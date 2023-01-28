ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

San Marcos Girls Overpower Santa Barbara, Stay in Playoff Hunt

San Marcos’ defensive pressure and up-tempo attack overwhelmed Santa Barbara High for a 70-18 Channel League girls basketball win on Saturday at J.R. Richards Gym. The Royals bolted out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter and led 40-9 at halftime. “Everyone on the team contributed to the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Water Polo Places 4th at Newport Elite Eight

The San Marcos girls water polo team finished fourth in the Newport Elite Eight Tournament on Saturday. The Royals lost to No. 2 seed Foothill in the semifinals, 13-9, and fell to Laguna Beach, 8-7, in the third-place game. Foothill beat The Bishop’s School of La Jolla, 13-7, for the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

SoCal Invite: Dos Pueblos Girls Drop Two Games

The Dos Pueblos girls dropped two games in the second day of the SoCal Invite Friday, 11-2 to Santa Margarita and 10-8 to Yucaipa. Against Santa Margarita, Emma Gilbert scored six of the Chargers’ eight goals, and Ava Bennett had the other two. “Hana Abel did a great job...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Boys Fall to Channel League Leader Oxnard, 74-18

The Dos Pueblos boys lost a lopsided game at home against Channel League leader Oxnard, 74-18. “Oxnard jumped out on us hard, and we struggled to get out of their traps,” Charger coach Joe Zamora said. “They converted on the offensive end while we had a hard time getting open looks. They are a very good team that will go far in the playoffs this year.”
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Strings Masterclass Features Cellist Alisa Weilerstein

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein will lead the next Santa Barbara Strings masterclass, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road. The free event is open to all who are interested. The two performers in the class will be Noah Girdler (Herbert “Concerto No. 2, Munt....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Willard O. Allen of Santa Barbara, 1928-2019

Another member of the Greatest Generation is gone. Willard O. “Bill” Allen passed suddenly but peacefully in March 2019 in Santa Barbara. He was born in Chicago in 1928. Bill was survived by his wife Dorothy of 65 years; sister Priscilla Dial of Santa Rosa; stepdaughter Patricia Kerkis (Robert) of Thousand Oaks; daughter Lori Beth Isherwood (David) of Incline Village, Nevada; son, Mitchell K. Orr (Lori) of Lompoc; and six grandchildren. He is also remembered by many other nephews, nieces, stepchildren and relatives.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Allen Forest Morgan of Buellton, 1971-2023

Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023, at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer, thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. Allen was born on March 1, 1971, in Burbank, California, to Peggy and Alfred Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al,...
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Laguna Blanca School Students’ TEDx Event Explores Metamorphosis

Laguna Blanca School is offering community members a complimentary ticket to attend its fifth annual TEDx event, TEDxLagunaBlancaSchool, Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Merovick Gymnasium on the school’s Hope Ranch campus, 4125 Paloma Drive, Santa Barbara. To reserve a ticket, email tbrouc@lagunablanca.org. The event is produced and run entirely by...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Emergency Dredging Underway at Entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor

Emergency dredging operations began late Wednesday night, at about 11 p.m., at the entrance to the Santa Barbara Harbor to remove the large amount of sand and sediment that was pushed into the harbor during the recent storms. Chris Bell, public information officer for the city’s Waterfront Department, told Noozhawk...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy