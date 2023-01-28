Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
humboldtsports.com
Warriors continue to grow, keep playoff hopes alive
By Ray Hamill — The Hoopa Warriors have plenty to play for in boys basketball heading into the final week of the regular season. A big win over Ferndale, 64-45, last week not only gives the Warriors some momentum heading into such a pivotal week, but it also keeps their postseason hopes alive and gives them a shot at qualifying for next week’s Dick Niclai Tournament.
humboldtsports.com
St. Bernard’s boys edge Eureka in exciting overtime showdown
By Ray Hamill — The final game at Jay Willard Gymnasium between these two crosstown rivals provided a fitting farewell. With the Eureka Loggers set to move into a new home before next season, they hosted St. Bernard’s in boys basketball on Saturday and the game did not disappoint a large crowd in attendance.
humboldtsports.com
ATHLETES AND TEAM OF THE WEEK — Fans make H-DN basketball special once again
By Ray Hamill — On a night that made us remember why we love a good high school basketball game atmosphere, the Arcata and McKinleyville fans stole the show. Admittedly, the Arcata and McKinleyville players also a good night — Brandon Bento-Jackson, Kalani Butor and Cody Whitmer in particular — but this was an occasion just as much for the fans after being forced to endure so many empty gymnasiums and arenas in recent winters.
humboldtsports.com
Corsairs win at Shasta, remain the frontrunners in GVC
The College of the Redwoods men’s basketball team won its third straight Golden Valley Conference game on Saturday and secured the season sweep over the Knights at Shasta College. The Corsairs won 86-79 to go to 5-1 in conference and 21-3 overall. “Shasta gave us all we could handle...
humboldtsports.com
No shortage of local wrestlers ranked among the section leaders
By Ray Hamill — Several H-DN wrestlers are highly ranked in the North Coast Section as we head towards the postseason tournaments, including six grapplers from four different local high schools ranked in the top three within their weight divisions. No surprise that the two local defending section champions...
