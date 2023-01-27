ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

wutc.org

TEDxChattanooga: Chloé Morrison on Finding Pride in Chattanooga

And now, one more voice from TEDxChattanooga. The latest series of talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - was held in November at Common House in downtown Chattanooga. Here’s Chloé Morrison on “Finding Pride in Chattanooga.”...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Raíces: New Faces For New Horizons At La Paz Chattanooga

The Latino community here in Chattanooga is growing - and so is the nonprofit which serves that community. La Paz Chattanooga recently hired five new staffers to handle homeless care, case management, legal access and community engagement. One new staffer is Annie Durán, case manager for the youth homelessness demonstration...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The great smoky mountains have been entertaining guests for 35 years with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. It is always a good time to stop by the Dixie Stampede or catch a thrill at Dollywood Parks and Resorts. Stay connected with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. 1-800-365-5996. Keep up...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Ride the Bull at the Whiskey Cowgirl

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Saddle up cause we’re getting wild with Whiskey Cowgirl. Check out Chattanooga’s newest bar with a mechanical bull and swimming pool, and everything else they have for you. Joshua Lang and Adam Marro are in the kitchen to show us rather than just tell us.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland senior with dementia walks 75 miles in virtual challenge

From Local 3 News: 75-year-old Larry Heweley, a senior living with dementia in Bradley County, Tennessee, recently completed an incredible virtual challenge called The Conqueror. The Memory Care Director at Heweley’s senior living residence in Cleveland, Christy Spurgeon, entered Heweley into the program which took him on a virtual marathon...
CLEVELAND, TN
travelweekly.com

American Queen's musical acts strike a nostalgic chord

I first tuned into just how musically robust the American Queen was when we first boarded our seven-night Tennessee River cruise in Chattanooga and headed to the portion of the deck at the bow called the Front Porch. Here we were greeted with a glass of bubbly and bags of freshly popped popcorn as the boat's lively six-piece band, the Steamboat Syncopators, played Dixieland tunes to get us all in the mood for the nostalgic week ahead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way

Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
ROME, GA
WDEF

Chattanooga woman’s death being investigated as homicide

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was found dead inside a home last Thursday, according to police. They are currently ruling the death as a homicide. The Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call that a woman was unconscious at 605 Merriam St. near Northshore. Police found Angela...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

UPDATE: HCSO Investigating Shooting on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is offering the following update in regard to Monday’s shooting near the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road. Yesterday evening at approximately 7:00 pm (EST), the suspect wanted in connection to this shooting was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting suspect, Brian Stone, and an accomplice, left Hamilton County and proceeded to Marion County where he perpetrated additional crimes.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WTVC

2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Man convicted of raping 6-year-old child by Whitfield County jury

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County convicted a 37-year-old man for raping a 6-year-old child Tuesday. William Gilberto Gaspar-Mateo was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston, but he will be eligible for parole in 30 years.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Three dead in Walker County following fentanyl overdose

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Monday afternoon, the Walker County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that three people in the Kensington community passed away from a fentanyl overdose. Sheriff Steve Wilson then addressed his community promoting safety, saying that too many lives have already been lost to the drug. Wilson identified the...
WALKER COUNTY, GA

