kxgn.com
Man suspected of torture and kidnapping of woman in Oregon using dating apps to evade police
Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
VICTIM IN CRITICAL CONDITION AS GRANTS PASS POLICE SEARCH FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT – UPDATE
UPDATE – January 29, 2023 – Grants Pass, Ore – Benjamin Obadiah Foster, an extremely dangerous suspect wanted for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Assault, remains on the run. Detectives and Fugitive Apprehension Teams are continuing to follow investigative leads. It is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt...
kqennewsradio.com
DANGEROUS SUSPECT WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, STILL ON THE RUN
A man described by law enforcement as an “extremely dangerous suspect” wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault, remains on the run. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department said detectives and fugitive apprehension teams are continuing to follow investigative leads as they work to locate 36-year old Benjamin Foster.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/30 – Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect, Medford Police Respond to Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected...
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants Pass
An ex-convict from Las Vegas, Nevada who was charged and convicted of torturing his ex-girlfriend in 2019 is now on the run in Oregon after allegedly torturing a woman in a small town called Wolf Creek about 20 miles north of Grants Pass.
kqennewsradio.com
ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE, VEHICLE RECOVERED IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect is still at large, but his vehicle was located in Josephine County on Thursday. Grants Pass Police Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley said law enforcement officers followed a tip that led them to a remote area of Sunny Valley, 16 miles northwest of Grants Pass. Hattersley said Benjamin Foster’s Nissan Sentra was recovered, but he was able to elude capture. An Oregon State Police SWAT team and other law enforcement partners assisted GPPD in searching for the suspect. Hattersley said earlier said that Foster could be in Douglas County.
KVAL
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
kpic
Police arrest North Bend man for assault
COOS BAY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a woman who reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, just north of North Bend. At 8:33 p.m. Deputy Adam Burgo responded to the call, when he arrived on scene...
kqennewsradio.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
kezi.com
Coos County deputies arrest man who allegedly had materials to make bombs
COOS BAY, Ore. – A man the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says was behind on five years of back taxes and had materials to make bombs at his residence is in jail after an emergency response team brought him into custody, deputies said. According to the CCSO, Coos...
KTVL
Three suspects arrested after bank robbery in Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested late Wednesday morning after a bank robbery in Cave Junction. According to police, two men in white sweatshirts and masks fled from Washington Federal Bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money from a teller. When...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT OF SCRAP METAL
Roseburg Police cited a man following the alleged theft of scrap metal on Thursday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. officers responded to a business in the 1400 block of Dee Street after a call regarding the theft came in. The 40-year old suspect was contacted at his home. He was cited for third-degree theft and was released on the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR 6-COUNT WARRANT
Roseburg Police jailed a man Wednesday after it was determined that he had a 6-count warrant for his arrest. The RPD report said at 3:20 p.m. 29-year old Serek Garza was contacted in the 400 block of Northeast Winchester Street. His warrants were for 3 counts of first-degree sex abuse, 2 counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and 1 count of unlawful first- degree sexual penetration. Bail was set at $50,000.
kqennewsradio.com
16 YEAR-OLD LEADS DEPUTIES ON HIGH-SPEED CHASE
A 16-year old male led deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on a high- speed chase which started late Tuesday night. Information released Thursday from DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m. a sedan passed a deputy while traveling northbound at 88 miles per hour on Interstate 5 2 miles north of the Winchester interchange. A pursuit was initiated. The driver took the south Sutherlin exit, failing to stop at stop signs and driving into the oncoming lane.
Oregon police seek torture suspect who allegedly had earlier Nevada captive
Salem, Ore. — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape.Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a telephone interview that he finds it "extremely troubling" that the felon is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is now charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. Foster tried to kill the victim...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER TREATED AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
One driver was treated at a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a crash near the 1400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The investigation concluded that a female driver turned out of a parking lot in front of a second vehicle as that driver was turning into the parking lot from Garden Valley.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER FOOT PURSUIT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a foot pursuit early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 4:10 a.m. 34-year old Justin McCall was allegedly seen trespassing on two properties in the 200 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. McCall allegedly initially gave a false name and was non-compliant, but finally admitted to being on parole with an active warrant.
kpic
Have you seen me? Police ask for help finding missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a man missing since December. According to officials, 44-year-old Kevin Chatelain is a white male, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kevin is known to stay on public lands or "up in...
kpic
Grants Pass Police seek help identifying theft suspects
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects connected to a recent lottery machine theft. According to police, two men were caught on surveillance footage stealing a large sum of money from lottery machines at Abby's Pizza in Grants Pass.
kqennewsradio.com
MANUFACTURED HOME DESTROYED IN SATURDAY MORNING FIRE
A manufactured home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the City of Roseburg Fire Department said crews responded just after 6:00 a.m. to the blaze in a mobile home park in the 2000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Jewell said initial reports indicated that the living room was on fire with smoke and flames seen. A caller said all residents had evacuated the home.
