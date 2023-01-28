‘He’s close to us’: Wheelchair users in Africa await pope

Read full article on original website
Quartz
Africans are less safe than they were a decade ago
Africa is now less safe and less secure than it was 10 years ago, hampering continental progress toward effective governance, according to a new report by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation. The 2022 Ibrahim Index of African Governance found that “almost 70% (69.3%) of Africa’s population lives in a country where...
Break Haiti’s death spiral by empowering its police
Three dramatic changes could open up the promise, potential and resiliency of Haiti’s people.
Catholics from eastern Congo make cross-country journey to meet pope
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Father Adeodatus Muhigi is among the Roman Catholic faithful in Democratic Republic of Congo's restive city of Goma who prepared to welcome Pope Francis last July, before the pontiff had to postpone a trip to Africa because of a knee ailment.
Children go hungry at Kenya refugee camp as malnutrition numbers soar
MSF charity reports 33% rise in malnourished patients at giant Dadaab complex after influx from drought-stricken Somalia
WSB Radio
US urges donors to give far more as Somalia faces famine
MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — The first U.S. Cabinet member to visit Somalia since 2015 urged the world's distracted donors Sunday to give immediate help to a country facing deadly famine, which she calls "the ultimate failure of the international community." The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations,...
‘I buckled when I saw her remains’ – the biopic about ‘Europe’s first female suicide bomber’
After repeating ‘fake news’ about Hasna Aït Boulahcen’s role in the Paris attacks, Dina Amer switched from journalism to directing – to uncover deeper truths about this tragic misfit
Journalists arrested for sharing video of an African president urinating on himself during the national anthem
A journalist-rights organization demanded South Sudan release the journalists arrested after footage of President Salva Kiir Mayardit went viral.
Tension in the Vatican revealed by top aide following death of Benedict XVI
Hours after the funeral for Pope Benedict XVI, an Italian publisher released copies of a tell-all book that revealed years of tension in the Vatican.
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Gaza: ‘24 hours of electricity a day? This is beyond a dream for us’
Since 2007, Gaza has been sealed off from the world. Its 2.1 million residents living in a 40km ribbon of land on the Mediterranean coast, have endured no less than four wars. The conflicts not only claimed the lives of thousands of civilians, but they also damaged vital infrastructure in the enclave, including Gaza’s Power Plant (GPP), targeted by Israeli airstrikes in 2006 and again in 2014, during it’s third war.The repercussions of these premeditated attacks, still hamstring Gaza’s efforts to meet the electric demand in the strip today.Illuminated by the tungsten fluorescence from her television, engrossed as she watched...
Israel's Christian population grows as church numbers dwindle in region
Israel’s Christian population rose by about 2% last year. While Christian populations in the Middle East have dwindled, a minor revival seems to be taking place in the Holy Land.
3,600-year-old hoards may contain the earliest silver currency in Israel and Gaza
A new study of ancient silver hoards from Israel and Gaza suggests that metal was used as currency in the Bronze Age, hundreds of years earlier than previously suspected.
Race against the clock for Germany's top Nazi hunter
LUDWIGSBURG, Germany, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Germany's top Nazi hunter, Thomas Will, is hopeful of securing further convictions over the Holocaust even as the remaining suspects, many now in their late 90s, die.
BBC
Bilal al-Sudani: US forces kill Islamic State Somalia leader in cave complex
US forces have killed an Islamic State leader, Bilal al-Sudani, and 10 of his operatives in northern Somalia, American officials say. He was killed after US special forces raided a remote mountainous cave complex hoping to capture him. "Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa,"...
The US Navy seized over 2,000 rifles from a wooden sailboat traveling to Yemen, claiming the weapons were sent by Iran
The weapons were discovered after US service members boarded a wooden sailboat in international waters near the Gulf of Oman.
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.
Rwanda accused of 'act of war' as DRC fighter jet is hit mid-air
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Tuesday denounced Rwanda's accusation that a Congolese fighter jet violated Rwandan airspace, alleging the aircraft was attacked by Rwandan forces in a "deliberate act of aggression that amounts to an act of war."
