BlackRock Increases Position in V.F. (VFC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.14MM shares of V.F. Corp. (VFC). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 24.22MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.82% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Cognyte Software (CGNT)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.50MM shares of Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 8, 2022 they reported 3.77MM shares and 5.59% of the company, an increase in...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Rite Aid (RAD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.66MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend

SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
Franklin Mutual Advisers Increases Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.32MM shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in...
Stifel Initiates Coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) with Buy Recommendation

On January 31, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals with a Buy recommendation. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is $33.81. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.79% from its latest reported closing price of $27.09.
EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Xencor (XNCR) with Buy Recommendation

On January 30, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Xencor with a Buy recommendation. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xencor is $47.53. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 49.94% from its latest reported closing price of $31.70.
TFSL Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.13), with the stock changing hands as low as $14.06 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Standex International (SXI) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Standex International said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share. At the current share...
Zacks Investment Research Initiates Coverage of Expion360 (XPON) With Buy Recommendation

PREOX - Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund Investor Class holds 15,000 shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,000 shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPON by 70.31% over the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital holds...
Rollins (ROL) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Rollins said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
Franklin Resources Cuts Stake in Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.37MM shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR). This represents 2.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.49MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in...
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration

Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
B of A Securities Upgrades FleetCor Technologies (FLT) from Neutral to Buy

On January 31, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for FleetCor Technologies from Neutral to Buy. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for FleetCor Technologies is $232.34. The forecasts range from a low of $189.88 to a high of $279.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.59% from its latest reported closing price of $201.01.
CB Financial Services (CBFV) Declares $0.25 Dividend

CB Financial Services said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Declares $1.02 Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share ($4.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 will receive the payment on February 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.99 per share. At the current...
Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Declares $0.61 Dividend

Penske Automotive Group said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share. At the most...
Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Wintrust Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share. At the current share...
Cowen & Co. Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

On January 30, 2023, Cowen & Co. upgraded their outlook for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Outperform. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is $825.26. The forecasts range from a low of $600.95 to a high of $1,078.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.06% from its latest reported closing price of $736.46.

