ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Cavs Rumored To Be Interested In Josh Hart

The NBA Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching and Cleveland has yet to make any moves. They aren't the only ones though. There have only been a handful of minor trades throughout the NBA this season and hopes are running out that the deadline will continue to the chaotic event we're used to seeing.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers were not quite on the same page in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. ESPN cameras caught 76ers teammates Shake Milton and Georges Niang in a heated argument on the bench during a second-quarter timeout. Niang, in particular, had to be held back by other 76ers players. Here... The post Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA

Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
TMZ.com

Robert Horry Ejected From Son's H.S. Basketball Game For Heckling Refs

7x NBA champ Robert Horry was ejected from his son's basketball game Friday night for screaming "you suck" at the referees, and TMZ Sports has video of the incident. 52-year-old Horry's son Christian is a junior at Harvard Westlake, one of the top private schools in L.A., where he is a star guard. Harvard-Westlake was playing St. Francis in Flintridge, CA Friday night.
NBC Sports

Why Warriors' game vs. Thunder in OKC starts important stretch

The Warriors, without playing a game the previous day, woke up Monday out of the NBA play-in tournament and as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. This season, that's how the standings have gone. Only the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have separated themselves in the West. Catching...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-13 against Western...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Cavs Crush Clippers, Start Home Stand with Win

Nine days ago, the Cavaliers learned a valuable – albeit painful – lesson when the Golden State Warriors came to town and rested almost their entire starting lineup but still stole a victory from their stunned hosts. That was not going to be the case on Sunday. At...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Have a Potential Breakout Linebacker in 2023

Heading into the 2023 season there will be real expectations for the Cleveland Browns defense to perform under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. A big help in making that happen would be linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah taking that next step. Pro Football Focus has named JOK as a breakout candidate for the Browns in 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Which Cleveland Browns Players Are Worth Trading In 2023

Here is the conclusion of my series looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason I had plenty of people tell me we should trade Kareem Hunt for a day 2 pick, this is the perfect example of fans overvaluing their own players. It is important to remember during a trade you are trading contracts and not purely players, it is why rookie contract Chase Claypool goes for a 2nd and $20m a year Amari Cooper goes for a 5th.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
606K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy