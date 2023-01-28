Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
Related
Bethlehem boys and girls basketball roll Colonie
Both the Bethlehem and Colonie boys and girls basketball teams met on Friday night.
WNYT
Evan Franz memorial set for Sunday
Services will be held Sunday and Monday for 18-year-old Tamarac High School senior, Evan Franz. Calling hours are Sunday afternoon at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. Evan’s parents are asking people who come to wear school colors or even a team jersey. The funeral is being held...
Pulitzer winner to discuss true crime podcast in Albany
Gilbert King, a Pulitzer Prize winner, will be at the University of Albany to discuss his latest true crime podcast, Bone Valley.
Johnstown to host 4th annual Toying Around Block Party
In addition to cosplay contests, there will be live entertainment, bounce houses, and water slides!
Schenectady Soup Stroll winners announced
The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held on Saturday. During the event, thousands of people sampled soup from 34 participating restaurants.
Restaurant owner and revitalizer takes on new project
Jasen VonGuinness, operator of the American restaurant Unihog, is a significant force in the revitalization of Hoosick Falls. VonGuinness's latest plans are to revitalize 1 Center Street adjacent to Unihog.
OGS announces Lunar New Year celebration at Empire State Plaza
The event is free to the public and will feature live performances, interactive activities, and more!
Ice Castles Lake George to open Feb. 6
In the village of Lake George, the castle is nearly ready to be stormed. At Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, Ice Castles is hard at work forming thousands of icicles into a winter attraction - despite some warm temperatures over the last month.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
pix11.com
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28. The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
City of Glens Falls’ Fire and Ice event postponed
Fire & Ice has been temporarily postponed as organizers express concern over ice thickness.
New poké bar opens on River Street in Troy
River St. Poké Bar officially opened at 184 River Street in Troy on January 26. The restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
Albany nonprofit looks to rehome twice-abused dog
Chance flew to Albany on Saturday to join Out of the Pits, a nonprofit that focuses on pit bulls.
Former Montgomery County librarian to appear on Jeopardy
Former East Hill Elementary librarian Tanya Parrott is set to appear on Jeopardy in February. The book worm will show off her knowledge on February 6 as a contestant on the popular game show.
Capital Region concert roundup: Jan. 27-Feb. 2
This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from January 27 to February 2. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and following week.
Take a sweet ride with Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway
All aboard the love train! The Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway is running a special train for lovers on Valentine's Day.
Every event in Lake George in February 2023
It's Ice Castles season. It's Lake George Winter Carnival season. Around Lake George, February is a busy month.
Comments / 0