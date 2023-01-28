Read full article on original website
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
themesatribune.com
Parkway Drive ready to share new sound
Some musicians utilized the pandemic-driven hiatus from live music to set up new records. But Parkway Drive vocalist Winston McCall said the break gave him too much time to tinker with the Australian band’s sound. Parkway Drive broke through the metalcore scene in the late 2000s with an early...
KTAR.com
Country music, dancing event at Glendale arena to raise funds for autism support
PHOENIX — People can help set a world record while dancing to country music and support the local autism community at the same time during an event in March at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. Tickets are on sale now and start at $35 for Country Fun for a...
AZFamily
Downtown Chandler’s Recreo re-branding to Mexican cantina
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Recreo restaurant in Chandler is rebranding to Recreo Cantina, bringing new Mexican dishes and cocktails to the community. The Cantina is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is reintroducing itself at 28 S. San Marcos Pl. with a brand new drink and food menu, as well as interior changes to the restaurant itself! Patrons will be able to enjoy the outdoor patio decorated with twinkling lights, outdoor furniture, and a bar swing set for adults. There will also be live entertainment featuring local musicians.
'It heals the soul': Marcos de Niza mariachi band raising money for trip of a lifetime
TEMPE, Ariz. — The bell rings inside Marcos de Niza High School and students begin taking their seats. Most of them are smiling and laughing as they say hello to their friends and classmates. Seats are positioned in a semi-circle, with a music stand placed in front of every other chair. The teacher, Scott Glasser, greets his class with a smile and said, "Let's take it from the top."
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
tourcounsel.com
Arizona Mills | Shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona
Arizona Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona within the Phoenix metropolitan area and it is one of the tourist destinations in Phoenix, Arizona and it was owned by the Mills Corporation (which owned 25%) and Taubman Centers. However, Taubman has since sold the remaining 75% stake to Simon, who purchased it in 2007 from the Mills Corporation.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KTAR.com
Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley
PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
programminginsider.com
5 Amazing Facts to Know About Phoenix
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Arizona’s capital city, Phoenix, is situated in the state’s center region. The fifth-largest city in the United States may be known for its year-round sunshine, desert beauty, world-class resorts, and golf, but it also provides upscale urban scapes, southwest culture, and plenty of outdoor activity.
AZFamily
3 Arizona Lottery players win big before latest Powerball Jackpot draw
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three lucky Arizona Lottery players won big over the weekend before Monday night’s Powerball Jackpot draw. If you have one of these tickets, be sure to cash in your winnings!. On Friday, an $87,000 winning ticket was sold for the Fantasy 5 Jackpot at Carioca...
Phoenix New Times
The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix
The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
AZFamily
Warm weather, chance of rain in Phoenix and snow in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another great day in store. Ladies, use extra hairspray and eyelash glue today because winds will be picking up throughout the afternoon! Expect winds of 5-15 mph in the Valley and 10-20 mph in the high country. Secure loose outdoor items and be safe driving!
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Nancy and Tony Smith share their ‘leap of faith’ behind becoming part of Maricopa, Pinal
CASA GRANDE — For Nancy and Tony Smith, the past 20 years in Maricopa have been an unexpected and incredible opportunity. Nancy is Maricopa’s current mayor; Tony is the president and CEO of Pinal Partnership. “We call Maricopa the city of firsts,” said Nancy. “It’s not just (about)...
Mesa, January 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Mesa, January 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Poston Butte High School soccer team will have a game with Eastmark High School on January 30, 2023, 17:00:00.
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
AZFamily
Warmer temps in the Phoenix area but snowfall in Flagstaff to start the work week
Rain amounts look to be in the range from a tenth of an inch to a third of an inch across the Valley. Holly Bock has your latest forecast. Cooler temperatures ahead for central Arizona, more rain on the way. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Temperatures will dip at the...
