Ironton Tribune
Western’s FT shooting helps beat Vikings
WILLOW WOOD — This game was decided 15 feet from the basket. The Western Indians made 18-of-28 free throws while the Symmes Valley Vikings were just 7-of-20 at the charity stripe. The result? Western rallied late to beat the Viking 59-54 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Saturday.
Ironton Tribune
Berry rallies Trojans by Redmen in final seconds
PORTSMOUTH — Sometimes seconds can feel like an eternity. It felt that way to the Rock Hill Redmen late in the fourth quarter of their Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday. With Rock Hill leading 75-72 late in the fourth quarter, Deandre Berry scored the last 2 baskets to give the Trojans the lead.
Ironton Tribune
Childers helps rally Pointers by Ironton
SOUTH POINT — When the South Point Pointers introduce their starting lineup, they turn out the lights and put a spotlight on each starter as he is introduced. But the biggest spotlight on Friday shined on a backup as 6-foot-6 Jackson Childers came off the bench to score 18 points and help rally the Pointers to a 57-50 win over the Ironton Fighting Tigers in a battle for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Ironton Tribune
Marshall drops 86-82 decision to UL
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (17-5, 6-3 Sun Belt) suffered a double-overtime loss, 86-82, to the ULM Warhawks (10-12, 6-3 Sun Belt) Thursday night in the Cam Henderson Center. Taevion Kinsey played in his 144th career game to pass Darius George’s mark of 143...
Ironton Tribune
Fruth Pharmacy named Regional Drug Chain of the Year
POINT PLEASANT — Fruth Pharmacy has been making its mark in the industry over the past 70 years by sticking to old-fashioned values and the motto “to do the right thing” as it continues to help take care of its patients and customers. Lynne Fruth, the chain’s...
Ironton Tribune
Pancake breakfast coming up
The Ironton Rotary Club’s annual pancake breakfast will return on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will be from 7 a.m.–noon at the Knights of Columbus hall, located at 2101 S. Third St., Ironton. An $8 donation will get you pancakes, sausage links and coffee, juice or milk. You can...
Ironton Tribune
Grand opening set for Black history museum
ASHLAND, KENTUCKY — A grand opening is scheduled for the Tri-State’s first Black history museum. A celebration will take place from 2-5 p.m. on April 22 for the C. B. Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum, located at 901 Kilgore Dr. in Ashland. The museum is providing...
Ironton Tribune
Wenstrup’s staff to be in Lawrence County Monday
Staff members of U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, will be in Lawrence County on Monday to take questions and help constituents of Ohio’s 2nd District. From 9–11 a.m. on Monday, the staff will be at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office, 216 Collins Ave., South Point. Among...
Ironton Tribune
ODOT road report
The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. • U.S. 52 Slide Repair — Work began on Oct. 3 for a slide repair project along the U.S. 52 Westbound on-ramp from the Nick Joe Rahal II Bridge. The work area is located on a hillside north of the ramp. Traffic impacts will include a shifted and narrowed lane on the ramp, as well as periodic 10-15 minute closures of the ramp. Estimated completion: Spring.
