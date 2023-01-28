Uzbek judoka Obidkhon Nomonov gave himself a hell of a present by taking the gold at the Grand Prix in Portugal. In the final, Obidkhon Nomonov was facing Zhansay Smagulov (KAZ) in their category U73kg. It took less than 15 seconds for Nomonov to score a first waza-ari after a dynamic start from the Uzbek athlete. The best defence being to attack, this is exactly what Nomonov did. He kept attacking, to score ippon just before the final gong and take the gold.

2 DAYS AGO