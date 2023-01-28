Read full article on original website
Construction safety summit kicks off in Bend, spotlighting hazards and emerging technologies
A two-day safety summit began in Central Oregon today, spotlighting construction dangers and emerging technologies. For the past 20 years, the Central Oregon Safety and Health Association (COSHA) has held educational summits. Initially, the summit served as a resource for the construction industry in Central Oregon, but it has since...
FAITH: Prineville group enjoys trip to Holy Land
This past November, I was able to fulfill a long-time dream by taking a crew of 50 people from our church to Israel!. I come from a church in Corvallis that highly values these pilgrimages and takes a trip each year as my pastor has felt a call on his life to make these journeys available on a regular basis. Coming under his wing as a disciple, I suppose the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree! Having pastored at Calvary Chapel Prineville for going on 14 years, I have longed to organize a trip for my church family here.
Here’s the scoop: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, born in Ohio in 1945, has landed in Bend
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, which started in Ohio in 1945, has just opened a store in Bend on South Highway 97, serving up 48 flavors made in-house daily. Ice cream lovers will be able to find the famous Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Bend when Oregon’s Fourth store opens late this year. Handel’s will be located at 61165 S. HWY 97.
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa will reopen summer of 2023
The Confederate Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon is partnering with Mt. Hood Skibowl to reopen Kah-Nee-Ta Resort & Spa in the Summer of 2023. A firm date has not yet been announced for the reopening.
Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region
Two crashes about 50 miles and two hours apart closed U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras for several hours Saturday evening as an Arctic front sweeping in from the north brought snow, wind and slick roads around Central Oregon. The post Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region appeared first on KTVZ.
It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture
Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
▶️ Bend First Presbyterian opens temporary warming shelter during cold snap
Many unhoused community members in Central Oregon are heading to shelters as this weekend’s cold snap continues into Monday. But the demand is so high, there just hasn’t been enough room. That’s why Deschutes County and the City of Bend called on First Presbyterian Church to provide a...
Another busy Bend Eastside intersection to close for months: SE 15th Street & Wilson Avenue to get a roundabout
Around the same time the intersection of NE Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard will close in February for a five-month major intersection upgrade, another busy intersection on Bend’s Eastside will close for about two months, to add the city's latest roundabout. The post Another busy Bend Eastside intersection to close for months: SE 15th Street & Wilson Avenue to get a roundabout appeared first on KTVZ.
Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97
A Jefferson County jury on Monday convicted a 31-year-old Redmond man of manslaughter, drunken driving and assault in a November 2020 head-on collision that killed a Culver teen and seriously injured two others. The post Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff, dies at 78
Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff after a long career in the Portland Police Bureau, died last month. He was 78. Noelle, who lived in Bend with his wife, Rosie Sizer, the former Portland police chief, died Dec. 21 from an infection, according to his obituary.
Mosaic Medical receives three donations toward developing Mtn. View HS School-Based Health Center
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health organization providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, recently received three generous donations from Bend Foundation ($15,730), Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation ($15,000) and First Interstate BancSystem Foundation ($10,000). The funds will be used to support...
Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Prineville Police Dept. conduct seat belt, child seat education, enforcement
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday and extending through Sunday, Feb. 12, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Prineville Police Department, as well as agencies throughout Oregon, will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age 2.
‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issued a statement Saturday on the death of Tyre Nichols, saying the department is "appalled and disgusted" by the Memphis police officers' "pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence." The post ‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on KTVZ.
Furry Friends: 16 – count ’em! – puppies await loving homes at BrightSide
The plural in the name of our 'Furry Friends' segment was never more fitting than this Friday, as Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center has 16 puppies waiting for new, loving homes. They're all about 3-4 months old, vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Also, please be aware the facility is closed for renovations, but will be back to normal schedule by the first week of February.
