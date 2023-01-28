Read full article on original website
Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program doubled record of captures
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program announced it doubled its record of captures from 2021 to 2022, the highest since its inception in 1993. DPS also gave out the highest amount of reward money totaling $88,000 paid in anonymous tips. There were a total of 72...
Mother raises awareness for congenital heart disease
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Next month, an ArkLaTex family will be honoring their son who died at just 15 days old. Little Brendan is the strongest human Brandy Bentley has ever known. "There were plenty of times that we were in the hospital that I just wanted to break down and lose it, but I was like, 'You can't do that because he needs his mom,'" said Brandy Bentley, Brendan's mother.
Louisiana special session to tackle insurance crisis begins
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As insurers in Louisiana flee the state and residents face exorbitant, and in some cases unaffordable, property insurance costs lawmakers returned to the Capitol Monday for a special legislative session to address the ongoing crisis. In a state decimated by hurricanes in 2020 and...
‘Underdog’ Sharon Hewitt, former engineer, hopes her path leads to governor’s office
Louisiana State Sen. Sharon Hewitt listens to testimony at a committee hearing on Aug. 20, 2020. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Sharon Hewitt said the impact she made with her local parent-teacher association in Slidell inspired her to enter politics in 2015, but she was far from just another mother active in her children’s school. In an interview with the Illuminator, Hewitt said her unique background makes her the best choice for Louisiana’s next governor.
Louisiana lawmakers seek to tackle insurance incentive fund in special session
(The Center Square) — An extraordinary session of the Louisiana Legislature convenes this week to appropriate funds for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund, which was resurrected during the last session in an attempt to attract insurance companies to the state. Gov. John Bel Edwards last week issued a proclamation...
Louisiana has 8 of the worst water-polluting refineries in the country, study says
NEW ORLEANS - With roaring flares and stacks that billow clouds of smoke and vapor, it’s no secret that oil refineries harm the air. But the toxic chemicals spilling out of refineries as wastewater also pose environmental risks, especially in Louisiana, where eight facilities ranked among the top oil operations that pollute public waterways, according to a nationwide study.
Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance
TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
Some residents allowed to return home after train derailment; Keachi reopens
UPDATE- As of Jan. 29, all of Highway 5 will return to normal traffic, including the section between Keachi and Kickapoo. The evacuation has been lifted except for Depot Road. There are no other road closures to report. UPDATE- Officials say the leaks from the two trains have been stopped.
Wintry weather and flooding possible this week
SHREVEPORT, La. - Wintry weather in the form of freezing rain is forecast over northern and western parts of the ArkLaTex according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect over the western areas from Gilmer to Pittsburg to Mount Peasant to Clarksville to Idabel line and points westward.
Louisiana refineries are among the top U.S. water polluters, report finds
The Citgo Lake Charles refinery was one of multiple facilities in Louisiana mentioned in an Environmental Integrity Project report as a significant water polluter. (Photo courtesy of Citgo) Water contamination linked to oil and gas refineries is just as bad as the air pollution they produce, according to a new...
Mother offers hope after losing son to opioids
NORTH ARKANSAS – A stigma strikes families when an opioid death occurs to a loved one, leaving the mourners to grieve alone. Staci James lost a son to a drug-related death in 2019, but she could not stay silent. James had to help others with the same affliction and...
Lawmakers introduce legislation to address insurance crisis
Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon offered few answers to New Orleanians concerned about the home insurance crisis (Courtesy of Louisiana Department of Insurance) Louisiana legislative leaders opened a special session Monday with two proposals that add millions to an incentive program for luring companies to the state. But the money would come with some conditions that might limit how many coverage providers qualify to enter the market.
