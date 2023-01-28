ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, OH

WKYC

Former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros defied board's authority by awarding himself bonus, hospital says in court filing

CLEVELAND — The dispute between MetroHealth and former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros over allegations of misappropriation of funds continues in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Boutros was fired in November, one month before his planned retirement, after claims that he authorized more than $1.9 million in bonus payments to himself over a four-year period beginning in 2018, without disclosing those payments to MetroHealth's Board of Trustees.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland City Council authorizes $4 million to 'reconstruct' 311 request system

CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is looking to completely overhaul its 311 call center, and now they have the funding to try it. City Council on Monday approved $4 million in spending to "reconstruct" 311, a number residents routinely call to request services for non-emergency matters such as potholes and or building code violations, among others. Officials say the proposed overhaul will make 311 "a one stop shop for all non-emergency City services."
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ex-CEO Akram Boutros acted without board's authority and concealed bonuses, MetroHealth asserts in court filing

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth System President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros acted beyond his authority in unilaterally setting year-end goals, evaluating himself against those goals and awarding himself $1.98 million in bonuses based on self-evaluations, the health system said in a court filing Monday. “When confronted, Dr. Boutros,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Deadline approaches for 'dog license' purchases says Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reminds all Ohio dog owners that the deadline for purchasing a required license for your dog is fast approaching. Tuesday, January 31 is the deadline to purchase the licenses without late fees for all dogs aged three months and older. Licenses purchased after the deadline will be assessed a $20 penalty fee, effectively doubling the cost of the license.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The October death of a two-year-old Akron girl has now been ruled a homicide by the Summit County Medical Examiner. Valentina Lenoir was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Oberlin Ct. on Oct. 27, 2022. Akron paramedics transported the little girl to...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

The city of Beachwood had to act to address workplace concerns stemming from anonymous emailer: Alec Isaacson

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Despite all the talk to the contrary, the First Amendment is alive, well, and respected in Beachwood. While sometimes hard to hear, there is always room for criticism here. One look at my email inbox would show that if we filed suit every time someone criticized us, we’d be filing lawsuits every day and doing nothing else.
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
