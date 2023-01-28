ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citrustv.com

Syracuse salvages the weekend with a 1-1 tie against Mercyhurst

ERIE, PA —Syracuse (9-18-2, 6-5-1 in CHA) has a lot of quality players, but none of them performed to the level that Goaltender Arielle DeSmet played at on Sunday afternoon. The Grad Student made 50 saves in the draw. SU Head Coach Britini Smith admitted that DeSmet was the...
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

2023 Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse Preview

Two years after a national championship appearance, Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse is eager to get back to the top. The Orange come into the season ranked sixth in the country, one spot above last year’s finish. Head Coach Kayla Treanor, after a successful career with SU as a player, made waves in 2022, her first season leading the Orange in this new role. Although they weren’t able to bring home the trophy, Treanor’s squad finished 15-6 (6-2 in ACC play), and played against 11 ranked opponents.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Syracuse Tennis Improves To 3-0 With Commanding 6-1 Win Over Cornell

It was a back-and-forth contest between Miyuka Kimoto and Lan Mi on Court 3. Well, that was until Kimoto suffered an injury in the second set that forced her to forfeit her match. However, that was the only point allowed by the Orange in this one as they rolled to a 6-1 win over Cornell.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Syracuse Shut Down by Mercyhurst in a 6-1 Loss

ERIE, PA — Syracuse (9-18-1, 6-5 in CHA) was dominated by Mercyhurst (14-13-0, 6-3-0 in CHA) on Saturday afternoon. The Orange couldn’t find an answer for Laker Goaltender Ena Nystrøm, who made 28 saves in the win. Mercyhurst did not let that performance go to waste as they put six behind Cuse Goalie Arielle DeSmet, who had a very rough go of things in northwest Pennsylvania.
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy