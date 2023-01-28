ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSNB Local4

McCool Junction girls basketball wins CRC title on OT game-winner

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a battle of the mustangs for the Crossroads Conference championship Friday in the York Auditorium. It was a roller coaster game that came down to the wire. McCool was at the line with just seconds left on the clock, the free throw was no good but the rebound and fade away show by Mustang Makenna Yates was, leading M.C. to victory 35-34.
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia boys basketball picks up 3 wins, 1 loss

Caledonia vs. St. Charles Putting up an impressive 90 points, the Caledonia boys varsity basketball team beat St. Charles, 90-50, at home on Monday, Jan. 23. The Warriors were only up by 10 at the break but pulled away in the second half to win easily. Brett Schultz 6 P; Ben Stemper 8 P, 1 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 20 P, 3 3-PT; Mason Schroeder 8 P, 2 3-PT; Mason King...
CALEDONIA, MN
KSNB Local4

Crete boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Crete boys basketball took on second-seed York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Cardinals defeated the Dukes 51-43 to claim its first conference title since 2016. “First conference championship for Crete since 2016 and York is a great team,”...
CRETE, NE

