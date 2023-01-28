Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
themesatribune.com
Parkway Drive ready to share new sound
Some musicians utilized the pandemic-driven hiatus from live music to set up new records. But Parkway Drive vocalist Winston McCall said the break gave him too much time to tinker with the Australian band’s sound. Parkway Drive broke through the metalcore scene in the late 2000s with an early...
themesatribune.com
Ireland’s We Banjo 3 coming to Chandler center
Arizona hasn’t been kind to the Galway, Ireland-based act We Banjo 3. Four of their shows were postponed in February 2022 and each time it’s been to the Grand Canyon State, it’s rained. Vocalist David Howley is hoping for a better result — and some warm weather...
KTAR.com
Country music, dancing event at Glendale arena to raise funds for autism support
PHOENIX — People can help set a world record while dancing to country music and support the local autism community at the same time during an event in March at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. Tickets are on sale now and start at $35 for Country Fun for a...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Rocker Billy Idol Joins Impressive Lineup of Headliners at the RockYard Concert Series during Arizona Bike Week on Thursday, March 30th
Billy Idol Joins Other Big Acts Performing at AZ Bike Week. Plus Daily Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, On-Site Camping, and More!. For forty-five years, Billy Idol has been one of biggest faces and voices of rock’n’roll, so it was with a great honor that Arizona Bike Week 2023 announces Idol will headline one of the RockYard Concert Series nights when Arizona Bike Week returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale Wednesday, March 29th through Sunday, April 2nd, 2023.
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
AZFamily
Downtown Chandler’s Recreo re-branding to Mexican cantina
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Recreo restaurant in Chandler is rebranding to Recreo Cantina, bringing new Mexican dishes and cocktails to the community. The Cantina is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is reintroducing itself at 28 S. San Marcos Pl. with a brand new drink and food menu, as well as interior changes to the restaurant itself! Patrons will be able to enjoy the outdoor patio decorated with twinkling lights, outdoor furniture, and a bar swing set for adults. There will also be live entertainment featuring local musicians.
tourcounsel.com
Arizona Mills | Shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona
Arizona Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona within the Phoenix metropolitan area and it is one of the tourist destinations in Phoenix, Arizona and it was owned by the Mills Corporation (which owned 25%) and Taubman Centers. However, Taubman has since sold the remaining 75% stake to Simon, who purchased it in 2007 from the Mills Corporation.
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in Town
Metro Phoenix has an abundance of restaurants. Whether you’re hungry for Mexican, Italian, Cuban, or just want a good old-fashioned burger and fries, there’s an option out there for you. However, despite the ever-growing assortment of dining opportunities in a fast-growing metro area, there is one thing the Valley doesn’t have that many other cities of similar sizes do: celebrity chef restaurants. The majority of name-brand chef restaurants around greater Phoenix are smaller spin-offs, such as the Bobby Flay restaurant coming to the airport, and Guy Fieri’s joint at Chase Field. The lack of celebrity chef-based establishments is going to change in the near future though, as one of the biggest names in food television will be opening not one, but two restaurants in Phoenix.
Dunkin’ Set to Start Slinging Donuts at Fifth Mesa Outpost
The company, by way of franchisee Quality Brand Group LLC, recently received approvals for its signage.
Unusual Sink Inside Arizona Home For Sale Has People's Heads Turning
This sink is truly a work of art.
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
newsnationnow.com
Water bills triple for Rio Verde residents
(NewsNation) — The tap is running dry for residents in the Rio Verde Foothills outside of Scottsdale, Arizona after having their water supply cut off. An average family’s water bill has spiked to $660 a month from $220, according to The New York Times. It is unclear how long water trucks will be able to keep drawing thousands of gallons from backup sources.
KTAR.com
Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley
PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Nancy and Tony Smith share their ‘leap of faith’ behind becoming part of Maricopa, Pinal
CASA GRANDE — For Nancy and Tony Smith, the past 20 years in Maricopa have been an unexpected and incredible opportunity. Nancy is Maricopa’s current mayor; Tony is the president and CEO of Pinal Partnership. “We call Maricopa the city of firsts,” said Nancy. “It’s not just (about)...
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
