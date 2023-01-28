By Ray Hamill — On a night that made us remember why we love a good high school basketball game atmosphere, the Arcata and McKinleyville fans stole the show. Admittedly, the Arcata and McKinleyville players also a good night — Brandon Bento-Jackson, Kalani Butor and Cody Whitmer in particular — but this was an occasion just as much for the fans after being forced to endure so many empty gymnasiums and arenas in recent winters.

MCKINLEYVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO