ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

First Alert Forecast: rainy spells

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Widespread rain and patchy fog may have slowed you down Sunday night and Monday morning. Wilmington recorded just under a quarter of an inch of rain - one of the lighter tallies in the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Forecast reflects an active storm track that will deliver additional rain chances to end January and begin February. These include 20% for Monday night, 40% for Tuesday into Wednesday, and 60% from Wednesday night through Friday morning.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lane reopen along U.S. 17 near N.C. 133

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, southbound lane of U.S. 17 is reopen near N.C. 133. Previously, a traffic incident had caused one lane to close near Leland. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we brought you in December about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached the Florida Keys on Saturday to complete a record-setting, one-wheeled, 2,400-mile...
WILMINGTON, NC
aarp.org

Home “safe” home: Southport, NC

Imagine, a quaint, friendly and charming town where the warm ocean breezes and sparkling water and boats can be seen from downtown wherever you walk. Now, imagine that there are no crosswalks to safely get to the other side of the road without fear of being hit by cars due to traffic. This was the pedestrian/bike dilemma in Southport, NC, over three years ago until, thanks to the town’s elected officials, along with residents, AARP North Carolina and the YMCA, demonstrated how a dangerous road crossing could be safe for those on foot or bike.
SOUTHPORT, NC
actionnews5.com

VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A group of fishermen in North Carolina were surprised when a humpback whale swam within feet of their boat. Andy Connette sent video to WECT showing the whale about six miles off the shore of Wrightsville Beach. Connette said the whale circled the boat...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Barenaked Ladies to play at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Barenaked Ladies is set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion as part of their Last Summer on Earth Tour with Five For Fighting and Del Amitri on Friday, July 14. According to Live Oak Bank Pavilion, the concert is part of the Reeds Jewelers Concert...
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Axios Raleigh

3 must-do weekend trips within 4 hours of Raleigh

Whether you're looking for a coastal respite or an adventurous mountain trip, here are three destinations to consider for your next getaway. 1. Mount Airy Veggie pizza and a flight of craft beer from Thirsty Souls. Photo: Emma Way/AxiosThis charming small town is just over 2 hours from Raleigh. Here’s how to spend the perfect weekend in Mount Airy.Stay: In an Airbnb above Mount Airy's first brewery, Thirsty Souls, owned by Maria and Jan Kriska. Book here.Do:Relive the "Andy Griffith Show" era during one of several "Mayberry days" in various locations around Mount Airy from September 18–24. Details.Find a funky...
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search continued Saturday in the North Myrtle Beach area for a boater not seen in over two days. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said its water rescue team worked alongside the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. The squad added that sonar scans were used within the search area and added that “local and state resources are not giving up the search.”
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Axios Richmond

3 must-do weekend trips near Richmond

Whether you're looking for an urban getaway or adventurous retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Durham Photo: Symphony Webber/AxiosHome to North Carolina Central University and Duke University, Durham is one of North Carolina's urban gems. Here's how to spend a weekend there. Stay: A tiny farmhouse Airbnb near downtown for $96+ per night. Book here.Do:Vibe out with J. Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D and more musical acts during Dreamville Festival in Raleigh (about 20 miles away), April 1–2. Details.Take a gallery tour at the 21c Museum Hotel. Admission is free.Watch a Durham Bulls...
RICHMOND, VA
WECT

Nearly 10 years later, Wilmington bond projects are still underway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been almost ten years since the city of Wilmington voters approved a $44 million transportation bond, and about seven since they approved a $36 million parks bond. But progress is slow, and costs are starting to add up. City Councilman Luke Waddell says inflation,...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Missing 12-year-old from Little River considered endangered

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding a missing 12-year-old in Little River. Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27 at her home on Carolina Pointe Way, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Police added she is around 5'4" and 150 pounds with...
LITTLE RIVER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy