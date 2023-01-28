ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Hockey World Cup: Wales finish 11th after 6-0 defeat by Argentina

Argentina produced a thumping 6-0 win over Wales as both nations ended their World Cup campaigns in Rourkela, India. Wales, ranked 14th in the world, had been chasing an unlikely top 10 finish, but they were well beaten by an impressive Argentina. After defeats by England, Spain and hosts India,...
swimswam.com

Peaty & Hopkin Among Brits Training On Australia’s Gold Coast

British Olympic champion Adam Peaty is spending time down under, taking on a training camp on the Gold Coast before his next meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. With the 2023 Long Course World Championships set for July, nations around the world are already beginning their journeys toward qualification.
sportszion.com

Lionel Messi’s Argentina to defend their Copa America title in United States

The United States will host the 2024 Copa América and will likely participate in the tournament, as six teams from the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have been invited to compete. The South American soccer governing body, Conmebol, made the announcement on Friday, citing...
BBC

Premier League: Masters winner Chris Dobey earns tournament place

Chris Dobey has been rewarded for his Masters victory on Sunday with a Premier League place. The world number 21 previously featured as a Challenger in 2019 and 2020, but will now compete full-time in the event over the next four months. The 32-year-old from Northumberland beat Rob Cross 11-7...
The Associated Press

Australia’s Women’s World Cup opener moved to bigger venue

Australia’s Women’s World Cup opener against Ireland has been moved to a larger stadium amid high demand for tickets. Australia’s opener was originally set to be played at Sydney’s new Allianz Stadium, which seats 42,500, but it has been shifted to Stadium Australia, which seats more than 82,000. Stadium Australia, the former Olympic stadium, will also host the World Cup final on Aug. 20.
Reuters

Cricket-Bavuma ton leads S Africa to series win over England

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Captain Temba Bavuma struck a superb 109 from 102 balls as South Africa chased down a record target in Bloemfontein to beat England by five wickets on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their one-day international series.
The Associated Press

Stuttgart signs Genki Haraguchi, Gil Dias to bolster attack

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart signed Japanese attacking midfielder Genki Haraguchi and Portuguese winger Gil Dias on Monday as it tries to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga. Haraguchi arrives from German club Union Berlin on a 1 1/2-year deal. The 31-year-old Japanese player had been at Union since 2021,...
BBC

Kaine Dimech: Cornwall bring in Malta second row

Cornwall RLFC have signed Malta international second row Kaine Dimech for the 2023 League One season. The 27-year-old moves to the club after impressing during a trial and is the second Maltese player to join after compatriot Louis Singleton. The Kent-born player has spent time in London Broncos' academy and...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Newcastle aims for cup final; Inter vs. Atalanta

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Newcastle is looking to reach its first domestic cup final this century when the Saudi-owned team takes a 1-0 lead over Southampton into the second leg of the League Cup semifinals. Joelinton scored the only goal of the first leg last week. Newcastle hasn’t won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955 and has only played in the League Cup final once — in 1976 when the team lost to Manchester City. Newcastle’s last cup final appearance was in 1999 when it lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Elsewhere, there is an FA Cup replay between second-tier rivals Birmingham and Blackburn in the fourth round.
BBC

FA Cup: Josh Laurent reclaims Stoke's lead with 'magnificent goal'

Watch as Josh Laurent scores a "magnificent" goal to put Stoke back in front against Stevenage in the FA Cup. MATCH REPORT: Stoke beat Stevenage to reach FA Cup fifth round. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
Reuters

Soccer-Talking points from European soccer

(Reuters) - Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues:. PIOLI UNDER PRESSURE AS MILAN SET UNWANTED RECORDS. It has been a rough start to 2023 for Stefano Pioli and AC Milan, with only one win in seven games.

