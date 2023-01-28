ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAITH: Prineville group enjoys trip to Holy Land

This past November, I was able to fulfill a long-time dream by taking a crew of 50 people from our church to Israel!. I come from a church in Corvallis that highly values these pilgrimages and takes a trip each year as my pastor has felt a call on his life to make these journeys available on a regular basis. Coming under his wing as a disciple, I suppose the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree! Having pastored at Calvary Chapel Prineville for going on 14 years, I have longed to organize a trip for my church family here.
Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region

Two crashes about 50 miles and two hours apart closed U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras for several hours Saturday evening as an Arctic front sweeping in from the north brought snow, wind and slick roads around Central Oregon.
It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture

Many of Oregon's rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it's time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon's rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […]
Another busy Bend Eastside intersection to close for months: SE 15th Street & Wilson Avenue to get a roundabout

Around the same time the intersection of NE Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard will close in February for a five-month major intersection upgrade, another busy intersection on Bend's Eastside will close for about two months, to add the city's latest roundabout.
Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97

A Jefferson County jury on Monday convicted a 31-year-old Redmond man of manslaughter, drunken driving and assault in a November 2020 head-on collision that killed a Culver teen and seriously injured two others.
Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Prineville Police Dept. conduct seat belt, child seat education, enforcement

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday and extending through Sunday, Feb. 12, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Prineville Police Department, as well as agencies throughout Oregon, will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age 2.
‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issued a statement Saturday on the death of Tyre Nichols, saying the department is "appalled and disgusted" by the Memphis police officers' "pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence."
Furry Friends: 16 – count ’em! – puppies await loving homes at BrightSide

The plural in the name of our 'Furry Friends' segment was never more fitting than this Friday, as Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center has 16 puppies waiting for new, loving homes. They're all about 3-4 months old, vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Also, please be aware the facility is closed for renovations, but will be back to normal schedule by the first week of February.
