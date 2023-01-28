Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
PWMania
WWE Royal Rumble Results – January 28, 2023
WWE’s second biggest annual event has arrived. WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring a jam-packed line-up of WWE action. Things start off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c. On tap for tonight’s show...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
PWMania
WWE Stars Draw Their Royal Rumble Numbers, New Entrant Revealed, Final Card
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live tonight from San Antonio’s Alamodome. The Kickoff pre-show will air at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main show at 8 p.m. ET. Join us for live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. We previously reported that WWE...
Sporting News
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 results, match grades: Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley win Rumbles, Sami Zayn turns on Bloodline
One of WWE's most compelling storylines in years continued to be gripping television while two stars moved one step closer to main-eventing WrestleMania with victories at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night in San Antonio. Cody Rhodes, who entered last at No. 30, won the men's Royal Rumble match, while...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Change Revealed At Royal Rumble
Triple H has done it again! Find out which WWE star returned at the Royal Rumble with massive name change. In tonight’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, there were numerous surprise returns including one very big one with a new name!. Well, sort of. Returning to her former character...
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
PWMania
Full Schedule for Today’s WWE Royal Rumble Programming
WWE has announced special programming for Saturday’s Royal Rumble on Peacock and the WWE Network, as well as all digital platforms. The Best of Royal Rumble Matches will be available on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok starting this morning. The night will conclude with the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show at 7 p.m. ET, the main Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at 8 p.m. ET, and a post-show press conference with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, sponsored by Mountain Dew Pitch Black.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
ringsidenews.com
Fan Footage Of Uncle Howdy’s Royal Rumble Stunt That WWE Doesn’t Want You To See
Uncle Howdy got physical for the first time when he took out Bray Wyatt on the December 30th, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonight, the mysterious figure took his physicality to new heights. That being said, fans in San Antonio got a much different show than what was presented on television, especially depending on where that fans sat in the Alamodome. A new video from a fan at the show gave everyone a look behind the special effects-filled spot.
wrestlinginc.com
Funeral Service For Jay Briscoe Being Streamed Live On YouTube
The wrestling world is still mourning the untimely passing of former Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh), with numerous tributes coming from both WWE and AEW. Today his family will say one final goodbye. For family, friends, and fans that cannot attend in person, the...
Wrestle Zone
Nia Jax Returns At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
Nia Jax has made her return to WWE. The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble saw Jax enter the match as the 30th entrant in the match. She did not last long in the match, but it did take the other 11 competitors in the match to eliminate her. Jax’s appearance...
wrestletalk.com
PHOTO: Popular AEW Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
A photo leaked online has revealed a popular AEW star spotted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes made his in-ring return, entering at #30 and winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket for the main event of WrestleMania 39 at WWE Royal Rumble. Following his...
sportszion.com
Randy Orton’s wife reportedly texted Nia Jax after her domination in Royal Rumble match got RKO’d
As WWE Royal Rumble is closing in, the anticipation regarding the event is mounting way higher as the 30-men Battle Royal comes with among the most talked about. Nia Jax has been long absent from the WWE ever since she got fired back on November 4th, 2021 at the age of 37. Of course, as is common practice for retired WWE stars, she has been appearing in different shows here and there. On such a similar appearance for the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former wrestler talked about the time she got RKO’d by none other than the legend Randy Orton in a Royal Rumble Match.
