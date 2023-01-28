ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxgn.com

Man suspected of torture and kidnapping of woman in Oregon using dating apps to evade police

Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DANGEROUS SUSPECT WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, STILL ON THE RUN

A man described by law enforcement as an “extremely dangerous suspect” wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault, remains on the run. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department said detectives and fugitive apprehension teams are continuing to follow investigative leads as they work to locate 36-year old Benjamin Foster.
GRANTS PASS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/30 – Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect, Medford Police Respond to Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE, VEHICLE RECOVERED IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY

An attempted murder suspect is still at large, but his vehicle was located in Josephine County on Thursday. Grants Pass Police Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley said law enforcement officers followed a tip that led them to a remote area of Sunny Valley, 16 miles northwest of Grants Pass. Hattersley said Benjamin Foster’s Nissan Sentra was recovered, but he was able to elude capture. An Oregon State Police SWAT team and other law enforcement partners assisted GPPD in searching for the suspect. Hattersley said earlier said that Foster could be in Douglas County.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Police arrest North Bend man for assault

COOS BAY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a woman who reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, just north of North Bend. At 8:33 p.m. Deputy Adam Burgo responded to the call, when he arrived on scene...
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY

An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Three suspects arrested after bank robbery in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested late Wednesday morning after a bank robbery in Cave Junction. According to police, two men in white sweatshirts and masks fled from Washington Federal Bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money from a teller. When...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT OF SCRAP METAL

Roseburg Police cited a man following the alleged theft of scrap metal on Thursday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. officers responded to a business in the 1400 block of Dee Street after a call regarding the theft came in. The 40-year old suspect was contacted at his home. He was cited for third-degree theft and was released on the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR 6-COUNT WARRANT

Roseburg Police jailed a man Wednesday after it was determined that he had a 6-count warrant for his arrest. The RPD report said at 3:20 p.m. 29-year old Serek Garza was contacted in the 400 block of Northeast Winchester Street. His warrants were for 3 counts of first-degree sex abuse, 2 counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and 1 count of unlawful first- degree sexual penetration. Bail was set at $50,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

16 YEAR-OLD LEADS DEPUTIES ON HIGH-SPEED CHASE

A 16-year old male led deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on a high- speed chase which started late Tuesday night. Information released Thursday from DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m. a sedan passed a deputy while traveling northbound at 88 miles per hour on Interstate 5 2 miles north of the Winchester interchange. A pursuit was initiated. The driver took the south Sutherlin exit, failing to stop at stop signs and driving into the oncoming lane.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
CBS News

Oregon police seek torture suspect who allegedly had earlier Nevada captive

Salem, Ore. — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape.Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a telephone interview that he finds it "extremely troubling" that the felon is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is now charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. Foster tried to kill the victim...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER TREATED AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

One driver was treated at a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a crash near the 1400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The investigation concluded that a female driver turned out of a parking lot in front of a second vehicle as that driver was turning into the parking lot from Garden Valley.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER FOOT PURSUIT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following a foot pursuit early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 4:10 a.m. 34-year old Justin McCall was allegedly seen trespassing on two properties in the 200 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. McCall allegedly initially gave a false name and was non-compliant, but finally admitted to being on parole with an active warrant.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Have you seen me? Police ask for help finding missing man

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a man missing since December. According to officials, 44-year-old Kevin Chatelain is a white male, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kevin is known to stay on public lands or "up in...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Grants Pass Police seek help identifying theft suspects

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects connected to a recent lottery machine theft. According to police, two men were caught on surveillance footage stealing a large sum of money from lottery machines at Abby's Pizza in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MANUFACTURED HOME DESTROYED IN SATURDAY MORNING FIRE

A manufactured home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the City of Roseburg Fire Department said crews responded just after 6:00 a.m. to the blaze in a mobile home park in the 2000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Jewell said initial reports indicated that the living room was on fire with smoke and flames seen. A caller said all residents had evacuated the home.
ROSEBURG, OR
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy