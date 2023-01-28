Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Knicks, Warriors Planning Trade For Bulls’ Alex Caruso
The Chicago Bulls went all-in to build a title-contending team around NBA All-Star Zach LaVine. While the team had some feel-good moments last season, with DeMar DeRozan often pulling through with clutch heroics, they are nowhere near their intended goal. With a 22-26 record and the need to make a...
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers return home on Sunday and take on the LA Clippers at 7 p.m. EST. Cleveland returns home after a three-game road stint in which they went 1-2, most recently with a 112-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable, after missing Cleveland’s last two games against the Thunder and Rockets, reaggravating a groin injury.
FOX Sports
Sacramento puts road win streak on the line against Minnesota
Sacramento Kings (27-20, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits Minnesota aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Timberwolves have gone 17-16 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota is eighth in the league with 54.0 points in the...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against New Orleans after 41-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 234. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the New Orleans Pelicans after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 141-131 victory over the Indiana...
Clayton News Daily
Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat
Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
FOX Sports
Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
FOX Sports
Bulls take on the Clippers in non-conference action
Los Angeles Clippers (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in out-of-conference action. The Bulls have gone 13-10 in home games. Chicago is 13-10 in games...
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado starting for Pelicans Sunday in place of injured CJ McCollum
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pelicans are going to be very shorthanded on Sunday, as two starters - CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram - will both be sidelined versus Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. As a result, Alvarado will draw the start.
FOX Sports
Achiuwa leads Raptors to 123-105 win over Trail Blazers
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in place of the injured OG Anunoby to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 123-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 19 against...
sportingalert.com
NBA scores: Hornets secure win over Heat with impressive performance
The Charlotte Hornets continued their winning streak with a 122-117 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington paced the home team here today, scoring 31 and 27 points, respectively, while LaMelo Ball also made a significant contribution with 13 of his 19 points scored in the fourth quarter.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
FOX Sports
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
FOX Sports
Florida brings losing streak into game against Boston
Boston Bruins (38-6-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -164, Panthers +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins after losing three in a row. Florida has a 23-22-6 record overall...
FOX Sports
Should LeBron have just made the layup vs. Celtics? Nick holds refs accountable | What's Wright?
The Los Angeles Lakers fell short in overtime against the Boston Celtics with a 125-121 loss. However, the talk was the NBA referees missing the foul call on Jayson Tatum after visibly hitting LeBron James' wrist in a layup attempt to win the game. The NBA did apologize for the call, tweeting that 'like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made the one at the end of last night's game and that is gut-wrenching for us.' Nick Wright sounds off on the refs and defends LeBron, saying that his layup attempt was not makable. Watch as he holds the referees accountable in the Lakers gut-wrenching loss in Boston.
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Warriors
Golden State Warriors (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-13 against Western...
FOX Sports
Paolo's diary: The Magic are figuring out what it takes
(EDITOR’S NOTE — Orlando Magic rookie and No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero is doing a periodic diary with The Associated Press this season to chronicle his first year in the NBA. This is his third installment. The Magic had the worst record in he league through the first 25 games of his rookie campaign, then won 14 of their next 25 games. He’s averaging 20.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.)
FOX Sports
Turner finds security in new deal, Pacers add flexibility
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner grew tedious of the semiannual trade rumors. Each February and each summer in recent years, the 6-foot-11 former Texas star would hear and see his name linked to a new deal. Virtually every time, Turner explained his preference was to stay with the team that drafted him in 2015 and help chase a championship.
Bucks carry win streak into visit from offensive-minded Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks put their four-game winning streak on the line Tuesday when they play host to the Charlotte Hornets.
FOX Sports
Monmouth beats NC A&T 79-64 to snap 12-game losing streak
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tahron Allen scored 23 points and Monmouth snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 79-64 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Allen added nine rebounds for the Hawks (2-20, 1-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Jack Collins had 16 points and Klemen Vuga scored 14. Marcus...
