Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ironton Tribune
Unbeaten Lady Dragons clinch share of OVC title
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons have a piece of the pie. Now, they want the whole thing. The Lady Dragons had 4 players in double digits as they beat the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 68-22 Thursday and clinched at least a tie for the Ohio Valley Conference title. Bailey...
Ironton Tribune
Childers helps rally Pointers by Ironton
SOUTH POINT — When the South Point Pointers introduce their starting lineup, they turn out the lights and put a spotlight on each starter as he is introduced. But the biggest spotlight on Friday shined on a backup as 6-foot-6 Jackson Childers came off the bench to score 18 points and help rally the Pointers to a 57-50 win over the Ironton Fighting Tigers in a battle for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Ironton Tribune
Redwomen down Lady Pointers; Bailey scores milestone 1,000th point
PEDRO — For someone who likes playing defense, Hadyn Bailey must have a huge soft spot in her heart for offense, too. Bailey hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter that enabled her to reach the 1,000-point career scoring milestone as the Rock Hill Redwomen downed the South Point Lady Pointers 69-48 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.
WSAZ
Student found deceased on college campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
Ironton Tribune
Pancake breakfast coming up
The Ironton Rotary Club’s annual pancake breakfast will return on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will be from 7 a.m.–noon at the Knights of Columbus hall, located at 2101 S. Third St., Ironton. An $8 donation will get you pancakes, sausage links and coffee, juice or milk. You can...
New bridge open in Madison, West Virginia
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Madison, West Virginia, residents can finally travel on a new bridge they have been waiting to access. Madison Volunteer Fire Department says the new bridge near Old River Road opened on Saturday. The traffic lights at Benjamin Price Bridge will be removed soon, according to Madison VFD. Officials ask drivers […]
Ironton Tribune
Fruth Pharmacy named Regional Drug Chain of the Year
POINT PLEASANT — Fruth Pharmacy has been making its mark in the industry over the past 70 years by sticking to old-fashioned values and the motto “to do the right thing” as it continues to help take care of its patients and customers. Lynne Fruth, the chain’s...
WTAP
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - A teacher at the Southern Local Junior High School in Racine, Ohio is under investigation by the district superintendent and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is in the middle of an investigation...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County blighted properties to be torn down
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Meigs County will have funding for 22 locations of blighted and vacant structures for demolition to make room for new economic development. “It’s been a tedious process getting everything lined up to proceed with demolition however, we are optimistic and thankful for any and all assistance from the state level to help clean up some blight in out county,” said Jimmy Will Meigs County Commissioner.
Fully-involved residential fire reported in Winfield, West Virginia
WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — A residential fire in the 4000 block of Rocky Step Road in Winfield is fully involved. Putnam County dispatchers say the call came in around 4 p.m. They say no one was believed to be in the building at the time of the fire. Winfield, Eleanor and Teays Valley Fire Departments […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
Marshall student found dead on campus
The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues in a campus residence hall.
Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
Emergency crews on scene of Putnam County, West Virginia crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Emergency units are arriving on the scene of a crash in the Teays Valley area. According to a Facebook post from the Teays Valley Fire Department, the crash took place in front of Walgreens on SR 34 at around 3:30 p.m. There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries. […]
Kentucky fire department unveils new truck
RACELAND, KY (WOWK) — Officials in Raceland, Kentucky, unveiled a brand new fire truck on Saturday. Officials say this new truck will be a great benefit. They say the truck will allow them to maneuver on smaller roads and respond to calls quicker. They also say, with just a flip of a switch, they […]
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
Ironton Tribune
Wenstrup’s staff to be in Lawrence County Monday
Staff members of U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, will be in Lawrence County on Monday to take questions and help constituents of Ohio’s 2nd District. From 9–11 a.m. on Monday, the staff will be at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office, 216 Collins Ave., South Point. Among...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name released in fatal wrong-way crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a fatal wrong-way crash along Route 23. The crash happened late Saturday evening, just south of Circleville. According to the sheriff’s office, “66-year-old Samuel G. Browning from Jackson, Ohio was...
Missing man found safe in Meigs County, Ohio
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office says Clinton Dinguss has been found safely.
wymt.com
Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Police are investigating following the discovery of a human fetus. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed to WYMT the baby was found Thursday morning near the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive. We’re told employees from Paintsville Utilities called the police after discovering the body....
Comments / 0