Girls Basketball Scores and Stats from Friday, January 27th
Harlan 58, Creston 53 (2 OT) AHSTW dropped a 51-39 decision against Logan-Magnolia. Ellie Peterson had 16 points and 6 rebounds. Ella Langer scored 10. The Wheelers gave Class 2A #7 a run for their money, but fell short 40-32. Madi Steckler scored 12 points and Rylee Brittain had 8.
McCool Junction girls basketball wins CRC title on OT game-winner
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a battle of the mustangs for the Crossroads Conference championship Friday in the York Auditorium. It was a roller coaster game that came down to the wire. McCool was at the line with just seconds left on the clock, the free throw was no good but the rebound and fade away show by Mustang Makenna Yates was, leading M.C. to victory 35-34.
Top stars, best performances in Iowa high school girls basketball (Jan. 23-29)
By Barry Poe | Photo by Daniel Jacobi Here are some stars from the past week's high school girls basketball games across Iowa. If you know of a top performance we should include, please let us know. Aili Tanke, JohnstonTanke, a junior, committed to Iowa State before her sophomore ...
Caledonia boys basketball picks up 3 wins, 1 loss
Caledonia vs. St. Charles Putting up an impressive 90 points, the Caledonia boys varsity basketball team beat St. Charles, 90-50, at home on Monday, Jan. 23. The Warriors were only up by 10 at the break but pulled away in the second half to win easily. Brett Schultz 6 P; Ben Stemper 8 P, 1 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 20 P, 3 3-PT; Mason Schroeder 8 P, 2 3-PT; Mason King...
Crete boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Crete boys basketball took on second-seed York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Cardinals defeated the Dukes 51-43 to claim its first conference title since 2016. “First conference championship for Crete since 2016 and York is a great team,”...
Kearney boys basketball fights past Lincoln North Star
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney boys basketball team traveled to Lincoln to take on Lincoln North Star. In the end, the the Bearcats win it by 5, 56-51. See embedded video for highlights.
Minden girls basketball whips up a big victory over Broken Bow
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The #3 Broken Bow girls basketball team went up against #2 Minden on Friday. In the end, the Whippets get the 53-15 statement victory. See embedded video for highlights.
Crete boys basketball flies away with Central semifinal over Seward
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Crete boys basketball played fifth-seed Seward in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament at York Friday. The Cardinals beat the Bluejays 59-37 to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Wilber-Clatonia, Fillmore Central, Thayer Central qualify for state dual wrestling championships
As we head into February, the high school wrestling season prepares to come to a head in Nebraska. It starts this weekend with the NSAA State Dual Championships for the boys and District Championships for girls wrestlers. The State Dual Championships qualifiers and brackets were released by the NSAA Monday....
