KYUK
Pete Kaiser wins 7th Kuskokwim 300 title
Pete Kaiser wins his seventh Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. Jan. 29, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska. Bethel musher Pete Kaiser won his seventh Kuskokwim 300 title Sunday afternoon, outpacing a field of top mushers on the notoriously unpredictable Kuskokwim River trail. Pete Kaiser arrived at the Bethel finish line at...
Delta Discovery
Memories of a great man
When I was a boy of 12 years old I became aware of Chief Edward Hoffman. And whenever I ran into Edward Hoffman outside Northern Commercial Company store or the Alaska Commercial Company store he told me to go get a haircut, smile, and walk off. Soon, I realized I...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fire in Newtok destroys village school’s power plant
BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun School in the village of Newtok in Southwest Alaska. An Alaska Division of Homeland Security report issued Friday morning says that a fire occurred at the school around 6:30 p.m. Thursday that damaged the power plant at Newtok’s Ayaprun School.
KYUK
Jason Pavila scratches from Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race
Jason Pavila has scratched from the Kuskokwim 300 at the Tuluksak checkpoint. The Kwethluk musher took a fall and ended his race early on Jan. 29. This is the first scratch of the 2023 race. Nineteen-year-old Pavila was running in his second K300. He won the Rookie of the Year...
KYUK
2023 Akiak Dash will see 15 mushers face off to become new first-time champion
Raymond Alexie in Bethel, Alaska on Jan. 26, 2023. Akiak Dash musher. On Jan. 28, 15 mushers will race the roughly 60-mile 2023 Akiak Dash Sled Dog Race from Bethel to Akiak and back. This year’s race will introduce a new winner to the history books because there are no past champions entered in this year’s race.
KYUK
Raymond Alexie’s perfect season continues with 2023 Akiak Dash victory
Nineteen-year-old Raymond Alexie’s perfect mushing season continued by winning the 2023 Akiak Dash in commanding fashion. The Kwethluk musher arrived in Bethel at 4:54 p.m. on Jan. 28 after outpacing a field of 15 mushers from Bethel to Akiak and back. “It feels good,” said Alexie. Alexie won...
