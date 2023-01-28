The Class 2A No. 4 Roland-Story boys basketball team stretched its winning streak to six games with victories over Dike-New Hartford, Perry and Saydel last week. The Norsemen won at home versus DNH by a 78-43 score Jan. 23, at Perry by a 79-25 margin Jan. 24 and at Saydel Friday, 73-45. The three victories put the Norsemen at 16-1 overall and the victories over Perry and Saydel kept them perfect in the Heart of Iowa Conference at 11-0.

STORY CITY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO