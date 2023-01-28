Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Essence
Nicole Lynn Becomes First Black Woman Agent To Represent A Player (Jalen Hurts) In The Super Bowl
Lynn is a part of Hurts' all-female management team, the first of its kind in the league. What started from an Instagram DM has led Nicole Lynn to shattering glass ceilings as the first Black woman agent to represent an NFL player in the Super Bowl. After following Hurts’ collegiate...
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023. The move to... The post Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Shannon Sharpe Suggests Tony Romo Nearly Said the N-Word During Chiefs-Bengals Game
NFL broadcaster Tony Romo made a strange and head-scratching mistake by almost saying a certain word during the Chiefs-Bengals game. The verbal miscue caught the attention of plenty of fans around the league, and eventually the attention of Shannon Sharpe who weighed in on the debate in a humorous way.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Contract Extension Speculated To Possibly Happen In The Near Future
Despite the overwhelming amount of success in his 17-year coaching career, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin still has his usual critics. Every season, like clockwork, there is always a small group of fans calling for Tomlin's job. Now this isn't to say he is perfect. His coordinator hires over the years have left a lot to be desired.
sportszion.com
Colin Cowherd addresses “NFL is rigged” claims following Chiefs’ dramatic win vs Bengals in AFC Championship Game
The recent AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals sparked off a social media frenzy with the hashtag “NFL rigged” trending on Twitter. This was due to some questionable officiating decisions during the match. However, popular sports analyst Colin Cowherd has a different...
Popculture
MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces Retirement From Baseball After 15 Seasons
An MLB pitcher who was selected to play in the All-Star game in 2015 is calling it a career. On Monday, Darren O'Day went to Twitter to announce his retirement from baseball after being in the league for 15 seasons. This comes after O'Day spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Braves.
Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating
NFL fans are up in arms after some questionable officiating late in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to Kansas City. The... The post Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating appeared first on Outsider.
Sporting News
Sean Payton hired by Broncos: Why former Saints coach chose to ride with Russell Wilson in Denver
The most anticipated coaching decision of the offseason has been finalized. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, with the two sides agreeing to a deal Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Broncos and Saints had to work out their own compensation since Payton is still...
Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Reportedly in Line for ‘Monster Extension’ After Season Ends
As the starting quarterback for a Super Bowl team, win or lose, Philadelphia Eagle, Jalen Hurts, will be getting a contract extension after the season is officially over, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts will be entering the last year of his rookie contract, and...
TMZ.com
Comedian Gary Owen Wants Joe Burrow To Sleep With His Relatives, 'He's The Best'
Bengals super fan Gary Owen REALLY loves Joe Burrow ... so much so, that the comedian tells TMZ Sports he'd be thrilled if the Cincinnati quarterback ever wanted to hook up with his family members!!. Let's be honest -- the thought of relatives getting freaky in the sheets is enough...
Sporting News
Sean Payton trade grades: Broncos hire Russell Wilson's perfect coach, Saints score key draft capital
The Broncos needed to swing for the fences with their next head coach to make the most of having Russell Wilson at quarterback. They hit a grand slam by trading for and hiring Sean Payton. Although Denver gave some significant draft capital to land their 20th coach in franchise history,...
Sporting News
NFL Pro Bowl schedule 2023: Times, TV channels, lineups for skills competition & flag football game
The 2023 Pro Bowl is getting a facelift in many ways. Gone are the days of a single exhibition game on Sunday for bragging rights, in are the days where the week's events lead to a cumulative score. The week leading up the flag football game on Sunday will feature...
Panthers owner admits crucial mistake
Following the introductory press conference of Frank Reich on Tuesday, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper admitted he made a mistake when hiring Matt Rhule. It’s the first time that Tepper acknowledged that hiring Rhule, or the process that made him such a tantalizing candidate to begin with, was a mistake. Rhule, who is now the Read more... The post Panthers owner admits crucial mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Full list of Cincinnati Bengals pending free agents in 2023
Now out of the Super Bowl hunt in the wake of the AFC title game loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals next turn their attention to top offseason matters. First up is free agency, where the 2023 offseason has always been circled in red...
Sporting News
DeMeco Ryans hired by Texans: Why Houston tapped former player, 49ers coordinator to be team's next head coach
The Texans are enlisting the services of a familiar face as they look to accelerate their rebuild. Former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who helmed San Francisco's top-ranked Gold Rush defense in 2022, agreed a deal to lead Houston's staff. Per KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, the contract Ryans signed is for six years.
MLive.com
QB Jared Goff becomes fourth Lions offensive player to earn Pro Bowl honors
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have added yet another player to the Pro Bowl, with quarterback Jared Goff earning the honor on Tuesday afternoon. He’ll join center Frank Ragnow, right tackle Penei Sewell and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at the festivities in Las Vegas later this week. This...
