Friday Scoreboard – January 27
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLNorthern State 77, Winona State 74USF 98, MN Crookston 74Augustana 90, St. Cloud 66 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLWinona State 73, Northern State 66MN Crookston 63, USF 60Augustana 66, St. Cloud 48 COLLEGE WRESTLINGAugustana 45, DWU 3 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS […]
Girls Basketball Scores and Stats from Friday, January 27th
Harlan 58, Creston 53 (2 OT) AHSTW dropped a 51-39 decision against Logan-Magnolia. Ellie Peterson had 16 points and 6 rebounds. Ella Langer scored 10. The Wheelers gave Class 2A #7 a run for their money, but fell short 40-32. Madi Steckler scored 12 points and Rylee Brittain had 8.
WQAD
Quad Cities prep basketball conference play: The Score Week 4
Moline dominated Rock Island inside Wharton Field House. United Township clobbered Galesburg. Alleman notched a second conference victory against Geneseo.
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction girls basketball’s Yates wins CRC title, Play of the Night
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - McCool Junction girls basketball won the Crossroads Conference championship for the first time since 2000 Friday. McKenna Yates hit a game-winner in overtime to beat Meridian 35-34. She is the recipient of our 5th Quarter Game of the Night. Watch the embedded video to watch it...
Goodhue, Hayfield Among Top Girls Basketball Teams
Minnesota Basketball News most recent rankings have rated Goodhue #4 in Class 2A, Hayfield #5 in Class 1A. Stewartville is #4 in Class 3A. There are four Big Nine Conference schools with Rochester Mayo #10 in Class 4A, Red Wing #7, Austin #13, Mankato East #19 in Class 3A. Four...
Top stars, best performances in Iowa high school girls basketball (Jan. 23-29)
By Barry Poe | Photo by Daniel Jacobi Here are some stars from the past week's high school girls basketball games across Iowa. If you know of a top performance we should include, please let us know. Aili Tanke, JohnstonTanke, a junior, committed to Iowa State before her sophomore ...
Roland-Story sports round-up: Norse boys basketball team goes 3-0 during the week
The Class 2A No. 4 Roland-Story boys basketball team stretched its winning streak to six games with victories over Dike-New Hartford, Perry and Saydel last week. The Norsemen won at home versus DNH by a 78-43 score Jan. 23, at Perry by a 79-25 margin Jan. 24 and at Saydel Friday, 73-45. The three victories put the Norsemen at 16-1 overall and the victories over Perry and Saydel kept them perfect in the Heart of Iowa Conference at 11-0.
