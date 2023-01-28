Read full article on original website
WECT
First Alert Forecast: rainy spells
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Widespread rain and patchy fog may have slowed you down Sunday night and Monday morning. Wilmington recorded just under a quarter of an inch of rain - one of the lighter tallies in the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Forecast reflects an active storm track that will deliver additional rain chances to end January and begin February. These include 20% for Monday night, 40% for Tuesday into Wednesday, and 60% from Wednesday night through Friday morning.
WECT
Lane reopen along U.S. 17 near N.C. 133
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, southbound lane of U.S. 17 is reopen near N.C. 133. Previously, a traffic incident had caused one lane to close near Leland. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we brought you in December about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached the Florida Keys on Saturday to complete a record-setting, one-wheeled, 2,400-mile...
aarp.org
Home “safe” home: Southport, NC
Imagine, a quaint, friendly and charming town where the warm ocean breezes and sparkling water and boats can be seen from downtown wherever you walk. Now, imagine that there are no crosswalks to safely get to the other side of the road without fear of being hit by cars due to traffic. This was the pedestrian/bike dilemma in Southport, NC, over three years ago until, thanks to the town’s elected officials, along with residents, AARP North Carolina and the YMCA, demonstrated how a dangerous road crossing could be safe for those on foot or bike.
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A group of fishermen in North Carolina were surprised when a humpback whale swam within feet of their boat. Andy Connette sent video to WECT showing the whale about six miles off the shore of Wrightsville Beach. Connette said the whale circled the boat...
WECT
Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
WECT
Barenaked Ladies to play at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Barenaked Ladies is set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion as part of their Last Summer on Earth Tour with Five For Fighting and Del Amitri on Friday, July 14. According to Live Oak Bank Pavilion, the concert is part of the Reeds Jewelers Concert...
North Carolina fishermen stunned by close encounter with whale at Wrightsville Beach
A group of North Carolina fishermen captured video of a close encounter with a whale off the coast of Wrightsville Beach.
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
3 must-do weekend trips within 4 hours of Raleigh
Whether you're looking for a coastal respite or an adventurous mountain trip, here are three destinations to consider for your next getaway. 1. Mount Airy Veggie pizza and a flight of craft beer from Thirsty Souls. Photo: Emma Way/AxiosThis charming small town is just over 2 hours from Raleigh. Here’s how to spend the perfect weekend in Mount Airy.Stay: In an Airbnb above Mount Airy's first brewery, Thirsty Souls, owned by Maria and Jan Kriska. Book here.Do:Relive the "Andy Griffith Show" era during one of several "Mayberry days" in various locations around Mount Airy from September 18–24. Details.Find a funky...
WECT
Neighbors concerned about well water quality after hog farm releases animal waste into nearby creek
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors in the Ammon area are concerned about their drinking water after thousands of gallons of animal waste were released into a nearby creek. “It was a really unpleasant smell of, like, fecal matter,” said Anthony Jimenez, who lives just half a mile from the release.
Great Horned Owl rescued from roadway in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An injured Great Horned Owl was brought to the Barefoot Resort firehouse by a good samaritan Saturday evening, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. The owl was brought to the firehouse for treatment after he was found injured in a roadway, fire crews said. Crews contacted Carolina Wildlife […]
WECT
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search continued Saturday in the North Myrtle Beach area for a boater not seen in over two days. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said its water rescue team worked alongside the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. The squad added that sonar scans were used within the search area and added that “local and state resources are not giving up the search.”
WECT
Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste was released from a lagoon in Bladen County. “The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is investigating the release of animal waste from Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 (AWS090129) in Bladen County,” a release from DEQ stated. “Clean-up efforts are underway.”
3 must-do weekend trips near Richmond
Whether you're looking for an urban getaway or adventurous retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Durham Photo: Symphony Webber/AxiosHome to North Carolina Central University and Duke University, Durham is one of North Carolina's urban gems. Here's how to spend a weekend there. Stay: A tiny farmhouse Airbnb near downtown for $96+ per night. Book here.Do:Vibe out with J. Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D and more musical acts during Dreamville Festival in Raleigh (about 20 miles away), April 1–2. Details.Take a gallery tour at the 21c Museum Hotel. Admission is free.Watch a Durham Bulls...
WECT
Columbus, Bladen Co. communities chosen by state for recreation program
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - White Lake in Bladen County and Sandyfield in Columbus County are among 34 communities chosen by the state to take part in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program. Per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the communities will work with local stakeholders...
WECT
One displaced from home after fire late Friday night in Elizabethtown
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded to a call around 11 p.m. on Friday about an active fire at a home on Timber Haven Dr. Dublin Volunteer Fire Department and Clarkton Fire Department also responded. “Station 55 arrived with 2 engines and 10 personnel consisting of...
WECT
Nearly 10 years later, Wilmington bond projects are still underway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been almost ten years since the city of Wilmington voters approved a $44 million transportation bond, and about seven since they approved a $36 million parks bond. But progress is slow, and costs are starting to add up. City Councilman Luke Waddell says inflation,...
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders lay out parking registration process as new rates hit in March
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Paid parking season is not far away along the Grand Strand with several cities raising their parking rates. Leaders in North Myrtle Beach unanimously approved a resolution to increase paid parking inside the city, which means it will now cost $3 an hour.
wpde.com
Missing 12-year-old from Little River considered endangered
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding a missing 12-year-old in Little River. Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27 at her home on Carolina Pointe Way, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Police added she is around 5'4" and 150 pounds with...
