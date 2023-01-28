ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Friday Scoreboard – January 27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLNorthern State 77, Winona State 74USF 98, MN Crookston 74Augustana 90, St. Cloud 66 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLWinona State 73, Northern State 66MN Crookston 63, USF 60Augustana 66, St. Cloud 48 COLLEGE WRESTLINGAugustana 45, DWU 3 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AM 1390 KRFO

Goodhue, Hayfield Among Top Girls Basketball Teams

Minnesota Basketball News most recent rankings have rated Goodhue #4 in Class 2A, Hayfield #5 in Class 1A. Stewartville is #4 in Class 3A. There are four Big Nine Conference schools with Rochester Mayo #10 in Class 4A, Red Wing #7, Austin #13, Mankato East #19 in Class 3A. Four...
GOODHUE, MN
Amest Tribune

Roland-Story sports round-up: Norse boys basketball team goes 3-0 during the week

The Class 2A No. 4 Roland-Story boys basketball team stretched its winning streak to six games with victories over Dike-New Hartford, Perry and Saydel last week. The Norsemen won at home versus DNH by a 78-43 score Jan. 23, at Perry by a 79-25 margin Jan. 24 and at Saydel Friday, 73-45. The three victories put the Norsemen at 16-1 overall and the victories over Perry and Saydel kept them perfect in the Heart of Iowa Conference at 11-0.
STORY CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy