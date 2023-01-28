ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech's Ludvig Aberg 6-under midway through Dubai Desert Classic

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
2 days ago
 2 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Texas Tech golfer Ludvig Aberg was 6 under par midway through the Dubai Desert Classic after finishing up his second round Saturday with a 1-over 73.

Aberg is four shots behind three players tied for the lead at 10-under: Michael Thorbjornsen, Thomas Pieters and Richard Bland.

Aberg's third-round tee time at Emirates Golf Club is at 12:55 a.m. CST Sunday.

Former Tech golfer Hurly Long shot 76-68, finishing even par and missing the cut by two strokes.

The 23-year-old Swede played 25 holes on Friday after the start of Thursday's first round was delayed six hours, overnight rain having left the course unplayable.

Aberg was 2-over through the first seven holes of his second round when darkness suspended play Friday. After returning to the course Saturday, he added two birdies and a bogey to his card.

Aberg was the 18-hole co-leader at 7-under 65 alongside Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter. The Red Raiders' all-American steadied himself after making bogey on the first hole and ran off eight birdies over the next 15 holes.

The tournament will finish on Monday, organizers said.

Aberg is playing the tournament on a sponsor exemption for finishing the fall at No. 1 on the PGA Tour University ranking. The 2022 Ben Hogan Award winner also is No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

At the end of the college golf season in late May, the No. 1 player in PGA Tour University will earn PGA Tour membership and exemptions for about 14 tournaments.

