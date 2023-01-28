Read full article on original website
BBC
Hockey World Cup: Wales finish 11th after 6-0 defeat by Argentina
Argentina produced a thumping 6-0 win over Wales as both nations ended their World Cup campaigns in Rourkela, India. Wales, ranked 14th in the world, had been chasing an unlikely top 10 finish, but they were well beaten by an impressive Argentina. After defeats by England, Spain and hosts India,...
BBC
Women's World Cup 2023: Co-hosts Australia's opener moved to 83,500 stadium over ticket demands
Co-hosts Australia's first game in the 2023 Women's World Cup has been moved to a bigger venue in a bid to meet the demand for tickets. Australia's Group B opener against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, 20 July has been switched to the 83,500 capacity Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Rugby-Flyhalf Garbisi named in Italy squad for Six Nations opener
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italy have named flyhalf Paolo Garbisi in their squad for their first two Six Nations matches against France and England after he recovered from a knee problem that had threatened his participation in the tournament.
swimswam.com
Peaty & Hopkin Among Brits Training On Australia’s Gold Coast
British Olympic champion Adam Peaty is spending time down under, taking on a training camp on the Gold Coast before his next meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. With the 2023 Long Course World Championships set for July, nations around the world are already beginning their journeys toward qualification.
Lionel Messi says he regrets his actions during heated World Cup match against Netherlands
Lionel Messi has expressed regret over his behaviour during and after Argentina's quarterfinal against the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar.
Yardbarker
Messi shares just why he has not yet re-watched Argentina’s 2022 World Cup Final win over France
It has been well over a month since the Argentina national team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup following its thrilling final win over France. Plenty of Argentinians have since re-watched the final a multitude of times, but Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has not yet done so once. During...
sportszion.com
Lionel Messi’s Argentina to defend their Copa America title in United States
The United States will host the 2024 Copa América and will likely participate in the tournament, as six teams from the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have been invited to compete. The South American soccer governing body, Conmebol, made the announcement on Friday, citing...
Madrid looks to extend its dominance at Club World Cup
The Club World Cup has become the cherry on Real Madrid's cake after winning a Champions League title
BBC
Premier League: Masters winner Chris Dobey earns tournament place
Chris Dobey has been rewarded for his Masters victory on Sunday with a Premier League place. The world number 21 previously featured as a Challenger in 2019 and 2020, but will now compete full-time in the event over the next four months. The 32-year-old from Northumberland beat Rob Cross 11-7...
Australia’s Women’s World Cup opener moved to bigger venue
Australia’s Women’s World Cup opener against Ireland has been moved to a larger stadium amid high demand for tickets. Australia’s opener was originally set to be played at Sydney’s new Allianz Stadium, which seats 42,500, but it has been shifted to Stadium Australia, which seats more than 82,000. Stadium Australia, the former Olympic stadium, will also host the World Cup final on Aug. 20.
Cricket-Bavuma ton leads S Africa to series win over England
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Captain Temba Bavuma struck a superb 109 from 102 balls as South Africa chased down a record target in Bloemfontein to beat England by five wickets on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their one-day international series.
Stuttgart signs Genki Haraguchi, Gil Dias to bolster attack
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart signed Japanese attacking midfielder Genki Haraguchi and Portuguese winger Gil Dias on Monday as it tries to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga. Haraguchi arrives from German club Union Berlin on a 1 1/2-year deal. The 31-year-old Japanese player had been at Union since 2021,...
BBC
Kaine Dimech: Cornwall bring in Malta second row
Cornwall RLFC have signed Malta international second row Kaine Dimech for the 2023 League One season. The 27-year-old moves to the club after impressing during a trial and is the second Maltese player to join after compatriot Louis Singleton. The Kent-born player has spent time in London Broncos' academy and...
MATCHDAY: Newcastle aims for cup final; Inter vs. Atalanta
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Newcastle is looking to reach its first domestic cup final this century when the Saudi-owned team takes a 1-0 lead over Southampton into the second leg of the League Cup semifinals. Joelinton scored the only goal of the first leg last week. Newcastle hasn’t won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955 and has only played in the League Cup final once — in 1976 when the team lost to Manchester City. Newcastle’s last cup final appearance was in 1999 when it lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Elsewhere, there is an FA Cup replay between second-tier rivals Birmingham and Blackburn in the fourth round.
BBC
FA Cup: Josh Laurent reclaims Stoke's lead with 'magnificent goal'
Watch as Josh Laurent scores a "magnificent" goal to put Stoke back in front against Stevenage in the FA Cup. MATCH REPORT: Stoke beat Stevenage to reach FA Cup fifth round. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
Soccer-Talking points from European soccer
(Reuters) - Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues:. PIOLI UNDER PRESSURE AS MILAN SET UNWANTED RECORDS. It has been a rough start to 2023 for Stefano Pioli and AC Milan, with only one win in seven games.
Barcelona's Pedri scores winner vs Girona in LaLiga on 100th appearance for Catalan club
Barcelona midfielder Pedri scored the winner against Girona on his 100th official appearance for the Catalan club. He is 20 years old.
Palmeiras takes Supercopa do Brasil over Flamengo in clash of South America's top sides
The top sides in Brazil (and in South America) played a thrilling match on Saturday, with Palmeiras beating Flamengo for the Supercopa do Brasil.
