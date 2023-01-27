Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Newpark Resources (NR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.22MM shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NR). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 6.43MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 3.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.01MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Nomura Holdings (NMR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 219.07MM shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR). This represents 6.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 206.81MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Stifel Initiates Coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals with a Buy recommendation. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is $33.81. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.79% from its latest reported closing price of $27.09.
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Invitae (NVTA) from Neutral to Sell
On January 31, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Invitae from Neutral to Sell. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invitae is $2.90. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.88% from its latest reported closing price of $2.48.
NASDAQ
EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Xencor (XNCR) with Buy Recommendation
On January 30, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Xencor with a Buy recommendation. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xencor is $47.53. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 49.94% from its latest reported closing price of $31.70.
NASDAQ
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Cognyte Software (CGNT)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.50MM shares of Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 8, 2022 they reported 3.77MM shares and 5.59% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
TFSL Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.13), with the stock changing hands as low as $14.06 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Unusual Stock Options Volume for Murphy Oil Confirms Institutional Optimism
Amid institutional bullishness for the hydrocarbon energy market, oil and natural gas exploration and production firm Murphy Oil (US:MUR) has so far gained over 7% on a year-to-date basis. For the Jan. 30 session, MUR stock represented one of the highlights of Fintel’s screener for unusual stock options volume, with optimistic traders making their presence felt.
NASDAQ
Metallica Holding Increases Position in FinVolution Group American depositary shares, each representing five ordinary shares (FINV)
Fintel reports that Metallica Holding has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 88.37MM shares of FinVolution Group American depositary shares, each representing five Class A ordinary shares (FINV). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 85.56MM shares...
NASDAQ
Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Declares $0.61 Dividend
Penske Automotive Group said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share. At the most...
NASDAQ
Cowen & Co. Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
On January 30, 2023, Cowen & Co. upgraded their outlook for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Outperform. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is $825.26. The forecasts range from a low of $600.95 to a high of $1,078.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.06% from its latest reported closing price of $736.46.
NASDAQ
Rollins (ROL) Declares $0.13 Dividend
Rollins said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
NASDAQ
B of A Securities Upgrades FleetCor Technologies (FLT) from Neutral to Buy
On January 31, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for FleetCor Technologies from Neutral to Buy. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for FleetCor Technologies is $232.34. The forecasts range from a low of $189.88 to a high of $279.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.59% from its latest reported closing price of $201.01.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.87MM shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.80MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)
Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.65MM shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF). This represents 14.65% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 12, 2022 they reported 11.50MM shares and 15.81% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Declares $1.02 Dividend
Delek Logistics Partners said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share ($4.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 will receive the payment on February 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.99 per share. At the current...
Comments / 0