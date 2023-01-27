Read full article on original website
BlackRock Increases Position in V.F. (VFC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.14MM shares of V.F. Corp. (VFC). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 24.22MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.82% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Cognyte Software (CGNT)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.50MM shares of Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 8, 2022 they reported 3.77MM shares and 5.59% of the company, an increase in...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Rite Aid (RAD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.66MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
Metallica Holding Increases Position in FinVolution Group American depositary shares, each representing five ordinary shares (FINV)
Fintel reports that Metallica Holding has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 88.37MM shares of FinVolution Group American depositary shares, each representing five Class A ordinary shares (FINV). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 85.56MM shares...
Franklin Mutual Advisers Increases Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.32MM shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in...
Stifel Initiates Coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals with a Buy recommendation. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is $33.81. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.79% from its latest reported closing price of $27.09.
EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Xencor (XNCR) with Buy Recommendation
On January 30, 2023, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Xencor with a Buy recommendation. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xencor is $47.53. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 49.94% from its latest reported closing price of $31.70.
TFSL Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.13), with the stock changing hands as low as $14.06 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Standex International (SXI) Declares $0.28 Dividend
Standex International said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share. At the current share...
Zacks Investment Research Initiates Coverage of Expion360 (XPON) With Buy Recommendation
PREOX - Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund Investor Class holds 15,000 shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,000 shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPON by 70.31% over the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital holds...
Rollins (ROL) Declares $0.13 Dividend
Rollins said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
Franklin Resources Cuts Stake in Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)
Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.37MM shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR). This represents 2.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.49MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in...
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
B of A Securities Upgrades FleetCor Technologies (FLT) from Neutral to Buy
On January 31, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for FleetCor Technologies from Neutral to Buy. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for FleetCor Technologies is $232.34. The forecasts range from a low of $189.88 to a high of $279.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.59% from its latest reported closing price of $201.01.
CB Financial Services (CBFV) Declares $0.25 Dividend
CB Financial Services said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Declares $1.02 Dividend
Delek Logistics Partners said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share ($4.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 will receive the payment on February 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.99 per share. At the current...
Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Declares $0.61 Dividend
Penske Automotive Group said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share. At the most...
Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Declares $0.40 Dividend
Wintrust Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share. At the current share...
Cowen & Co. Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
On January 30, 2023, Cowen & Co. upgraded their outlook for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Outperform. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is $825.26. The forecasts range from a low of $600.95 to a high of $1,078.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.06% from its latest reported closing price of $736.46.
