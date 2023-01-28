PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Recreo restaurant in Chandler is rebranding to Recreo Cantina, bringing new Mexican dishes and cocktails to the community. The Cantina is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is reintroducing itself at 28 S. San Marcos Pl. with a brand new drink and food menu, as well as interior changes to the restaurant itself! Patrons will be able to enjoy the outdoor patio decorated with twinkling lights, outdoor furniture, and a bar swing set for adults. There will also be live entertainment featuring local musicians.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO