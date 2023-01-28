ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Tyre Nichols video raises concerns about impact on viewers' mental health

By Brady Halbleib
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

How can you process the pain after Tyre Nichols video?

SACRAMENTO — The graphic content in the Tyre Nichols video released Friday night is raising concerns about how it might impact your mental health.

At news conferences Friday, both in Sacramento and in Memphis, speakers urged not everyone should be watching it.

Even Nichols' mother - who hadn't seen the video - told people to not watch the video based on what she heard about it. It's a violent video, and people within Nichols' family and the NAACP are urging caution to sensitive viewers. They even brought in a therapist to offer some advice on how to cope.

"I've never seen the video, but what I've heard is very horrific, very horrific," Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells said.

She explained that the newly released police video showed the violence that led up to her son's death.

"And any of you who have children, please don't let them see it," Wells said.

During Friday's press conference in Sacramento, NAACP President Betty Williams introduced a therapist to help parents and young people process the violence seen in the video.

"I would say shut the TV down because it's going to be broadcast over and over again," Williams said.

Once circulated on social media, children may see it. She said, if they do, let them talk about it and express their feelings.

"Give them a chance to express what they're feeling, validate what they're feeling and help them process what they are feeling," Williams said.

She said people may tend to ruminate on the video, which may disrupt sleep and acute irritability. If those symptoms continue, you may want to seek professional help.

"If you get any of those symptoms, two things I would say, one thing is start writing in a journal. Journal what you're feeling and consider professional help," she said.

It is also advised to block certain content on social media. If some of those images continue to ruminate in your brain, experts say it may take a physical action like playing music you like, watching a tv show you enjoy or simply leaving where you are and going for a walk.

ABC10

What kinds of moldy food are okay to eat? | Why Guy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No one likes it when their leftovers start to look like a horror movie. There's no better reason to toss food out than when it's covered in mold, but wait! There are times when it’s okay to keep some foods despite the mold. It's true,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Downtown Sacramento march remains peaceful after violent Tyre Nichols video releases

SACRAMENTO — Downtown Sacramento stayed calm on the first night after Memphis police released their video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols.While Sacramento police had said they would be monitoring protests, there were no boarded-up businesses and no sense by the business community that they would be targeted in protests.The Downtown Commons was all clear for families heading to an event at Golden 1 Center, and no extra police presence could be seen. There were no signs of protestors taking over city streets. Sacramento City Hall was also quiet after dark.Downtown did see a small protest in the daytime....
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

