Two years after a national championship appearance, Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse is eager to get back to the top. The Orange come into the season ranked sixth in the country, one spot above last year’s finish. Head Coach Kayla Treanor, after a successful career with SU as a player, made waves in 2022, her first season leading the Orange in this new role. Although they weren’t able to bring home the trophy, Treanor’s squad finished 15-6 (6-2 in ACC play), and played against 11 ranked opponents.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO