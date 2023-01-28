ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Kaiser wins 7th Kuskokwim 300 title

Pete Kaiser wins his seventh Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. Jan. 29, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska. Bethel musher Pete Kaiser won his seventh Kuskokwim 300 title Sunday afternoon, outpacing a field of top mushers on the notoriously unpredictable Kuskokwim River trail. Pete Kaiser arrived at the Bethel finish line at...
Memories of a great man

When I was a boy of 12 years old I became aware of Chief Edward Hoffman. And whenever I ran into Edward Hoffman outside Northern Commercial Company store or the Alaska Commercial Company store he told me to go get a haircut, smile, and walk off. Soon, I realized I...
Fire in Newtok destroys village school’s power plant

BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun School in the village of Newtok in Southwest Alaska. An Alaska Division of Homeland Security report issued Friday morning says that a fire occurred at the school around 6:30 p.m. Thursday that damaged the power plant at Newtok’s Ayaprun School.
Jason Pavila scratches from Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race

Jason Pavila has scratched from the Kuskokwim 300 at the Tuluksak checkpoint. The Kwethluk musher took a fall and ended his race early on Jan. 29. This is the first scratch of the 2023 race. Nineteen-year-old Pavila was running in his second K300. He won the Rookie of the Year...
Raymond Alexie’s perfect season continues with 2023 Akiak Dash victory

Nineteen-year-old Raymond Alexie’s perfect mushing season continued by winning the 2023 Akiak Dash in commanding fashion. The Kwethluk musher arrived in Bethel at 4:54 p.m. on Jan. 28 after outpacing a field of 15 mushers from Bethel to Akiak and back. “It feels good,” said Alexie. Alexie won...
