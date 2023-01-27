Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
Our Top Chattanooga Stop for Delectable Korean BiBimBapDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Related
wutc.org
TEDxChattanooga: Chloé Morrison on Finding Pride in Chattanooga
And now, one more voice from TEDxChattanooga. The latest series of talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - was held in November at Common House in downtown Chattanooga. Here’s Chloé Morrison on “Finding Pride in Chattanooga.”...
wutc.org
Raíces: New Faces For New Horizons At La Paz Chattanooga
The Latino community here in Chattanooga is growing - and so is the nonprofit which serves that community. La Paz Chattanooga recently hired five new staffers to handle homeless care, case management, legal access and community engagement. One new staffer is Annie Durán, case manager for the youth homelessness demonstration...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
WTVC
Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The great smoky mountains have been entertaining guests for 35 years with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. It is always a good time to stop by the Dixie Stampede or catch a thrill at Dollywood Parks and Resorts. Stay connected with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. 1-800-365-5996. Keep up...
WTVC
Ride the Bull at the Whiskey Cowgirl
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Saddle up cause we’re getting wild with Whiskey Cowgirl. Check out Chattanooga’s newest bar with a mechanical bull and swimming pool, and everything else they have for you. Joshua Lang and Adam Marro are in the kitchen to show us rather than just tell us.
Tennessee City Among The 50 Best Places To Travel In The World
Forbes Advisor released its list of the 50 best places to travel for 2023.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland senior with dementia walks 75 miles in virtual challenge
From Local 3 News: 75-year-old Larry Heweley, a senior living with dementia in Bradley County, Tennessee, recently completed an incredible virtual challenge called The Conqueror. The Memory Care Director at Heweley’s senior living residence in Cleveland, Christy Spurgeon, entered Heweley into the program which took him on a virtual marathon...
travelweekly.com
American Queen's musical acts strike a nostalgic chord
I first tuned into just how musically robust the American Queen was when we first boarded our seven-night Tennessee River cruise in Chattanooga and headed to the portion of the deck at the bow called the Front Porch. Here we were greeted with a glass of bubbly and bags of freshly popped popcorn as the boat's lively six-piece band, the Steamboat Syncopators, played Dixieland tunes to get us all in the mood for the nostalgic week ahead.
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
weisradio.com
Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way
Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
WDEF
Chattanooga woman’s death being investigated as homicide
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was found dead inside a home last Thursday, according to police. They are currently ruling the death as a homicide. The Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call that a woman was unconscious at 605 Merriam St. near Northshore. Police found Angela...
WTVCFOX
48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
eastridgenewsonline.com
UPDATE: HCSO Investigating Shooting on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is offering the following update in regard to Monday’s shooting near the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road. Yesterday evening at approximately 7:00 pm (EST), the suspect wanted in connection to this shooting was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting suspect, Brian Stone, and an accomplice, left Hamilton County and proceeded to Marion County where he perpetrated additional crimes.
WDEF
Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
WTVCFOX
Teen trio charged with Saturday carjacking in Chattanooga; Second such incident in 3 days
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Fire Department says that a car crash in the 3800 block of Brainerd Road on Saturday was related to the car jacking on Roanoke Avenue. Depend on us to keep you updated. EARLIER:. Three teenagers sit in jail after a carjacking Saturday afternoon,...
WTVC
2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
WTVC
Man convicted of raping 6-year-old child by Whitfield County jury
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County convicted a 37-year-old man for raping a 6-year-old child Tuesday. William Gilberto Gaspar-Mateo was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston, but he will be eligible for parole in 30 years.
WTVC
3 Walker County residents die from fentanyl overdose Monday, sheriff says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — 3 Walker County residents died from a fentanyl overdose Monday, Sheriff Steve Wilson says. Sheriff Wilson says the call came in early this morning on Walden Spur Road in the Kensington area. He tells us a family member went to check on one of the...
WDEF
Three dead in Walker County following fentanyl overdose
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Monday afternoon, the Walker County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that three people in the Kensington community passed away from a fentanyl overdose. Sheriff Steve Wilson then addressed his community promoting safety, saying that too many lives have already been lost to the drug. Wilson identified the...
WTVC
Vehicle flips onto guide wire and fire hydrant injuring driver says Chattanooga Fire
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a crash with entrapment Saturday afternoon. Officials say the vehicle left the roadway and hit the guide wire of a utility pole, flipped, and landed against another guide wire and a fire hydrant. The crash happened in the 3800 block...
Comments / 0