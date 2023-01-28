Read full article on original website
WSET
DCC Educational Foundation offers $500k in scholarship aid for 2023
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Community College (DCC) Educational Foundation is currently accepting scholarship applications from new and currently enrolled students in need of financial assistance. “We know the cost of tuition and books is always a factor when students are considering higher education,” said Shannon Hair, Vice President...
cardinalnews.org
Warming Center sheds light on invisible problem of homelessness in Martinsville
There was a knock on Linda Pulliam’s door, seven years ago, on a night as cold as it was fateful. There stood one of her former students, freezing and asking for help to escape the cold. It proved to be a seminal experience in the now-retired educator’s life.
WSLS
Danville Public Schools getting two more school resource officers
DANVILLE, Va. – Two additional school resource officers (SRO) are headed to Danville Public Schools thanks to a grant from the Danville Police Department. At this time, there are already two SROs at George Washington High School and another two at Bonner Middle and Westwood Middle. School officials say...
WSET
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
WDBJ7.com
Gun Violence Prevention Commission hosts talent show auditions
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25,000.
WSET
Roanoke police welcomes the newest class of police recruits
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department welcomed its newest class of police recruits on Friday. The ten Roanoke police recruits in Class 85 experienced "Day Zero" which is their first step of a 27-week long journey to become a Roanoke Police Officer, police said. Police also said...
WSET
Missing Danville man with medical condition found safe
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department was searching for a missing man. The police department said they were searching for 57-year-old Marvin Pennick who had a medical condition. As of 9:26 p.m., Pennick has been safely located, according to police.
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct
ROANOKE, VA (VR) – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputy's alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation. The post Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct appeared first on The Virginian Review.
wfxrtv.com
EMS attended two after house fire in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emergency medical services attended to two people after a house fire in Campbell County on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were called out as a rapid intervention team to a structure fire on Wards Road at 4:33 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival firefighters found smoke coming from the house and made entry. They say they were able to contain the fire to the bathroom.
WSLS
Danville police react to graphic Tyre Nichols video
DANVILLE, Va. – Local police departments are responding after the killing of Tyre Nichols. Danville Police Chief Scoot Booth watched the video that aired around the nation, just like the rest of us, showing Nichols being brutally beaten. “What we saw in Memphis was a violation of basic humanity,”...
Triad law enforcement agencies share thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the Triad has released statements on the recent death of Tyre Nichols and the actions of the Memphis police officers involved after watching the video that was released Friday evening. Rockingham County Sheriff, Sam Page wrote in a statement:. On Friday...
chathamstartribune.com
Audubon Drive project in Danville begins
The Audubon Drive improvement project, which will expand the storm drainage system and add a sidewalk from Riverside Drive to Apollo Avenue, is underway. The project also includes the addition of a crosswalk with pedestrian lights on Riverside Drive. Traffic between Riverside Drive and Apollo Avenue will be restricted periodically....
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
chathamstartribune.com
Local health officials warn of possible increase of Hepatitis A
Local health officials warned of a possible influx of Hepatitis A (HAV) in the region at the Jan. 17 Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors work session. “In light of the coming Caesars casino to the City of Danville, we expect to see a possible uptick of hepatitis A cases with an increase in mobile traffic, such as those associated with the casino. This could potentially affect food workers, sanitation workers, tattoo artists and more,” said Krystal Davis, business manager at the Virginia Department of Health.
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna genealogist puts histories together as keepsake books
There is a lot to be found in a family’s past, and one Pittsylvania County resident is helping connect people to their ancestors. Megan Rowland, owner of Megan’s Genealogy Designs, uses ancestry.com to do most of her research. She builds a client’s tree with information gleaned from wills, military documents, census records, funeral home documents, photos, deeds, newspaper articles, marriage certificates, death certificates and divorce certificates.
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized after Pulaski County incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an incident in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road, authorities said. One man died during the...
WSET
'It felt like a death': Bedford business is total loss after fire
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Helen Walters, owner of Sister to Sister Custom Catering & Café said that the shop is “a total loss”, after a fire on Friday morning ripped through her building, as well as the neighboring Peace of Mind Property Services Inc. “It felt...
cardinalnews.org
Boones Mill residents sue D.C. ABC station, employees and Franklin County activist after their house was shown in TV report on racism
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather email newsletter, too. Residents of a home in Boones Mill have filed a $66.9 million lawsuit over a news story that aired on ABC News in January 2022, saying that the use of an image of their house in the piece about the ripple effects of the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol falsely depicts them as individuals who, among other things, discriminate against people of color.
WSET
Halifax County man found guilty in accidental death of his nephew
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Halifax County man was found guilty in the accidental death of a 3-year-old child on Monday in a Halifax County courtroom. Judge William J. Watson sentenced Ja’kye Dabbs to 60 days for the involuntary manslaughter of his 3-year-old nephew, D. W., as well as leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in a manner which endangered a child.
WSET
Benny's Pizza opening in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A new business is coming to Bedford, but it's a familiar face. The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce said that Benny's Pizza will have their ribbon cutting on Friday. This will be the 27th location, for the business with the iconic big pizza slices, located...
