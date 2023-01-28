Read full article on original website
Former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros defied board's authority by awarding himself bonus, hospital says in court filing
CLEVELAND — The dispute between MetroHealth and former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros over allegations of misappropriation of funds continues in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Boutros was fired in November, one month before his planned retirement, after claims that he authorized more than $1.9 million in bonus payments to himself over a four-year period beginning in 2018, without disclosing those payments to MetroHealth's Board of Trustees.
Millions in Ohio city’s medical debt could be erased by new measure
If approved, the city would donate $1.9 million from its more than $511 million in American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief funding to RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that uses donations to buy up medical debt in large bundles "for pennies on the dollar," then wipe it, according to a Monday news release.
Cleveland City Council authorizes $4 million to 'reconstruct' 311 request system
CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is looking to completely overhaul its 311 call center, and now they have the funding to try it. City Council on Monday approved $4 million in spending to "reconstruct" 311, a number residents routinely call to request services for non-emergency matters such as potholes and or building code violations, among others. Officials say the proposed overhaul will make 311 "a one stop shop for all non-emergency City services."
Four out of five rentals have yet to comply as Cleveland’s lead-safe law enters next chapter
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two years into the city of Cleveland’s efforts to proactively fight child lead-poisoning, roughly 80% of rental units haven’t been certified as lead-safe. Meanwhile, the city has begun testing its landmark 2019 lead law in housing court, issuing a handful of citations to negligent...
Cleveland-area nonprofit accused of running an employment scam
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An organization listing a Cleveland address is being accused of running an employment scam where employees went unpaid and were charged hundreds of dollars to use company-owned equipment. Thrive LGBT, a nonprofit created in February of 2022, is being investigated by the Cleveland Better Business Bureau...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth System President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros acted beyond his authority in unilaterally setting year-end goals, evaluating himself against those goals and awarding himself $1.98 million in bonuses based on self-evaluations, the health system said in a court filing Monday. “When confronted, Dr. Boutros,...
‘Care for all’: Mobile dentist brings care to people who need it
Case Western Reserve University's Dental School has been bringing dental care to underserved communities for the past several years.
cleveland19.com
Dozens of Euclid apartment tenants say they’ve been left without heat for months
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of residents at a local apartment building say they’re sick of being ignored. They claim they haven’t had heat since before that nasty blizzard, and with more bitter cold on the way, they’re worried. With no where else to turn, they contacted...
WKYC
Deadline approaches for 'dog license' purchases says Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reminds all Ohio dog owners that the deadline for purchasing a required license for your dog is fast approaching. Tuesday, January 31 is the deadline to purchase the licenses without late fees for all dogs aged three months and older. Licenses purchased after the deadline will be assessed a $20 penalty fee, effectively doubling the cost of the license.
cleveland19.com
City of Akron pays tribute to local astronaut on anniversary of Challenger shuttle explosion
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron on Saturday paid tribute to Judith Reznik, who lost her life 37 years ago during the launch of the Challenger space shuttle. The Akron native and Firestone High School graduate was killed during the Jan. 28, 1986 explosion 73 seconds after the shuttle took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
cleveland19.com
Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The October death of a two-year-old Akron girl has now been ruled a homicide by the Summit County Medical Examiner. Valentina Lenoir was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Oberlin Ct. on Oct. 27, 2022. Akron paramedics transported the little girl to...
What is a landlord’s liability to keep their properties and tenants safe?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Renters and potential renters often have a laundry list of wants and needs, such as the number of bedrooms, carpet or hardwood, square-footage and neighborhood. But it can be easy to forget other important factors like safety. Renters insurance may cover losses inside an individual apartment, but...
The city of Beachwood had to act to address workplace concerns stemming from anonymous emailer: Alec Isaacson
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Despite all the talk to the contrary, the First Amendment is alive, well, and respected in Beachwood. While sometimes hard to hear, there is always room for criticism here. One look at my email inbox would show that if we filed suit every time someone criticized us, we’d be filing lawsuits every day and doing nothing else.
Clevelanders For Public Transit Challenge City, Cuyahoga County Leaders: Go Carless for a Week
The seven-day test coincides with a rally on Public Square and calls for better funding for transit
Memphis Avenue Bridge in Cuyahoga County scheduled to open Monday
CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works has announced that the Memphis Avenue Bridge in Brooklyn is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Akron residents, environmental organization file lawsuit to stop city's White Pond development sale
AKRON, Ohio — Just over a month after the controversial White Pond development plan was narrowly approved by Akron City Council, a group of residents have teamed up with a non-profit organization to try to stop the deal in court. LEAD for Pollinators, along with several homeowners who live...
Norton police: Driver in State Route 21 crash dead after head-on collision
NORTON, Ohio — One is dead and another injured after a crash on State Route 21 southbound at the Dorothy Road overpass. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On the morning of January 30 at...
WKYC
Ready Pet GO! Humane Society of Summit County visits 3News
The Humane Society of Summit County visited 3News on Saturday. They have many dogs up for adoption.
Driver plans to pursue legal action after viral encounter with Cleveland Heights police
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Demetrius Kern told 3News on Monday that he's hired counsel to pursue legal action after an encounter with Cleveland Heights police in September. The incident happened September 22, 2022 in Cleveland Heights. A police officer pulled over a vehicle and in the process, almost hit Kern's Tesla.
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
WKYC
