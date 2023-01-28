Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Czech pair wins Australian Open doubles for 7th major title
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam tournament winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women's doubles title on Sunday. It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles...
Citrus County Chronicle
Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — One point away from her first Grand Slam title, Aryna Sabalenka faulted. And then she faulted again. She grimaced. She yelled and turned her back to the court. She wiggled her shoulders and exhaled. Clearly, this business of winning the Australian Open was not bound...
Australia’s Women’s World Cup opener moved to bigger venue
Australia’s Women’s World Cup opener against Ireland has been moved to a larger stadium amid high demand for tickets. Australia’s opener was originally set to be played at Sydney’s new Allianz Stadium, which seats 42,500, but it has been shifted to Stadium Australia, which seats more than 82,000. Stadium Australia, the former Olympic stadium, will also host the World Cup final on Aug. 20.
BBC
Women's World Cup 2023: Co-hosts Australia's opener moved to 83,500 stadium over ticket demands
Co-hosts Australia's first game in the 2023 Women's World Cup has been moved to a bigger venue in a bid to meet the demand for tickets. Australia's Group B opener against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, 20 July has been switched to the 83,500 capacity Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Lionel Messi says he regrets his actions during heated World Cup match against Netherlands
Lionel Messi has expressed regret over his behaviour during and after Argentina's quarterfinal against the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar.
Sporting News
'It's horrible': France shock Australia in Sydney Sevens quarters
Reigning World Series champions Australia are out of the Sydney Sevens after being beaten 5-10 by France in the first women’s quarterfinal at Allianz Stadium. It might go down in history as the biggest upset of this year’s tournament. Nobody would’ve seen this coming, except for maybe the...
sportszion.com
Lionel Messi’s Argentina to defend their Copa America title in United States
The United States will host the 2024 Copa América and will likely participate in the tournament, as six teams from the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have been invited to compete. The South American soccer governing body, Conmebol, made the announcement on Friday, citing...
Yardbarker
Messi shares just why he has not yet re-watched Argentina’s 2022 World Cup Final win over France
It has been well over a month since the Argentina national team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup following its thrilling final win over France. Plenty of Argentinians have since re-watched the final a multitude of times, but Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has not yet done so once. During...
A month after Argentina's World Cup win, the Under-20 side fail in attempt to even qualify
Just over a month since Argentina's senior side won the World Cup, the Under-20 squad floundered in their attempt to try and replicate that success.
judoinside.com
Obidkhon Nomonov wins final in Almada U73kg against Smagulov
Uzbek judoka Obidkhon Nomonov gave himself a hell of a present by taking the gold at the Grand Prix in Portugal. In the final, Obidkhon Nomonov was facing Zhansay Smagulov (KAZ) in their category U73kg. It took less than 15 seconds for Nomonov to score a first waza-ari after a dynamic start from the Uzbek athlete. The best defence being to attack, this is exactly what Nomonov did. He kept attacking, to score ippon just before the final gong and take the gold.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tiger on the loose in South Africa successfully captured
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African animal welfare officials on Monday successfully sedated and captured a tiger that was spotted roaming a residential area to the east of the capital Johannesburg. Guards monitoring security cameras on an office building in the Johannesburg suburb of Edenvale say they spotted the big...
Six Nations 2023 guide: France and Ireland look the teams to beat
With England’s new coach bedding in, the holders and the world’s No 1 ranked side could battle it out for the title
BBC
ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup final: Inspired India beat England by seven wickets
Watch key moments as India win the U19 T20 World Cup, their first ever World Cup title, by seven wickets and with six overs to spare while England are bowled out for 68. MATCH REPORT: England beaten by inspired India in U19 final. Available to UK users only.
Jhye Richardson likely to miss BBL final as injury lingers
Peter Hatzoglou and quick Matt Kelly will come into the frame for next weekend's decider which could attract 50,000 fans
