New Rochelle, NY

WNYT

Evan Franz memorial set for Sunday

Services will be held Sunday and Monday for 18-year-old Tamarac High School senior, Evan Franz. Calling hours are Sunday afternoon at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. Evan’s parents are asking people who come to wear school colors or even a team jersey. The funeral is being held...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ice Castles Lake George to open Feb. 6

In the village of Lake George, the castle is nearly ready to be stormed. At Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, Ice Castles is hard at work forming thousands of icicles into a winter attraction - despite some warm temperatures over the last month.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
pix11.com

Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Shore News Network

NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28.   The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY

