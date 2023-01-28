This past November, I was able to fulfill a long-time dream by taking a crew of 50 people from our church to Israel!. I come from a church in Corvallis that highly values these pilgrimages and takes a trip each year as my pastor has felt a call on his life to make these journeys available on a regular basis. Coming under his wing as a disciple, I suppose the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree! Having pastored at Calvary Chapel Prineville for going on 14 years, I have longed to organize a trip for my church family here.

