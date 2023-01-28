Read full article on original website
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Jordan Miles
Christian County junior Jordan Miles has had a lot asked of him from a young age, leading the Trigg County basketball team in scoring as an 8th-grader and taking over as quarterback for the Colonels as a sophomore. Jordan made his way to Christian County as a freshman to play...
Rebels Fall to Paducah Tilghman
For the first time since mid-December the Todd County Central Rebels have dropped back-to-back games. The Rebels were upended by Paducah Tilghman 78-59 Saturday night in Elkton. The loss comes on the heels of a home district loss Friday night to Franklin-Simpson. The win was the fourth in a row...
Hoptown Girls’ Winning Run Ends at Grayson County
Playing some of their best basketball despite a shortened bench, the Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team rode a three-game win streak into a matchup at Grayson County on Saturday. However, the Lady Tigers were turned away 66-56 for the Lady Cougars’ sixth win in their last seven outings,. The...
Max’s Moment – Lyon Steal Leads to Three-Point Trip for Perry
A Lyon County steal led to a three-point play for Travis Perry during Thursday’s game at Hopkinsville. Perry was right on his 30.5 points a game average, finishing with 30 in Lyon’s 77-66 victory. Watch Perry finish through the contact in this Max’s Moment. He would go on...
Webster’s Accuracy Too Much For Lady Wildcats to Overcome
Webster County led wire-to-wire and handed Trigg County a 63-43 loss Friday night at Wildcat Gym. The loss is the fifth straight for the Lady Wildcats – their longest such streak in two years. Webster scored the first five points of the game and led 10-3 just three minutes...
Short-Handed Tigers Fade in Narrow Loss to Owensboro
For three quarters on Saturday, the Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team looked set to complete a season sweep of visiting Owensboro. But without the services of four players, the Tigers wore down and fell victim to a late Red Devil three-pointer in a 67-66 defeat. The loss is the third...
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
Carlisle County Delivers Late Gut Punch to Wildcats
For the second straight year, Carlisle County delivered a last-second gut punch to Trigg County. The Comets scored six points in the final 13 seconds of the game to stun the Wildcats 67-65 Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Gym. A Hunter Reynolds free throw with 20 seconds left gave Trigg a...
Crittenden’s Taylor Guess Now 5th District’s All-Time Leading Scorer
Crittenden County senior Taylor Guess has now scored more points than anyone in the history of girls’ basketball in the 5th District. Guess had 16 points Saturday in the Lady Rockets’ 74-54 victory at Carlisle County. That pushed her past former Lyon County standout Saundra Oliver and into...
Lady Rebels’ Rally Falls Short in District Defeat (w/PHOTOS)
Looking to end a six-game losing run to 13th-District rival Franklin-Simpson on Friday, the host Todd County Central Lady Rebels nearly erased a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit before falling 47-45 to the two-time defending district champion Lady Wildcats. The loss is the third straight for the Lady Rebels, leaving them at...
Lemar Northington Named to All A Classic All-Tournament Team
After nearly leading his team to an incredible comeback win in the quarterfinal road of the 2023 All A Classic, a member of the University Heights Academy Blazers has been honored for his performance in the tournament. Upon the conclusion of the tournament Sunday afternoon it was announced that Lamar Northington had been selected to the All-Tournament Team.
Rebels’ Frustration Continues With Loss to Franklin-Simpson (w/PHOTOS)
The last time the Todd County Central boys’ basketball team tasted victory against Franklin-Simpson coincided with the Rebels’ last 13th-District title in the 2017-18 season. Todd Central was a 63-51 winner in that contest, but a 74-62 loss to the Wildcats on Friday marks the 14th-straight Rebels’ defeat in the series.
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A’ – Fort Campbell Twins Jinny and Sunny Joo
The bond that identical twins share is a real thing – the result of a fertilized egg splitting into two, which gives them identical DNA. It’s a bond that Fort Campbell High School seniors Jinny and Sunny Joo share in the classroom, in the athletic arena, and in everyday life.
Weather concerns prompt McCracken County to cancel Monday's after-school activities
PADUCAH — Due to impending winter weather, McCracken County Public Schools has cancelled all of Monday's after-school activities. According to a Facebook post from the district, they're cancelling activities "out of an abundance of caution." MCPS says the cancellations include all 21st Century programs. Students will still be dismissed...
Benton man, Paducah woman arrested on various warrants
A traffic stop in Calloway County ended with the arrest of a wanted Benton man and wanted Paducah woman on Friday. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said deputies conducted the traffic stop on Roosevelt Road when they discovered the driver 49-year-old Kevin Busby had an active arrest warrant. Deputies searched the vehicle and said they found possible oxycodone in a cigarette pack.
Second Half Rally Sends Apollo Past Trigg County
A second half defensive switch by Apollo helped them overcome a 12-point halftime deficit and beat Trigg County 62-53 in overtime Friday in the first-ever matchup between the schools. Jhaden Vaughn returned from an ankle injury to score 10 of his team-high 20 points in the first quarter as the...
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
No Injuries In Hopkinsville Factory Fire
A fire at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard has been extinguished with no injuries Saturday night. Hopkinsville firefighters say a fire was found near the hot wax system leading to firefighters from all four stations being sent to the building to help extinguish the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished...
Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks Saturday night. Sheriff Vanoven says a SUV ran off the road and went into a ditch. He says the driver was taken to an Evansville...
