Chandler, AZ

themesatribune.com

Parkway Drive ready to share new sound

Some musicians utilized the pandemic-driven hiatus from live music to set up new records. But Parkway Drive vocalist Winston McCall said the break gave him too much time to tinker with the Australian band’s sound. Parkway Drive broke through the metalcore scene in the late 2000s with an early...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Downtown Chandler’s Recreo re-branding to Mexican cantina

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Recreo restaurant in Chandler is rebranding to Recreo Cantina, bringing new Mexican dishes and cocktails to the community. The Cantina is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is reintroducing itself at 28 S. San Marcos Pl. with a brand new drink and food menu, as well as interior changes to the restaurant itself! Patrons will be able to enjoy the outdoor patio decorated with twinkling lights, outdoor furniture, and a bar swing set for adults. There will also be live entertainment featuring local musicians.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

'It heals the soul': Marcos de Niza mariachi band raising money for trip of a lifetime

TEMPE, Ariz. — The bell rings inside Marcos de Niza High School and students begin taking their seats. Most of them are smiling and laughing as they say hello to their friends and classmates. Seats are positioned in a semi-circle, with a music stand placed in front of every other chair. The teacher, Scott Glasser, greets his class with a smile and said, "Let's take it from the top."
TEMPE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23

Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Arizona Mills | Shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona

Arizona Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona within the Phoenix metropolitan area and it is one of the tourist destinations in Phoenix, Arizona and it was owned by the Mills Corporation (which owned 25%) and Taubman Centers. However, Taubman has since sold the remaining 75% stake to Simon, who purchased it in 2007 from the Mills Corporation.
TEMPE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley

PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
PHOENIX, AZ
programminginsider.com

5 Amazing Facts to Know About Phoenix

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Arizona’s capital city, Phoenix, is situated in the state’s center region. The fifth-largest city in the United States may be known for its year-round sunshine, desert beauty, world-class resorts, and golf, but it also provides upscale urban scapes, southwest culture, and plenty of outdoor activity.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix

The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Warm weather, chance of rain in Phoenix and snow in Flagstaff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another great day in store. Ladies, use extra hairspray and eyelash glue today because winds will be picking up throughout the afternoon! Expect winds of 5-15 mph in the Valley and 10-20 mph in the high country. Secure loose outdoor items and be safe driving!
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America

There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
ARIZONA STATE
High School Soccer PRO

Mesa, January 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Poston Butte High School soccer team will have a game with Eastmark High School on January 30, 2023, 17:00:00.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ

