ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Tyre Nichols' family attorney: "culture that allows them to think they can do this to Tyre."

By Madisen Keavy
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bM88J_0kUIy53r00

Calling out the culture: What it means and what it looks like 03:57

SACRAMENTO -- Tyre Nichols' siblings stood beside leaders from the Sacramento chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, faith leaders, and elected officials to show their support for messaging: justice and peaceful protest.

The siblings: his brothers, sister, and godsister didn't speak, but ultimately, didn't have to, as they heard words of support from speakers over the course of 45 minutes. Set with the backdrop of Sacramento's City Hall, the Nichols siblings knew that within an hour of the end of the press conference, the public would have access to body camera footage of their brother's interaction with Memphis police that, three days later, led to his death.

Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams told the group gathered that they would walk the path of justice alongside the Nichols family. Williams said she was in sync with the Memphis NAACP chapter president in their messaging of peaceful protest and support of the Nichols family.

Williams spoke passionately about teaching young Black men how to react when stopped by law enforcement and that it shouldn't end in death.

"We shouldn't have to tell them that their driver's license should be in the visor so that they don't have to reach, so that they don't get shot," said Williams. "We shouldn't have to tell them to be on 10/2 in the steering wheel when the officer approaches the window so you won't be shot."

Nichols' siblings echoed this statement, nodding in agreement.

Earlier on Friday, before the footage was released publicly, the Nichols family Attorney Ben Crump said it's not the officer's race that incited the violence, but the institutionalized police culture with an "unwritten law that you can engage in excessive use of force against black and brown people."

"It doesn't matter if the officer is a Black officer, a Hispanic officer or a White officer. It is the culture that allows them to think they can do this to Tyre," said Crump.

NAACP and Sacramento city leaders called for peaceful protest and promised justice for Tyre Nichols.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Family, friends hold memorial for Tyre Nichols in Natomas, push for new law

SACRAMENTO – As people took to the streets to cry out for justice in the name of Tyre Nichols, away from the protests, Anderson Williams remembered all the times he spent at the Regency Skatepark in Natomas with his friend."Tyre was just a stand-up guy, down-to-earth, very passionate, cared for others," he said. The 29-year-old father and Sacramento native is being remembered for his love of photography and skateboarding. Despite moving to Memphis, Nichols' friends said he constantly kept in touch.It seemed Nichols had a new dream on the horizon based on Williams' last conversations with him."We sat on the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Does Sacramento have a specialized police unit like Memphis unit that killed Tyre Nichols?

SACRAMENTO -- The five officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols were part of the now-disbanded "Scorpion Unit" within the Memphis Police Department. The specialized unit was short for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, but complaints about excessive policing rolled in shortly after its inception. In the weeks now following Nichols' death, CBS13 viewers asked if police departments within the Sacramento region utilized a similar specialized unit for patrolling. In Stockton, there's no such group. In areas with multiple incidents, a spokesperson told CBS13 it's an "all hands on deck" approach,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tyre Nichols remembered at vigils and protests across Northern California

SACRAMENTO — Following the release of the video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers, outrage and heartbreak could be seen throughout Northern California, where the 29-year-old grew up.Nichols' passions became known to the world after his death. However, his love for skateboarding and photography trailed after his close bond with his mother.Just across Stockton's city hall, a small crowd gathered Sunday to protest the police killing of the 29-year-old father.The swift actions of firing the five officers, indicting them on charges, and releasing video of the deadly police encounter are being hailed as a blueprint...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sfstandard.com

Tyre Nichols: Bay Area Activists, Leaders Express Pain and Grief

Protests and vigils honoring 29-year-old Tyre Nichols—who grew up in Sacramento where he was an active member of the skateboarding community—have sprung up around Northern California and the U.S. after Friday’s release of bodycam footage showing five Memphis police officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7—an incident that led to his death three days later.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tyre Nichols video raises concerns about impact on viewers' mental health

SACRAMENTO — The graphic content in the Tyre Nichols video released Friday night is raising concerns about how it might impact your mental health.At news conferences Friday, both in Sacramento and in Memphis, speakers urged not everyone should be watching it.Even Nichols' mother - who hadn't seen the video - told people to not watch the video based on what she heard about it. It's a violent video, and people within Nichols' family and the NAACP are urging caution to sensitive viewers. They even brought in a therapist to offer some advice on how to cope."I've never seen the video,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers

January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

"Take care of yourself": Sacramento's Safe Black Space on impacts of Tyre Nichols' death

SACRAMENTO -- Five fired Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols, Tennessee authorities announced Thursday. Nichols died three days after a violent arrest by police earlier this month.Video footage of the arrest would be released Friday sometime after 6 p.m., Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said. The footage has been shown to Nichols' family but has not yet been made public.The footage has been described by Nichols family attorney Antonio Romanucci: "He was defenseless the entire time. He was a human piñata for those police officers. It was an unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Weddings, refunds, and fire country

EL DORADO COUNTY — The Mosquito Wildfire forced an engaged couple to do the unthinkable: pull off a wedding somewhere else, with one day's notice. But there was a problem. The original wedding venue wouldn't refund their whole deposit. It was time to call on Kurtis Ming to investigate. When flames tore through El Dorado County in Sep. 2022, the Mosquito Fire forced the evacuation of Black Oak Mountain Vineyards in Cool, CA, a property currently listed on the market. "Eighteen hours before our wedding, we got a call saying that the county and the venue canceled our wedding," said...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sheriff’s Won’t Release More Bodycam Footage In Stingley Death

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is refusing to release additional body camera video from the Dec. 6 arrest of Sherrano Stingley, who died after the encounter with deputies. That encounter left him unconscious and on life support. He died 10 days later. The sheriff’s office said deputies were responding...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man sentenced for rape during party at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — A San Pablo man has been sentenced to three years in state prison after being convicted of forcible rape. The rape happened during a 2019 party at UC Davis. In April of 2019, David Padilla-Chicas, who was neither a student nor affiliated with UC Davis, attended a party at an apartment on the school's campus.
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

California leaders respond to body camera footage of Tyre Nichols

(KTXL) — California leaders are responding after having seen body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’s deadly encounter with Memphis Police.  Nichols was a Sacramento native, and his death has led to the charging of five now-fired Memphis officers.  “Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 arrested in connection with teen's shooting at smoke shop in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Saturday in Sacramento.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a call on Saturday just before 6 p.m. of shots fired near a business on Arden Way. A few minutes later, a Sacramento police officer was waved down by the victim at a nearby gas station. Deputies arrived at the scene and learned that the shooting happened at a smoke shop on Arden Way, approximately a half mile away. The victim, an 18-year-old teen was taken to a local hospital by ambulance...
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Woodland Judge Sets $55,000 Total Bail for Homeless Man Unable to Pay

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Daniel Wolk arraigned a man here this week on two cases, setting total bail at $55,000 despite the absence of a violent offense and the accused being homeless. The court records show a misdemeanor case with four separate counts from 2019....
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento skateboarding community remembers Tyre Nichols

SACRAMENTO -- The death of Tyre Nichols is sending shockwaves through Sacramento, where he lived before moving to Memphis two years ago. CBS13 talked to Nichols' friend Ryan Wilson about Nichol's impact on his life and on the skateboarding world.  At 12 years old, Ryan Wilson was eager to skate and make a friend or two. One of the first people he met at the park was another teenager a couple years older than him named Tyre Nichols. "The fact that he could even ollie up on the curb or jump up on the ramps...that was stuff I wasn't able to do,"...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
130K+
Followers
22K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy