NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
binbits.com
Shiba Inu Price Prediction, will shiba inu coin reach $1?”
Obviously, the inherent volatility in the crypto industry has not been posing any threat to the adoption of cryptocurrencies. This development has cemented the place of the digital assets as the future of money, investment and settlement. As investors dabble into any cryptocurrency of their choice, they are guided by their financial interest and the price projections of the token. Recall that the industry currently boast of over fourteen thousands cryptocurrencies, thereby availing investors with bountiful alternatives. But in recent times, scores of investors have shifted their attention to Shiba Inu, a memecoin similar to DOGE. Occasioned by this development, many of them have continued to ponder if the Shiba Inu coin will reach $1 in the future. The essence is to guide their decision about the token. Meanwhile, this article aims to do a price prediction for the Shiba Inu coin, analyzing if it will truly reach $1 soon.
The U.S. might be headed for a soft landing, but the world is inching towards a ‘long-lasting slowdown’ that could last at least two years, World Bank president says
A debt crisis is combining with other factors to threaten a prolonged economic decline in the developing world.
astaga.com
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a difficult 12 months, the mud is lastly beginning to settle within the crypto markets. The seismic occasions of 2022 have modified market dynamics and funding methods for the foreseeable future. As an alternative of looking for a fast return, many traders at the moment are trying to play the lengthy sport. So that are the 6 greatest cryptocurrencies to purchase for a stable long-term crypto Funding technique in 2023?
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
FTX money trails leading to politicians, media, and other crypto exchanges point to the deep influence of Sam Bankman-Fried
Insider's Phil Rosen explains the strangest and latest developments surrounding the now-defunct crypto firm and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.
CoinDesk
White House Calls on Congress to ‘Step Up Its Efforts’ on Crypto Regulation
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Four senior U.S. officials in the Biden administration publisheda statement on Friday urging Congress to “step up its efforts” with respect to regulating the cryptocurrency market. The officials – Brian Deese, director...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Jeremy Grantham warns of a massive stock market crash and highlights what to own in his 2023 outlook. Here are the 7 best quotes.
Jeremy Grantham warned investors of the potential for a big stock market crash later this year. The co-founder of GMO said the stock market bubble was entering its "final phase" and outlined what to own during the potential volatility. Here are the seven best quotes from Grantham's 2023 stock market...
cryptopotato.com
New York Bitcoin Mining Facility Slapped With $10,000 Per Day Fine
US Bitcoin could be forced to pay a $540,000 fine if it doesn’t shut down its operations before the end of January. US Bitcoin Corp – a North American Bitcoin mining firm – has been ordered to cease operations by a State Supreme Court Justice, or face penalties of $10,000 per day.
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
The Expected 2023 Recession May Not Materialize. That Could Be a Problem for Tech Stocks
Many economists and data points suggest there will be some kind of recession this year.
u.today
Ripple Pro Lawyer John Deaton's Crypto Prediction Sparks Concern
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph
New York financial regulator investigates Gemini over FDIC claims: Report
New York State’s Department of Financial Services is reportedly investigating cryptocurrency exchange Gemini over claims that the firm made regarding assets in its Earn lending program. According to a Jan. 30 report from Axios, the “New York State agency that regulates Gemini” — the Department of Financial Services handles...
