threaten the Seraphs. “We just didn’t have the energy or heart we needed...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Strings Masterclass Features Cellist Alisa Weilerstein
Cellist Alisa Weilerstein will lead the next Santa Barbara Strings masterclass, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road. The free event is open to all who are interested. The two performers in the class will be Noah Girdler (Herbert “Concerto No. 2, Munt....
Noozhawk
Willard O. Allen of Santa Barbara, 1928-2019
Another member of the Greatest Generation is gone. Willard O. “Bill” Allen passed suddenly but peacefully in March 2019 in Santa Barbara. He was born in Chicago in 1928. Bill was survived by his wife Dorothy of 65 years; sister Priscilla Dial of Santa Rosa; stepdaughter Patricia Kerkis (Robert) of Thousand Oaks; daughter Lori Beth Isherwood (David) of Incline Village, Nevada; son, Mitchell K. Orr (Lori) of Lompoc; and six grandchildren. He is also remembered by many other nephews, nieces, stepchildren and relatives.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Kristen Sneddon Wants Specific Plan for La Cumbre Plaza to Provide Affordable Housing
Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments board made a mistake by not funding a specific plan for La Cumbre Plaza, but it’s not too late to bring everyone together to build more housing in Santa Barbara. Sneddon, the District 4 council...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
Noozhawk
Allen Forest Morgan of Buellton, 1971-2023
Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023, at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer, thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. Allen was born on March 1, 1971, in Burbank, California, to Peggy and Alfred Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al,...
Noozhawk
Takács Quartet to Play All-Beethoven Program at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley
The world-famous Takács Quartet will perform an all-Beethoven Concert at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley as part of the 42nd season of the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series. The concert is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. “We are unbelievably fortunate to have the...
Noozhawk
Early Works of Artist Clarence Mattei on View at Santa Barbara Historical Museum
Portraitist Clarence Mattei (1883-1945) captured images of notable figures on the local, national, and international stages of his time. But his roots are deep in Santa Barbara County, as the son of the founder of famed Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos. A new exhibit at the Santa Barbara Historical...
Noozhawk
Lacy Litten: Downstream, Santa Maria River Levee Comes Up Short
After the big Jan. 9 storm that hammered Santa Barbara County, several major news media outlets highlighted the deadly Montecito flash flooding and debris flows that occurred five years before, to the day. While I do not want to minimize the 2018 tragedy, I want to raise awareness of a...
Noozhawk
UCSB Arts & Lectures Justice for All Series Targets Teen Mental Health
It would be easier to shrug off depression among youth as just another iteration of teenage angst, if it weren’t so dangerous. Rates of mental illness appear to be climbing across all age groups, with teenagers seeing steep increases following the pandemic and its long periods of social isolation.
Noozhawk
Injured Man Rescued from Steep Hillside in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded Sunday to rescue an injured man on a steep hillside in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire Engineer Mike Gray said crews were dispatched about 11:25 a.m. to the incident in the 2000 block of North...
Noozhawk
Laguna Blanca School Students’ TEDx Event Explores Metamorphosis
Laguna Blanca School is offering community members a complimentary ticket to attend its fifth annual TEDx event, TEDxLagunaBlancaSchool, Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Merovick Gymnasium on the school’s Hope Ranch campus, 4125 Paloma Drive, Santa Barbara. To reserve a ticket, email tbrouc@lagunablanca.org. The event is produced and run entirely by...
Noozhawk
Emergency Dredging Underway at Entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor
Emergency dredging operations began late Wednesday night, at about 11 p.m., at the entrance to the Santa Barbara Harbor to remove the large amount of sand and sediment that was pushed into the harbor during the recent storms. Chris Bell, public information officer for the city’s Waterfront Department, told Noozhawk...
Comments / 0