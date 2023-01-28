ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Democrats Trying To Add New State

D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Governor Abott is Pushing The GOP House Majority To Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas Cause of Border Crisis

Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has declared that the GOP majority in Congress must act swiftly to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, current Secretary of Homeland Security, under President Joe Biden. With record numbers surging across the US-Mexico border and an overwhelming immigration crisis at hand, Abbott implores congressional Republicans to take decisive action on this matter—now more than ever.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Democrats sidestep on Kyrsten Sinema challenger as Republicans wish she’d join the GOP ranks

Democratic disconfort was on display as senators kept mum on Representative Ruben Gallego’s decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, despite her defection from the party last month. On the other side of the aisle, while Ms Sinema has refused to join the Republican Party, many of her GOP colleagues wish she would change her mind, given her friendliness with many of the members. Senator Mitt Romney worked closely with Ms Sinema throughout the first two years of the Biden administration. The two were lead negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Utah Republican was...
ARIZONA STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Lying liars and their constitutional right to lie

Their constitutional right to lieLong before his own #MeToo demise as a U.S. senator, satirst Al Franken wrote a shocking investigative exposé of politicians and pundits who — prepare yourself — don’t always tell the truth. The subtly titled book, “Lies and the Lying Liars Who...
WASHINGTON STATE

